Los Angeles, CA

Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
Audacy

Jennifer Hudson and Common? A dinner together just set off dating rumors

Are Jennifer Hudson and Common Hollywood’s newest couple? The award-winning artists sparked dating rumors after they were reportedly spotted on a dinner date. According to Atlanta Black Star, Hudson and Common were seen dining at a vegan restaurant in Philadelphia called Vedge. An unidentified source claimed that the outing was “cozy and flirty” and there was “lots of cuddling and giggling” between the pair. “Jennifer Hudson & Common… Interesting,” one fan tweeted, following reports on social media. “Not Common and Jennifer Hudson on a date in Philly. Alexa, play Mary J Blige, “We Got Hood Love,” another fan added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
CINCINNATI, OH
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
E! News

See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo

Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

