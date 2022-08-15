ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After roof collapse, Spaghetti Warehouse still ways away from reopening

Last spring, the popular Franklinton eatery Spaghetti Warehouse endured a partial collapse of its roof, and the eatery has been closed ever since. And while some uncertainty has surrounded the status of the building and the brand in the Columbus area, a Spaghetti Warehouse representative told 614now yesterday that the eatery still plans to reopen, however it likely won’t be anytime soon.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After nearly 30 years, the former Clintonville Tee Jaye’s location is gone

We knew it was coming, but the reality may still be jarring for many to see. The building that housed Tee Jaye’s Country Place in Clintonville for nearly three decades has been demolished, leaving only a pile of rubble behind. The site, located at 4910 N. High St., is slated to become a new Chick-fil-A location.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Beloved Grandview restaurant announces permanent closure

CLEAVER has closed for good. The popular eatery owned by Tony Tanner, founder and operator of The Butcher & Grocer, made a surprise social media statement announcing its closure yesterday evening. CLEAVER was located at 1099 W. First Ave. in Grandview. It was connected to artisan meat purveyor The Butcher...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
614now.com

Central Ohio boasts two finalists in national Kids Mullet Championship

Central Ohio is quickly making a name for itself in many different arenas, like craft beer, technology, and food. It’s also apparently a hotspot for something none of us saw coming: mullets. Believe it or not, 2 of the 25 finalists in this year’s Kids Mullet Championship–a national competition...
PATASKALA, OH
614now.com

This new Wendy’s breakfast item is now available in Columbus

Got a sweet tooth? Wendy’s has launched a new, sugary breakfast treat. According to a recent press release from the Dublin-based fast food outfit, Homestyle French Toast Sticks launched yesterday in Wendy’s restaurants across the country. The item is the first sweet treat to be added to the breakfast menu, which up until now featured savory selections.
COLUMBUS, OH

