my40.tv
Police didn't respond to 911 call at Maple Crest, deadly shooting happened hour later
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Only on News 13, an investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A News 13 records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour...
my40.tv
Seven arrested in single day on gun, drug charges in various Asheville locations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18 while conducting crime prevention in locations across the city, Asheville Police Department arrested seven people on gun, drug and larceny charges. Many of the arrests involved the execution of warrants. Nathan Paul Baker, Jr. (7/04/2002) was given a $23,000 secured...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A News 13 investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour before the deadly shooting, which occurred around 11 p.m. The initial call was still waiting for a response from Asheville police when the deadly shots were fired. Police are still investigating the shooting which took the life of a 20-year-old man.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia VFW post commander faces charges in ‘stolen valor’ case
LAVONIA, Ga. - The post commander of a northeast Georgia VFW is being accused of altering documents to claim she was a veteran and to obtain a Purple Heart license plate. Gabrielle Beutler, 31, of Bowersville, was charged with one count of forgery, two counts of distributing false IDs, and two counts of misrepresentation of veteran status.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies woman who shot self during traffic stop in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. The coroner said 24-year-old Taylor Marie Brown of Southwest Covington, Georgia was found in the seat of her car with a gunshot wound to the head after the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
FOX Carolina
Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
FOX Carolina
WATCH: SWAT arrives on scene of large standoff scene in Greenville County
Coroner releases new details after driver shoots self during traffic stop. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it appears a woman killed herself during a traffic stop on White Horse Road. 4 Legged Friends : Emerson. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Emerson is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society!...
WDEF
Major Meth operation uncovered at a camper trailer
MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – Investigators in North Carolina say a chase eventually led them to a meth manufacturing operation at a camper trailer. The case began a month ago when detectives from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were chasing a BMW over a traffic violation. They ended...
FOX Carolina
Mother, son charged with trafficking drugs in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and son are facing drug charges. According to deputies, they found $12,000, five guns and more than 40 ounces of methamphetamine along Abbeville Highway near Eddie’s Minute Mart. Genero Maduro and his mother Tameka Turner...
Man accused of breaking into Upstate home, stealing guns
Deputies have arrested a man they said broke into an Oconee County home and stole multiple guns.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Motorcyclist drives into water, swims away during attempted traffic stop
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who drove a motorcycle into water and swam away from a deputy during an attempted traffic stop on Tuesday night. According to deputies, a person was riding a motorcycle that matched the body...
FOX Carolina
Shooting at Upstate Business
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
Man shot during fight at Upstate cellphone store
A man was shot during a fight Wednesday afternoon at a cellphone store in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist being chased by deputies disappears after riding into Lake Hartwell, officials say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist being chased by deputies early Wednesday morning disappeared after he drove into Lake Hartwell, according to Master Deputy Jimmy Watt Public from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. The driver was operating a motorcycle that matched the body style of the motorcycle reported stolen...
Man shot after fight at Greenville Co. home
A fight led to a man being shot Wednesday night in Greenville County.
my40.tv
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office adopts new process for lateral hires
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has announced the adoption of a new process for lateral hires looking to join the agency. The process now requires qualifications to apply and a different hiring process. In order to apply, candidates must possess the following qualifications:. North Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Over 18 shell casing found after reported gunshots at Asheville apartments
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that a gun was fired near Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they responded after the gunshots were reported at around 8:53 p.m. According to officers, no one was injured,...
WTVC
Vehicle stop leads to largest meth seizure in Cherokee County Sheriff's Office history
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle stop led to the arrest of two men in the largest meth seizure in Cherokee County history, according to the sheriff. On July 13th, 2022, the sheriff says detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a BMW passenger vehicle that had committed a minor traffic violation.
my40.tv
Update: Missing Henderson County woman found safe
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Kesha Shanae Roper has been located safe. No other information is available at this time. Authorities said Kesha Shanae Roper, 46, has been missing from Henderson County since some time Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Her whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown.
my40.tv
'Armed and dangerous' suspect arrested after Asheville shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man, wanted after he allegedly crashed into a vehicle before shooting the passenger, has been arrested. The Asheville Police Department says Jason Edward Taylor, 29, was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 15, and is being held at the Buncombe County Jail on a $60,000 secure bond.
