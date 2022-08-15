Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
ComicBook
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
ComicBook
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Reveals Release Date
The release date for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed has now been officially announced. First announced earlier this year, Spirits Unleashed is a new Ghostbusters video game from studio IllFonic that will allow players to take on one another in an asymmetrical multiplayer fashion. And while there's still a lot of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed that we haven't seen, we won't have to wait much longer for the title to hit store shelves.
ComicBook
The Midnight Club First Look Released by Netflix
Netflix revealed the first look at The Midnight Club. Vanity Fair shared some images from the horror series. Christopher Pike's novel is getting its own adaptation. Mike Flanagan is handling this effort and been hyping it on social media for a while now. Longtime fans of the author have something to celebrate as there will be other Pike nods throughout The Midnight Club. Flanagan isn't running everything here though. Other directors handling this series include Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever). Things get rolling on Netflix October 7th. Check out the first look for yourself down below!
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shocks Fans With Its Most Disturbing Episode Yet
Made in Abyss is back with its new season, and of course, the show's return is as dark as ever. Despite its cute visuals, the anime is one of the bleakest out there. Of course, season two wasn't about to fall short of expectations, and its episodes to date have been dark as promised. But this week, Made in Abyss toed over the line with its most disturbing episode to date.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reviews - What Are Critics Saying?
Dragon Ball Super is a series that needs little introduction. The hit anime made its debut years ago, and after a long break from the spotlight, it is returning to theaters stateside this weekend with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The big movie promises to kickstart the shonen fandom once more following its successful launch in Japan. And with just days to go before the film goes live, we're rounding up everything the critics have to say about the flick.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
HBO Max Subscribers Are Panicking After Confirmation More Shows Are Getting Pulled
HBO Max stunned subscribers with a sudden announcement on Wednesday night when they confirmed that a ton of new shows are set to leave the service....at the end of the week. Among the titles confirmed to be leaving are a slew of shows developed exclusively for HBO Max, meaning that there will be no other way to watch many of them once they exit the service. Among the shows and movies confirmed to be leaving HBO Max at the end of the week are Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Elliott From Earth, Esme & Roy, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, My Dinner with Herve, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Summer Camp Island, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, and Uncle Grandpa.
ComicBook
Wednesday Gets Bloody and Brutal in First Trailer for Netflix Addams Family Series
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Wednesday, the Jenna Ortega-starring Addams Family series from the mind of acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton and in it, everyone's favorite spooky and precocious girl gets brutal and downright bloody. In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself above, a teen Wednesday Addams exacts her own form of justice against a group of jocks who have been tormenting her brother — an act that ultimately gets her expelled and sent to Nevermore Academy, the very same school where her parents met at though it certainly seems her time there will be anything but uneventful.
ComicBook
Critically Acclaimed Hulu Series Finally Gets Season 3 Release Date
Hulu has announced the Season 3 premiere date for the critically acclaimed comedy Ramy after a 28-month hiatus. On Wednesday, Hulu announced that the series will return on Friday, September 30th with all 10 episodes of Season 3 dropping at once. Co-created by series star Ramy Youssef — who also serves as an executive producer — Ramy first debuted on Hulu in April 2019 and was renewed for Season 2 shortly thereafter. Season 2 debuted in May 2020 and also consisted of 10 episodes. The series has won a Peabody Award and Youssef won a Golden Globe in 2020 for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Season 1.
ComicBook
Did the She-Hulk Premiere Tease the Return of Savage Hulk?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is already looking like its a solid hit for Marvel Studios and Disney+, and the first episode alone is steeped in so much Marvel Cinematic Universe lore you need a basket to hold all the Easter eggs. It's not surprising that the first episode of She-Hulk focused almost entirely on the Hulk side of the MCU and its lore, as we learned how Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) first got transformed into a Hulk, and how she quickly learned exactly how similar – and different – she was from her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode Might Feature Iron Man 3 Easter Egg
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ and fans are quickly discovering just how many Easter eggs a single episode can contain. As more and more MCU references from She-Hulk episode 1 come to light, one of the more interesting ones some have spotted is a connection to Iron Man 3...
ComicBook
Hulu Is Now Streaming One of Anime's Best Shojo Series Ever
Anime hasn't been shy about its takeover outside of Japan, and the industry has no reason to hide its strides. Though once a niche market, anime has become a global passion for millions of fans, and big companies are taking notice. From Disney to Netflix and Sony, major entertainment brands are investing in anime. And now, Hulu is bringing one of the industry's greatest shojo series to its catalog at last.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Gets Review Bombed Before Release
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is, unfortunately, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release to get review bombed by trolls on the eve of its release. At the time of writing this, She-Hulk is fighting a battle against manipulated user ratings – a somewhat even pull of ten-out-of-ten and one-out-of-ten review scores. According to IMDb's metrics, adult males are overwhelmingly the ones rating She-Hulk on the low end – with males over 30 being the most critical group of all. Females across all age demographics are rating She-Hulk highly – though the show dips within the coveted 18-30 demographic of females, as well.
ComicBook
LEGO Unveils the Massive 76405 Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition Set
LEGO has done a small scale Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set in the past, but the new 76405 Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition set is second only to the 71043 Hogwarts Castle set (LEGO Shop) in terms of sheer size. It includes a whopping 5129 pieces and 20 minifigures. What's more, LEGO is celebrating the launch of the set with a contest that offers the chance to "play, build and stay on a real LEGO Hogwarts Express train." Everything you need to know about the new Hogwarts Express LEGO set and the contest can be found below.
ComicBook
Stranger Things Loses Top Spot on Streaming Charts to Another Hit Netflix Series
Stranger Things has spent the past couple of months absolutely dominating the streaming charts here in the United States. The fourth installment of the beloved series broke records for Netflix and delivered the biggest opening month for any English-language series in the streamer's history. After enjoying an extended stay atop the overall streaming charts, however, another popular Netflix series finally knocked it out of the number one spot.
ComicBook
The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Calls Season 4 a "Blank Slate"
Season three of The Orville, or as it's now known The Orville: New Horizons, has just wrapped up and fans are wondering if the series will return with even more episodes in the near future. In a surprise move, series creator and star Seth MacFarlane remains unsure about the show's potential for more and has now said as much in an interview. When asked by TV Line if the fourth season of the show would upgrade two key characters to series regulars, MacFarlane offered a shrug: "That's a tough one, because I don't know. Season 4 is a blank slate."
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 1 Hidden QR Code Revealed
Thursday brought the premiere of the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and it's safe to say that the episode is changing the ways fans look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to some surprising ties to existing MCU lore, the episode brought a worthy introduction to Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a character who has had her own complicated and unique story in the pages of Marvel Comics. In keeping up with a precedent set by previous episodes of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, the first episode of She-Hulk contained a blink-and-you'll-miss-it Easter egg giving fans a chance to check out that Marvel history. A QR code shown around 6 minutes into the episode, as Jen is entering a bar bathroom after accidentally transforming into She-Hulk for the first time, leads fans to a free digital copy of her first comic appearance in Savage She-Hulk #1.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Reveals Legally Blonde, Seinfeld Influences
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is tonally a very different kind of Marvel show, leaning into the law and comedy elements more than the superhero action (at least in its premiere, which dropped yesterday on Disney+). That makes sense, when you consider some of the influences cited by series star Tatiana Maslany. The series, which is already getting comparisons to Ally McBeal, has a self-consciously feminine log line, being the only Marvel production to include the main characters' relationship status -- single -- in its official blurb on Disney+, and that's reflected in characters like Elaine from Seinfeld and Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.
Comments / 0