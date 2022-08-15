When I left my work in the private sector to serve as Indiana's attorney general, I did so because I believed there was a higher calling in public service and an opportunity to make a difference for Hoosiers as a servant leader. I am incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments over the last 20 months. On behalf of Hoosiers, we daily and successfully fight federal government overreach, prevailing in challenges to vaccine mandates. We also continue protecting Hoosiers online, battling international robocalls, and distinguishing Indiana as a protector of unborn life and women.

