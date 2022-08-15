ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘General Hospital’: Most Fans Agree That Cody Needs to Go

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) has made a splash on General Hospital . Since his arrival in June 2022, the newcomer has been front and center on the ABC soap opera. As with many new characters, Cody’s run has gotten off to a rough start, and he’s having trouble connecting with fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZKBb_0hI24Cok00
General Hospital actors Kelly Thiebaud, Josh Kelly, and Kathleen Gati I Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ character Cody Bell isn’t winning over anybody

Cody debuted on General Hospital in an unexpected way. During a Society Setups party at Metro Court, he parachuted into the pool, landing on Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud). While Cody’s arrival enthused the guests, Britt wasn’t.

Mr. Bell didn’t make a good first impression on the Chief of Staff. Since their encounter, Cody’s been trying to woo Britt, who refuses to give him the time of day . She isn’t the only one who’s tired of Cody’s antics.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Kelly Thiebaud Explains Why Britt Can’t Let Go of Jason

Most fans agree that Cody Bell needs to leave Port Charles

Like many soap operas, General Hospital is constantly adding new characters . Sometimes the newcomers can be a hit, while others are flops. Cody’s only been on the show for two months, and fans are already tired of him.

His shady past, his pursuit of Britt, and constant screentime are a major turnoff for the audience. On a Twitter thread, fans expressed their dislike for the character.

“How about actually listening to fans when we say this character is a flop, instead of ignoring us,” asked one viewer.

“This guy and his storyline are so cheesy. So many other interesting characters with what could be great storylines. This one has been repeated over and over, zzzzzzzz,” another user wrote.

“We don’t care about Cody. YOu have So many dropped storylines and characters we never see,” another commenter chimed in.

“This character isn’t working. Wrap it up and send him away,” suggested one fan.

What’s next for the character on ‘General Hosptial’?

As much as General Hospital fans want Cody to leave, he’s not going anywhere. In the August 10 episode, viewers learned details about Cody’s past. After punching Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner) , Cody reveals he’s the son of Scotty’s late wife, Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson).

Cody has ties to other Port Charles characters , so he’ll be sticking around for a while. There’s more to be explored with Cody’s past, including the identity of his birth father. Cody has a lot of hatred toward Scotty, who he blames for taking Dominique away for him.

As Cody delves more into his past and comes to terms with his upbringing, he’ll need support. Britt will offer to help Cody, and she will fall for the troubled man in the process.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Where Is Scott’s Daughter Serena Baldwin?

Comments / 26

Moses the great
3d ago

He and Britt have more chemistry than Sam and Dante will ever have and what’s up with Sam’s new look? Her hair and clothes make her look like a bag lady.

Reply(4)
14
guest ME
4d ago

I don’t agree. I think there’s some chemistry going on with Brit. And he is easy on the eyes.

Reply
15
Diane McKee
3d ago

I personally think he is a fresh welcome to the same characters we see day in and day out. I like the chemistry and banter that they have. Give him a chance.

Reply
4
Related
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’

Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The End of Sonny and Nina?

Relationships are torn apart in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Spencer’s loyalties are questioned as Esme prepares to drop a bombshell, Sasha lashes out at Brando, and Sonny gives Nina an ultimatum that could spell the end of their relationship!. As Trina’s trial continues, there are more witnesses to take...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Thiebaud
Person
Kin Shriner
Person
Kathleen Gati
The List

The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast

If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Abc#Society Setups Party
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Defends Castmate Against On-Line Haters

Let’s face it: No one is ever quite what they seem in Port Charles. Mobster or coffee importer? Doting girlfriend or sociopathic daughter of a psycho? Then there’s Dex. The General Hospital newbie is ostensibly one of Sonny’s men, all the while secretly working with Michael to bring the don down. And that, naturally, ticks off a good chunk of Sonny’s fans.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face

Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Did Gwen Kill Abigail?

The investigation into Abigail’s murder continues in these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers with Chad getting new information about Leo and Xander and Sarah determined to prove Gwen is guilty as sin! But which one of them did it?. Chad is out having ice cream with Thomas and attempting...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
RELATIONSHIPS
FanSided

Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?

Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

162K+
Followers
111K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy