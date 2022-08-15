ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU dean defends self after resigning for allegedly failing to report complaint of sexual misconduct

By David Eggert
Crain's Detroit Business
 4 days ago
Crain's Detroit Business

The fringe autism therapy behind Brighton’s Oxford Recovery Center

Tami Peterson grabs a baby python from its cage in the pet shop. It’s around the corner from the bank and the coffee shop and across from the town square where children ride tricycles. But this isn’t a typical city. These features are new additions to Oxford Recovery Center’s...
BRIGHTON, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

West Michigan's first Whole Foods is for sale — on its first day in business

The first Whole Foods store in West Michigan, open today, is already on the market. According to a listing posted last week by the Simon Jonna Group of Colliers International Detroit, the building housing Whole Foods at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids, is for sale for $17,613,000, or $438 a square foot. In the Grand Rapids retail market in the past 10 years, there has not been a building 40,000 square feet or larger than has sold for more than $300 per square foot, according to CoStar data.
KENTWOOD, MI

