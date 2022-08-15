Three men break world record by visiting all 50 states in 5 days

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A trio of travelers broke a world record with a whirlwind trip that took them to all 50 states in 5 days, 13 hours and 10 minutes.

Peter McConville of Austin set out on the journey with friends Pavel "Pasha" Krechetov, also of Austin, and Abdullahi Salah, of Minneapolis.

The men started their trip in Vermont and aimed to take the record from Thomas Cannon and Justin Morris, who visited all 50 states with a time of 5 days, 16 hours and 20 minutes.

The trio started out their journey by car before switching to air travel for their journeys to Alaska and Hawaii, where they completed the trip with a final time of 5 days, 13 hours and 10 minutes.

"I can't even describe what that experience was, not only because we were so tired, but we were seeing so much at once," McConville told KXAN-TV. "But being able to pull it off? Honestly, like, the best sunrise I've seen. It was amazing."

Guinness World Records discontinued its record category for speedy travel in 1996 so as not to encourage speeding or reckless driving, but McConville and his friends are now listed as speed record holders by the All Fifty States Club.