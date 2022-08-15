ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump claims FBI took three passports in raid of Mar-a-Lago

By Rachel Schilke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QEbr_0hI23Sev00

F ormer President Donald Trump accused FBI agents of taking three passports in their search of his Mar-a-Lago home one week ago.

The accusation, made in a Truth Social post on Monday, comes four days after a judge unsealed a search warrant, including an inventory of items taken from Trump's residence in Florida, which showed some classified materials.

"Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump said. "This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!"

There is some speculation surrounding the multiple Trump passports, as some individuals may possess more than one for diplomatic or official business travel.


According to the search warrant's inventory, several of the items confiscated were titled "secret," "top secret," and "confidential." The unsealed documents also show the former president is being investigated for a potential Espionage Act violation and possible obstruction of justice.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and claims he declassified all the documents. After Fox News reported agents seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege, Trump requested that they be returned.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The raid has raised concerns about the placement of national security secrets. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), along with House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), sent a letter on Saturday to the director of national intelligence, asking for a national security damage assessment of the documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. "The statutes the Justice Department are asserting in the search warrant, don't even require that they still be classified. If they would be damaging to national security, it's a problem. It's a major problem," Schiff said in an interview on CBS on Sunday .

"In executing search warrants, the FBI follows search and seizure procedures ordered by courts, then returns items that do not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes," the FBI said in a statement to the Washington Examiner .

Comments / 14

HOJACK INDEPENDENT
4d ago

They also took 11 classified documents that you claimed you didn't have

Reply
13
Phillip Ben
3d ago

lol, so, if Trump ‘escapes’ to another country, he’ll be jailed because he has no passport!

Reply
4
Beatles69
4d ago

I guess they're afraid he might leave the country and join his buddy Putin!

Reply
6
Related
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Passport#Fbi#Truth Social#State#Fox News
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
226K+
Followers
68K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy