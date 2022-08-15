Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Sandman Releases Surprise New Episode on Netflix
The Sandman has dominated Netflix's streaming charts since its 10-episode first season debuted earlier this month. Now it's back with a special surprise episode adapting two standalone stories from the original The Sandman comic book series. The episode arriving today features an animated adaptation of "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" from The Sandman #18 and a live-action adaptation of "Calliope" from The Sandman #17. "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" is directed by Hisko Hulsing, who is known for his work on the Amazon Original series Undone. Louise Hooper directs "Calliope," working with production designer Gary Steele. Hoopers previously directed The Sandman's first season finale, "Lost Hearts," and has directed two episodes of Netflix's The Witcher. Catherine Smyth-McMullen wrote the teleplay for the episode.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
ComicBook
Corey Feldman on Goonies 2: You Want a Top Gun Sequel, Not a Ghostbusters Reboot
Goonies never say "remake." The Goonies star Corey Feldman, who played Mouth in the beloved 1985 Richard Donner film, was asked if there have been talks about a remake during a panel at Tennessee's Fanboy Knoxville convention. "Let's hope not. Those remakes, they ruin everything," Feldman said of redoing the classic film that also starred Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Josh Brolin, among others. According to Feldman, a second Goonies should aspire to be a decades-later sequel with the original cast — more Top Gun: Maverick than the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.
ComicBook
Michelle Yeoh Reveals Why Quentin Tarantino Refused to Cast Her in Kill Bill
Actor Michelle Yeoh has been a martial-arts legend for decades whose work has inspired countless audiences, with Quentin Tarantino being one of the most vocal champions of her work. Despite that praise, Tarantino opted not to enlist Yeoh's talents into his Kill Bill films, which initially disappointed the performer, though she revealed that it was because he didn't think audiences would believe Uma Thurman could take her down. Even though that collaboration never ended up happening, Yeoh recalled that a conversation with him earlier in her career inspired her to return to acting, despite suffering a potentially devastating injury.
ComicBook
Superman & Lois to Recast Jonathan Kent After Actor Jordan Elsass Doesn't Report to Set
Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent in the show's upcoming third season, Warner Bros. TV revealed on Tuesday night. Elsass has been cast in the series regular role of Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent / Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), since the show's inception. The role is expected to be recast for Season 3. Reports indicate that it was set in motion after Elsass did not report back to Vancouver, where Superman & Lois films, by a deadline given by the studio. It is unclear at this point why Elsass is exiting the series, although it is believed to be due to a personal matter, and Variety confirms it is not due to a "workplace-related issue."
ComicBook
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
ComicBook
Jamie Foxx Says People Are Too "Sensitive" to See His Unreleased Film All-Star Weekend
Jamie Foxx has had one heck of a career spanning from his hit series The Jamie Foxx Show, to films like Ray and even Booty Call. The actor has made a name for himself as one of the heavy hitters who can deliver a performance. Foxx is also known for his comedic presence and has starred in a ton of comedies. One of his comedies pushed the boundaries of what is funny so far that it has yet to be released. All Star Weekend was directed by Foxx and even starred Jeremy Piven, Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler and even Robert Downey Jr. The film has been pushed back numerous times and it seems that the actor thinks that moviegoers are far too sensitive for it to be released. During a new interview with CinemaBlend, Foxx revealed why the film has yet to see the light of day.
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Script Really Good, Going to Nicolas Cage Shortly According to Jerry Bruckenheimer (Exclusive)
For fifteen years now there's been a lingering question for some Disney franchises, where is National Treasure 3? Talks about a sequel focusing on Nicolas Cage's Benjamin Franklin Gates have been ongoing ever since then but nothing concrete has ever come up. Once Disney+ confirmed that a National Treasure TV series was headed to the streamer, and wouldn't feature Cage's character, it seemed like maybe the time had passed; but speaking in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick with ComicBook.com series producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that a script for National Treasure 3 has been written and they're just waiting on Cage to approve it.
ComicBook
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release
There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
ComicBook
Rick Riordan Gives Update on Disney+'s Percy Jackson Trailer
All eyes are on Percy Jackson and the Olympians. While its been the equivalent of a cross country quest to get to this moment, the Disney+ serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels is already in its third month of production. The show has ventured off of its Vancouver soundstage set, complete with a brand new Industrial Light & Magic Volume, and has begun shooting on location at neighboring areas. Most recently, Percy Jackson found itself at Simon Fraser University where it appears to be filming the iconic Gateway Arch scene from Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.
ComicBook
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
ComicBook
How Beast Brought the Lion to Set
Beast is hitting theatres tonight and will see Idris Elba, Leah Jeffries, and Iyana Halley as a family who is being hunted by a massive lion. The new thriller was directed by Baltasar Kormákur (Everest) and currently has a 76% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Recently, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with some of the folks involved with the film, and they talked about bringing the lion to life.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Abomination Returned in Shang-Chi
Last summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took a trip to an underground fighting ring where the titular hero saw Wong of Doctor Strange fame fighting Abomination of Incredible Hulk notoriety. The appearance of Abomination in the film was the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe had featured the character on screen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. A One-Shot short film titled The Consultant had referenced the character since but, otherwise, Abomination was seemingly all but a thing of the past for a decade. This changed when She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao decided she wanted to feature him in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, getting Tim Roth back into his Incredible Hulk role more than decade later.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Jon Favreau Explains How Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Boba Fett and Skeleton Crew Connect
It's all connected in the Star Wars galaxy's Mando-Verse. In 2020, Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy announced Star Wars series set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, including spinoffs The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, would connect and culminate in a "climactic story event" on Disney+. Set in the era of the New Republic five years after Return of the Jedi and decades before The Force Awakens, characters like Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) would freely crossover from one show — and one story — to another. Mandalorian series creator Jon Favreau is modeling the approach after the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which the Iron Man director helped to launch in 2008.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay is Perfect for Mt. Lady's Season 6 Comeback
My Hero Academia is one of the many massive action franchises returning later this year with new episodes, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Mt. Lady's return to action in Season 6! The sixth season of the highly anticipated action series will be picking up right where the fifth season left off as Izuku Midoriya and a huge roster of heroes are going to be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front in a huge new assault. This was the bloodiest conflict from Kohei Horikoshi's manga series for quite some time, and that's why it's exciting to see how the anime will bring it all to life.
ComicBook
Wednesday Gets Bloody and Brutal in First Trailer for Netflix Addams Family Series
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Wednesday, the Jenna Ortega-starring Addams Family series from the mind of acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton and in it, everyone's favorite spooky and precocious girl gets brutal and downright bloody. In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself above, a teen Wednesday Addams exacts her own form of justice against a group of jocks who have been tormenting her brother — an act that ultimately gets her expelled and sent to Nevermore Academy, the very same school where her parents met at though it certainly seems her time there will be anything but uneventful.
ComicBook
Critically Acclaimed Hulu Series Finally Gets Season 3 Release Date
Hulu has announced the Season 3 premiere date for the critically acclaimed comedy Ramy after a 28-month hiatus. On Wednesday, Hulu announced that the series will return on Friday, September 30th with all 10 episodes of Season 3 dropping at once. Co-created by series star Ramy Youssef — who also serves as an executive producer — Ramy first debuted on Hulu in April 2019 and was renewed for Season 2 shortly thereafter. Season 2 debuted in May 2020 and also consisted of 10 episodes. The series has won a Peabody Award and Youssef won a Golden Globe in 2020 for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Season 1.
ComicBook
First Look at Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2
The sleuthing world of Sherlock Holmes expanded in 2020, when Netflix released Enola Holmes, a film focused on the famous detective's younger sister. This streaming project brought Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown into the titular role, while The Witcher's Henry Cavill followed in the footsteps of fellow superhero actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. by playing Sherlock. Despite flying under the radar for many, Enola Holmes impressed with critics, garnering a certified fresh 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The success of the first film was enough to green light a sequel, which has now debuted its first look.
ComicBook
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
