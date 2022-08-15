Read full article on original website
Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Black Panther fans or not, millions of people around the world felt the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Many fans, after celebrating his life and legacy, have wondered what's next for his on-screen character T'challa – the titular character of Marvel's Black Panther based on the 1970s superhero.
There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
While “Avengers: Endgame” is certainly one of the most emotionally draining movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was an alternate path in which the film was even more devastating. Like, a lot more. Co-director Joe Russo revealed on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that during the...
Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
Chadwick Boseman, the late and legendary actor best known for his role in Marvel’s Black Panther, passed away in August 2020 after a long-fought battle with colon cancer.Although the actor’s cause of death at 43 years old is very well known, Radar has obtained an exclusive preview of an upcoming documentary set to focus on Boseman’s colon cancer and explore how his cancer may have developed.Unlike many actors who battle serious health problems and conditions, Boseman’s battle with colon cancer was not revealed until just before his death on August 28, 2020.The actor first made waves in Hollywood when he...
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
Mark Ruffalo discusses the difficulties acting within CGI productions and discusses the amount of films and TV shows within the MCU.
Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Marvel Studios will release She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the Disney+ streaming service this week and fans are definitely excited for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will star Tatiana Maslany under the helm of Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro. Mark Ruffalo is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk and has already made an appearance during the post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If you were wondering the exact timeline of when the She-Hulk series takes place, it would seem that it's "not too far" after the events of Shang-Chi. While speaking with TV Line, Gao revealed when the series takes place: "It's not, like, years later. It's a relatively short amount of time."
Dragon Ball Super is a series that needs little introduction. The hit anime made its debut years ago, and after a long break from the spotlight, it is returning to theaters stateside this weekend with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The big movie promises to kickstart the shonen fandom once more following its successful launch in Japan. And with just days to go before the film goes live, we're rounding up everything the critics have to say about the flick.
Above all else, the 'Black Panther 2' cast and crew wanted to honor Chadwick Boseman in the MCU film after his shocking death in 2020.
Based on the comic books and previous MCU projects, we've put together a list of the most likely candidates to make up the team in 'Thunderbolts.'
A Twitter thread has made comic book fans argue over two of the greatest superheroines of all time, Zatanna and Scarlet Witch. Writer Gail Simone started the discussion about the Marvel and DC magicians when she tweeted “Zatanna >>> Wanda I’m sorry but you know it’s true. #Zatanna.”
