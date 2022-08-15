ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Report: Gun fired on ‘Rust’ set could not have been fired without pulling the trigger

By John Clark
 4 days ago

(WTVO) — The FBI’s forensic report of the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set has concluded that the gun used by Alec Baldwin could not have been fired without pulling the trigger, according to ABC News.

The FBI team conducted accidental discharge testing and determined that even with the hammer in the quarter and half-cocked positions, the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger,” the report said.

Baldwin told ABC in an interview following the fatal October 21st shooting that he did not pull the trigger on a prop gun he was holding on a New Mexico film set when it went off, killing a cinematographer.

“I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin said. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”

Luke Nikas, an attorney representing Baldwin, responded to the report, saying, “The FBI report is being misconstrued,” the statement continued. “The gun fired in testing only one time — without having to pull the trigger — when the hammer was pulled back and the gun broke in two different places. The FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition.”

But, the attorney for the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, said the FBI’s report contradicted Baldwin’s claim.

“These new filings demonstrate various production members’ attempts from the very beginning to shirk responsibility and scapegoat Hannah, a 24-year-old armorer, for this tragedy,” attorney Jason Bowles said in a statement to ABC News.

The FBI’s report is part of an on-going criminal investigation into the shooting, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is leading the homicide investigation. The local district attorney has yet to make any charging decisions in the case.

