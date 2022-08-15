Read full article on original website
Guest Bartending Fundraiser Tonight for United Way at Dolph’s Iron Bar
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
Fantastic Music, Food & Fun at Thursday’s Millwork Night Market
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
wizmnews.com
Viking arrival in La Crosse now set for September
Another change in schedule for the Viking Cruise Line, getting ready for its first Mississippi River excursion to the La Crosse area. September 1st is the new date for when a Viking cruise will stop at Riverside Park for the first time. The original date for docking had been July 21st, and then it was rescheduled for this week.
Tri-State Flea Market & Yard Sale at Dubuque County Fairgrounds Aug 21
Everyone loves a bargain. Nothing feels better than saving money or realizing you just made a great deal on something. Whether it's winning an item at a local auction for way less than you expected, to finding just what your want in a store and then finding out it's on sale!
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Peosta Dad & Daughter Win Top Pumpkin Prize at Iowa State Fair!
The Great Pumpkin may have made a new home in Peosta, Iowa, with the recent announcement that a pumpkin grown there was named the Largest at the 2022 Iowa State Fair!. On Friday, August 12, the Iowa State Fair announced a Dubuque County family took the top prize for growing one giant gourd. Pete Caspers and daughter Alba grew a pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 1,281 pounds!
Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)
For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
Cascade, Iowa Hometown and Country Days This Weekend (Aug 19- 21)
There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
seehafernews.com
Mariners To Travel to La Crosse in Search of a Title
We now know wherethe Northern Lights Football League championship game will be played this weekend. The third-seeded Manitowoc County Mariners travel to Swanson Field at Logan High School in La Crosse on Saturday (August 20th) to meet the top-seeded River City RoughRiders. Coach Brent Luebke’s team has compiled a 10-and-2...
Do the Tri-States Need a 21st Century Transportation Upgrade?
For many years, there have been rumblings about restoring rail service between Dubuque, Galena & Rockford, and Chicago. I wrote about it earlier this spring in an article titled: All Aboard! Is it Time to Restart Passenger Rail Between Dubuque and Chicago?. The Tri-States and Dubuque Regional economies are vibrant...
KCRG.com
Our Town: A Peosta company plans to double in size in five years
PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - What was once a small agricultural town just outside Dubuque is now a small city with red-hot growth in the industrial park that’s home to several companies. ProPulse is a good example of what’s going on in Peosta. “In the last five years, we’ve...
Delta reduces flights out of La Crosse Regional Airport
Delta Airlines is cutting flights out of La Crosse due to flight crew shortages.
Car hauler catches fire, closes interstate exit ramp near La Crosse
WEST SALEM, Wis. — An exit ramp on Interstate 90 was blocked off Wednesday evening because of a fire on a car- hauler. According to the West Salem Fire Department’s chief, a mechanical failure in the truck may have started the fire on the trailer, damaging multiple cars.
anglerschannel.com
Feldermann Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on the Mississippi River
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (Aug. 15, 2022) – Boater Mike Feldermann of Galena, Illinois, caught three bass Saturday weighing 12 pounds, 6 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Mississippi River at Prairie du Chien. The tournament was the fourth event for the Bass Fishing League Great Lakes Division. Feldermann earned $4,052 for his victory.
wizmnews.com
Boathouse license fees at some La Crosse docks will rise 50 per cent
The cost of keeping a boathouse at certain docks in La Crosse is going to rise sharply, but not as much as the city had proposed. At its monthly meeting Thursday, the La Crosse Park Board decided to raise the yearly license fees by 50 percent to $750 for residents of the city and $900 for non-residents.
Portions of La Crosse’s Second Street North to close to through traffic
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2nd Street N in La Crosse will be closed to through traffic south of its intersection with State Street. Crews are restoring the pavement. A detour will be posted. The city says work should be complete the next day, on Thursday,...
See World-Class Performances at U of Dubuque Heritage Center!
Dubuque, Iowa is home to one of the midwest's premier performing arts spaces, where you can see top-tier entertainment. Take advantage of a limited-time 50% discount offer while supplies last!. Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque is a state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot venue anchoring the historic and beautifully maintained campus. Since...
Disease fatal to rabbits found in La Crosse County
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A disease fatal to rabbits has been detected in La Crosse County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The disease — Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) — is highly contagious and causes sudden death from internal bleeding. RHDV2 has been detected in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County. These are the first cases in the state.
13abc.com
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
Onalaska first responders break vehicle window to rescue baby locked inside.
A scary situation for a mother in Onalaska played out Tuesday afternoon. First responders say she accidently locked her baby in her vehicle. The mom called 911 right away.
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
