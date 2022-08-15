ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, NC

Comments / 3

Related
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia VFW post commander faces charges in ‘stolen valor’ case

LAVONIA, Ga. - The post commander of a northeast Georgia VFW is being accused of altering documents to claim she was a veteran and to obtain a Purple Heart license plate. Gabrielle Beutler, 31, of Bowersville, was charged with one count of forgery, two counts of distributing false IDs, and two counts of misrepresentation of veteran status.
LAVONIA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
County
Macon County, NC
City
Otto, NC
City
Cherokee, NC
Macon County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Clayton, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies woman who shot self during traffic stop in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. The coroner said 24-year-old Taylor Marie Brown of Southwest Covington, Georgia was found in the seat of her car with a gunshot wound to the head after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
CHEROKEE, NC
WDEF

Major Meth operation uncovered at a camper trailer

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – Investigators in North Carolina say a chase eventually led them to a meth manufacturing operation at a camper trailer. The case began a month ago when detectives from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were chasing a BMW over a traffic violation. They ended...
MARBLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Murder#Desecration#Violent Crime
FOX Carolina

Mother, son charged with trafficking drugs in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and son are facing drug charges. According to deputies, they found $12,000, five guns and more than 40 ounces of methamphetamine along Abbeville Highway near Eddie’s Minute Mart. Genero Maduro and his mother Tameka Turner...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Shooting at Upstate Business

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
my40.tv

Buncombe County Sheriff's Office adopts new process for lateral hires

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has announced the adoption of a new process for lateral hires looking to join the agency. The process now requires qualifications to apply and a different hiring process. In order to apply, candidates must possess the following qualifications:. North Carolina...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Over 18 shell casing found after reported gunshots at Asheville apartments

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that a gun was fired near Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they responded after the gunshots were reported at around 8:53 p.m. According to officers, no one was injured,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Update: Missing Henderson County woman found safe

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Kesha Shanae Roper has been located safe. No other information is available at this time. Authorities said Kesha Shanae Roper, 46, has been missing from Henderson County since some time Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Her whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

'Armed and dangerous' suspect arrested after Asheville shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man, wanted after he allegedly crashed into a vehicle before shooting the passenger, has been arrested. The Asheville Police Department says Jason Edward Taylor, 29, was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 15, and is being held at the Buncombe County Jail on a $60,000 secure bond.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy