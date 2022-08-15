Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
College-going rate dips again in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Less than 46% of the public high school graduates in the Class of 2021 in West Virginia were college students during the past year. The state’s latest college-going rate was presented and discussed during Thursday’s meeting of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.
Governor Justice addresses West Virginia education concerns
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are ongoing changes in West Virginia’s education system, and that’s raising some concerns. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is aware of the worries, but he also very confident in the new team that has been assembled. The governor says he thinks all the recent changes in the states public education […]
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
wchstv.com
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions
PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways In West Virginia (Hotels & Resorts)
West Virginia is a lush, green terrain offering breathtaking views of the Appalachian Mountains. Nature and history collide to paint its vibrant outdoor canvas. It is the perfect location for a private getaway. Couples searching for a beautiful landscape with endless outdoor activities will certainly find what they need in...
West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”
Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
West Virginia families finding back-to-school bargains
TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — As students head back to school, parents have to factor in ways to get their children’s clothes for the school year ahead. The National Retail Federation says this year, back-to-school shoppers are using “savings-focused” shopping behaviors because of the current state of the economy. 13 News went along with one […]
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia looking for thousands of Election Day poll workers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Believe it or not, we are less than 85 days away from the November election and West Virginia, like many other states, is looking for people to work the polls on Election Day. With that in mind, Tuesday, Aug. 16 was “National Poll Worker Recruitment...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hiring workers for the State Fair has positive impact on economy
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–The State Fair of West Virginia isn’t complete without the necessary help from local workers. Before the fair comes to town they have less than ten workers. The number during the fair skyrockets up to 200. Kelly Collins, the CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia said the economic impact helps locals […]
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit
On August 11, the Kroger Company filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed in U.S. […]
wchstv.com
POLL: Weigh in on best time to start the school year in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Care-free days of summer will soon be traded in for back-to-the-books instruction time. But when is the best time to start the school year in West Virginia?. Eyewitness News wants your opinion, and you can weigh in in our poll below on whether you favor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program to phase out COVID-19 emergency rental assistance in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program phase out its emergency rental assistance created during the COVID-19 pandemic and focus on its next phase. The West Virginia Housing Development Fund created the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program in March 2021 to help West Virginia residents get emergency assistance with their rent and utility payments […]
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling. Veterans can go to the site […]
Washington Examiner
What I said (and did not say) about the underage Ohio abortion patient
When I left my work in the private sector to serve as Indiana's attorney general, I did so because I believed there was a higher calling in public service and an opportunity to make a difference for Hoosiers as a servant leader. I am incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments over the last 20 months. On behalf of Hoosiers, we daily and successfully fight federal government overreach, prevailing in challenges to vaccine mandates. We also continue protecting Hoosiers online, battling international robocalls, and distinguishing Indiana as a protector of unborn life and women.
West Virginia Deputies warn against sharing back-to-school photos on social media
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Before you take back-to-school pictures with your child, make sure you do so safely. Ron Holt is the School Safety Coordinator and a Lieutenant with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. He said there may be dangers on social media and the internet we do not see. He said he understands parents are […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whbc.com
Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident
TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
West Virginia native Jennifer Garner donates school supplies to teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A local teacher hit the teacher lottery by receiving multiple boxes full of school supplies from none other than actress and Charleston-native Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Garner is one of West Virginia’s most famous names. According to IMDb, Garner was born in Houston but was raised in the Mountain State’s capital […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports active COVID cases below 3K
CHARLESTON — West Virginia in the next week or more may begin to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, the state’s coronavirus adviser said Monday. The state tends to lag behind the rest of the country, Dr. Clay Marsh said. “We are seeing nationally the beginning of the...
Fall foliage map available for West Virginia
As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
Comments / 0