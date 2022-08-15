ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Click10.com

BSO searching for attempted murder suspect in Pompano Beach shooting

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating Otis Washington. According to investigators, an arrest warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest after a man was found shot in Pompano Beach last December. At approximately...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

‘Who Cares': Miami Firefighter Under Investigation for Comments About Slain Detective

A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death of Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect Monday night.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Feds seize $32K, arrest 9 for smuggling near Haulover Inlet

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents and local police intercepted what they called a “maritime smuggling event” a few miles off Haulover Inlet, arresting nine people Monday, officials said. Agents also seized $32,000 and a gun, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar,...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents, suspected of being pill mill

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Federal agents raided a Broward County pharmacy on Tuesday that is suspected of being a pill mill. Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies were involved in the raid at Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man arrested in Miami Springs over Miami Beach attempted murder

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday who is accused of shooting a 25-year-old aspiring architect from Argentina during an armed robbery in Miami Beach. Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, identified the man arrested in Miami Springs as Ranier...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Girlfriend of alleged accomplice of gunman who shot MDPD officer says he was a kind man

MIAMI SPRINGS – A woman identifying herself as the girlfriend of a Dania Beach armed robbery suspect killed by police Tuesday tells us about her boyfriend."He was great person. He was kind. He would help anyone. That's what we did with Horton, we were helping him," said the woman, who did not want to give her name.Investigators tell us the woman's boyfriend was armed with an AK-47-style weapon when there was a confrontation as police served a search warrant at his room at a Miami Springs Hotel.  Investigators said he was linked to Jeremy Horton, the man suspected of also...
DANIA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
DANIA BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry

MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Prosecutor’s errant text message triggers mistrial in South Florida murder case

A Broward prosecutor’s texted complaint about a judge’s ruling in a murder case prompted a mistrial this week because one of the recipients of the text was the judge. Broward Circuit Judge Peter Holden had just ruled against the state by deciding to keep a piece of evidence from the jury in the case against Corey Gordon, 45, who is accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler son in North ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of setting Hialeah home on fire after being evicted

HIALEAH, Fla. – On Wednesday morning, Bret Berlant was arrested after setting a home on fire after being evicted, authorities said. On June 15, a fire was reported at 6045 W. 10th Ave., in Hialeah. After paramedics arrived at the scene, officers conducted a search of the area through video surveillance.
HIALEAH, FL

