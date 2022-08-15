Read full article on original website
‘Barbaric: Axe to Grind’ #1 review is as loud, proud, and fun as ever
Barbaric: Axe to Grind #1 is the triumphant return for a fantasy series that has been unabashedly violent, expertly drawn, and gleefully, well…barbaric. Vault Comics has made it clear they have big plans for the property, which is exciting given how much potential this series has to explore its world. In the opening salvo of the new series, Owen and Axe are really pissed off as they are surrounded by vampires. Only one thing left to do: Kill ’em all!
EXCLUSIVE Dark Horse Preview: Minor Threats #1
It’s hard out there for a supervillain. Not the world conquerors, chaos engines, or arch-nemeses . . . but the little guys. The ones who put on uniforms, knock over jewelry stores, and get tied to poles. And things are about to get worse. The psychotic Stickman has murdered...
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Damage Control #1
Marvel’s Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we’ll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become. ADAM F. GOLDBERG (TV’s The Goldbergs) and HANS RODIONOFF team up with WILL ROBSON to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it’s totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more!
Marvel Preview: Wolverine: Patch #5
LAW’S OUT, CLAWS OUT! S.H.I.E.L.D. makes landfall in MADRIPOOR to put an end to the jungle warfare between COY, NEMIKOVA, and the KRASNYS! But will even their MANDROID battle suits be enough to quell the conflict? NICK FURY may lay down the law, but PATCH only plays by his own rules…
DC Preview: Tales of The Human Target #1
Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics’ top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor’s poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.
Marvel Preview: Carnage #5
CARNAGE CRAVES…ALL! CARNAGE’s crusade reaches an unprecedented level of destruction and threatens not just the here and now, but everything that ever was or ever will be. Hydro-Man, Spot, the serial killer known as “The Artist,” what horrifying puzzle is Carnage trying to put together with these pieces? Who will be its next victim? And will Detective Jon Shayde be able to stop the crimson-clad creature before it’s too late?!
DC Preview: Batman: Fortress #4
With the fate of Earth on the line, desperate times call for desperate measures…and the team-up of Batman and Lex Luthor is the definition of desperate! With the world hanging in the balance, can this bizarre dynamic duo locate the Fortress of Solitude before the alien invaders do?. Batman:...
DC Preview: Task Force Z #11
Red Hood and Task Force Z have taken their fight to Powers International to find out why they created the Lazarus Resin and to learn what other evils they’ve brought to Gotham City and the DCU at large. Red Hood has one ambition: to shut them down for good. But he’s going to find out the hard way that Powers International has more assets and weapons at their disposal than he could ever handle.
DC Preview: Detective Comics #1063
Old friends Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent share a moment together asking: At what point does Gotham not need a Batman anymore? As Batman’s investigation around Gotham leads him to encounter more and more demonic beings, the one thing they all have in common is…they’re all people he fights to keep off the streets and behind bars. But when Two-Face appears asking Batman for help, is he friend or foe? And is whatever’s going on with Batman already too late to do anything about?…Is he the detective or the devil?
DC Preview: Batman: White Knight Presents – Red Hood #2
After being reluctantly recruited to bring justice to the East Backport neighborhood of Gotham, Jason Todd is back in the hero business! With an all-too-eager sidekick, Gan, by his side, he’s on the road to becoming one of the good guys again. And after all the damage Bruce Wayne did to his childhood, he’s hell-bent on creating the ultimate Robin, no matter the cost. But when the new dynamic duo’s first challenger comes calling, will they be up to the task? Shriek is ready to turn up the stereo and blow our heroes away!
DC Preview: The Swamp Thing #16
Now restored to full power, the Swamp Thing must face the Parliament of Gears if he has any hope of saving the Earth. But the corruptive, cancerous force of industry has already destroyed so much—will Swamp Thing be able to turn the destructive tide before it’s too late? Find out in the earthshaking finale of The Swamp Thing.
DC Preview: Harley Quinn #21
Nuke it from orbit…is what we shoulda done to this whole entire moon. Who needs a moon anyway? I blame Luke Fox for sending a team of villains into space to fight a horrific alien monster in the first place. Obviously, that was just never going to work out well. Has Luke ever seen a sci-fi movie? And now you’re expectin’ me to save Earth with just my super-awesome-mallet-of-alien-skull-crashing-madness™? Okay, you asked for it…
EXCLUSIVE DC Comics First Look: DC’s Grifter Got Run Over by a Reindeer #1
Courtesy of DC Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal the cover and solicitation for their annual holiday anthology DC’s Grifter Got Run Over by a Reindeer #1. Always cleverly titled, last year’s DC Comics holiday anthology was titled ‘Tis the Season to be Freezin’. DC’s Grifter Got Run Over by a Reindeer #1 can be found in comic shops on November 29th. The special features a treasure trove of creators like John Layman, Max Bemis, Cavan Scott, Michael Conrad, Dustin Nguyen, Christopher Mitten, Skylar Patridge, and more!
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #8
Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 24, 2022. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks,...
DC Preview: Deathstroke Inc. #12
Slade’s first assassination goes sideways, and he’s left to fight his way out! Things get even more complicated, though, when Oliver Queen shows up. Deathstroke versus Green Arrow in a battle for the ages!. Deathstroke Inc. #12. Writer: Ed Brisson. Artist: Dexter Soy. Colors: Veronica Gandini. Letters: Steve...
Frank Miller crafts ‘Fantastic Four’ #1 variant cover for November launch
Marvel Comics has revealed a new Frank Miller variant cover that’ll grace Ryan North and Iban Coello’s Fantastic Four series. Announced earlier this morning, the series will feature shorter, self-contained stories. Fans can purchase Fantastic Four #1 on November 9th in comic shops. “I had the advantage that...
Marvel Preview: Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #2
IN THE EYE OF A TITAN! The clock is ticking as Rick must find Genis before they both blink out of existence! Wait…who’s that big face on the cover? Find out who else is searching for Genis and what DEATH has to do with it!. Written by: Peter...
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #23
SANA STARROS and her team are determined to rescue DOCTOR APHRA at any cost! But everyone’s keeping secrets…and the SPARK ETERNAL has plans of its own!. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks, like access to our exclusive Discord community and our monthly comic book club, ad-free browsing on aiptcomics.com, a physical trade paperback sent to your house every month, and more!
Marvel Preview: A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 – JUDGMENT DAY BEGINS.
The heroes know what they have to do. But do they have to do it? They were smart enough to get themselves into this mess. Maybe they can be smart enough to get out of it…. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 (of 6) Writer: Kieron Gillen. Artist: Valerio Schiti. Colors:...
WWE is launching NXT Europe next year, replacing NXT UK
WWE has announced the upcoming expansion of the NXT brand in the form of “NXT Europe”, which will launch in 2023. “Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK,” said Shawn Michaels, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative.
