ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage

By Jeff Nelson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Sacheen Littlefeather displayed incredible bravery at the 1973 Oscars . She ensured that the world would hear her powerful words , but it would come with backlash. The room certainly didn’t give her a warm welcome, and her career as an actor went down the drain. However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences finally came forward with an apology to Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the Oscars.

Sacheen Littlefeathers endured mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2ulH_0hI24A3I00
Sacheen Littlefeather | Michael Ochs Archvies/Getty Images

Littlefeather previously detailed her experience at the 1973 Oscars for The Globe and Mail . She took the stage in place of Marlon Brando winning Best Actor for his performance in The Godfather . He boycotted the event in response to Hollywood’s treatment of Native American artists and to make a statement on the Wounded Knee Occupation.

However, many folks didn’t take too kindly to that. Littlefeather explained how “half booed and the other half listened, and said, ‘Let her speak.'” Additionally, some Hollywood stars openly opposed her presence, her words, and Brando’s decision to boycott. Western actor John Wayne was waiting backstage, who Littlefeather said “had to be restrained by six security men” to keep him from charging her on the stage.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issues an apology

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the Academy is finally coming forward with an apology to Littlefeather after her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars. Read on below for their official letter:

Dear Sacheen Littlefeather,

I write to you today a letter that has been a long time coming on behalf of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with humble acknowledgment of your experience at the 45th Academy Awards.

As you stood on the Oscars stage in 1973 to not accept the Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, in recognition of the misrepresentation and mistreatment of Native American people by the film industry, you made a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the necessity of respect and the importance of human dignity.

The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified.  The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable.  For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged.  For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.

We cannot realize the Academy’s mission to “inspire imagination and connect the world through cinema” without a commitment to facilitating the broadest representation and inclusion reflective of our diverse global population.

Today, nearly 50 years later, and with the guidance of the Academy’s Indigenous Alliance, we are firm in our commitment to ensuring indigenous voices—the original storytellers—are visible, respected contributors to the global film community. We are dedicated to fostering a more inclusive, respectful industry that leverages a balance of art and activism to be a driving force for progress.

We hope you receive this letter in the spirit of reconciliation and as recognition of your essential role in our journey as an organization.  You are forever respectfully engrained in our history.

With warmest regards, David Rubin
President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Sacheen Littlefeather issues a response to her Oscars experience

Littlefeather spoke with The Hollywood Reporter regarding the 1973 Oscars apology.

“I was stunned,” Littlefeather said. “I never thought I’d live to see the day I would be hearing this, experiencing this. When I was at the podium in 1973, I stood there alone.”

Additionally, the Academy Museum will read the apology on Sept. 17.

“You know, I never stood up onstage in 1973 for any kind of accolades,” Littlefeather said. “I only stood there because my ancestors were with me, and I spoke the truth … Yes, there’s an apology that’s due. As my friends in the Native community said, it’s long overdue.”

Littlefeather continued: “I could have been dead by now. All of my friends – [activists] Dennis Banks, Russell Means, John Trudell, [comedian] Charlie Hill – are gone.”

She added that her ancestors likely spoke with the hecklers on her behalf, including her husband, Charles Koshiway, who died of blood cancer: “I’m sure Mr. Charles went over there and had a talk with them immediately. I’m sure his first target was John Wayne.”

Littlefeather is “happy” to see other Native Americans “breaking down the doors.”

RELATED: John Wayne Almost Stormed the 1973 Oscars to Drag an Actor off Stage: ‘He Had to Be Restrained by 6 Security Men’

Comments / 660

Rachel Cordova
3d ago

49 years too late, I say. Ms Littlefeather, I commended you. You are a better personas than I could ever be. You make our Ancestors proud. it was difficult to read this article, and difficult to write this response without sheddibg tears. I see other comments and see that in many ways, nothing has changed. Sadly, there are still millones of small minded bigots out there who will never be educated enough to comprenend what we Indigenous People of Turtle Island deal with every day. At age 64, I still get spit upon because of what and who I am, and what I Stand for. Many blessings to you and your loved ones, Ms. Littlefeather, on this bittersweet day. I will always have the utmost love and respect for you, and for your quiet bravery in the mist of chaos. I walk The Good Red Road right beside you. 💜💜

Reply(57)
219
rednblack wolfpac
3d ago

if they felt so bad they should throw her and her family/tribe a big kick back along with the apology letter..actions speak louder than words, to me the letter was a virtue signal without helping her out with some cash or something substantial considering she lost her career because of it.

Reply(32)
77
Steve Phairas
3d ago

blah blah blah... keep you just keep stirring that racial pot till you get that right taste of division LOL

Reply(55)
252
Related
Washington Examiner

Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie

Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
John Trudell
Person
Sacheen Littlefeather
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Anne Heche’s Ex Responds After Her Men In Trees Co-Star Gets Real About Rumors She Was ‘Crazy’

Anne Heche sadly passed away at age 53 last week following her hospitalization due to multiple car crashes and a fire. Since then, Hollywood stars have been paying tribute to Heche. Many entertainers have given their touching and personal accounts, while others have spoken about her influence as an actress. Her former Men in Trees co-star, Emily Bergl, added her take to the chorus of moving posts. And in doing so, Bergl chose to get real about the rumors that Heche was "crazy," prompting her ex-partner to respond.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#45th Academy Awards#Film Star#Academy Apologizes#Oscars Mistreatment#The Globe And Mail#Native American
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Donald Trump ‘Crashed’ the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Set and Acted Like an ‘Utter Buffoon,’ Says Cristin Milioti

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump “crashed the set” of Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and acted like “a complete and utter buffoon,” according to cast member Cristin Milioti. The “Palm Springs” and “Made for Love” actor told The Independent that Trump decided to show up on set during a night shoot when the production was filming outside of Trump Tower in New York City. Milioti starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street” as Teresa Petrillo, the first wife of Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). The actor’s big scene in the film is when Teresa...
POTUS
DoYouRemember?

These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time

John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Former Secretary Recalls Working for The Duke

Imagine being the secretary to John Wayne and having people call up all the time wanting to speak to The Duke. Julie Hovanian remembers quite well. At one time, she had the interesting duty of fielding those calls. Not everyone made it past the gatekeeper right there. Still, Hovanian would recall her time working for Wayne. In fact, in this short clip released by the John Wayne Estate, she talks about her role. Hovanian would remember getting a call from TV star Telly Savalas, best known for Kojak.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

162K+
Followers
111K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy