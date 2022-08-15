Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
Miami Beach Celebrity Therapist Jeff Rocker to Receive Key to the City at Rock the Vote EventShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Best Things To Do In Miami, Florida (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMiami, FL
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Click10.com
BSO searching for attempted murder suspect in Pompano Beach shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help in locating Otis Washington. According to investigators, an arrest warrant has been issued for Washington’s arrest after a man was found shot in Pompano Beach last December. At approximately...
NBC Miami
‘Who Cares': Miami Firefighter Under Investigation for Comments About Slain Detective
A Miami firefighter is under investigation for vulgar comments he allegedly made while referring to a Miami-Dade Police detective who was killed in the line of duty this week. The comments were allegedly made by firefighter Kevin Newcomb in a group chat on WhatsApp following the death of Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who was shot in the head during a confrontation with an armed robbery suspect Monday night.
Deputies: Suspect shot ex-girlfriend, set SUV on fire
A Palm Beach County man is in jail without bond after deputies say he shot his ex-girlfriend and set her SUV on fire.
Click10.com
Feds seize $32K, arrest 9 for smuggling near Haulover Inlet
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents and local police intercepted what they called a “maritime smuggling event” a few miles off Haulover Inlet, arresting nine people Monday, officials said. Agents also seized $32,000 and a gun, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
Click10.com
Miramar pharmacy raided by federal agents, suspected of being pill mill
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Federal agents raided a Broward County pharmacy on Tuesday that is suspected of being a pill mill. Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies were involved in the raid at Healthplus Pharmacy in Miramar.
Click10.com
Miami firefighter under investigation after post reacting to slain Miami-Dade detective
MIAMI – A city of Miami firefighter is under investigation on Thursday over a public post on a WhatsApp group reacting to the murder of a Miami-Dade police officer. Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban released a statement reporting the firefighter was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
Click10.com
Police: Dealership owner threatens to set Doral business on fire over $202 charge
DORAL, Fla. – A car dealership owner is facing a felony charge after police accused him of threatening to set a Doral insurance business on fire and shoot its employees over a $202.40 charge he was apparently upset about. According to an arrest report, employees at the Insurance Exchange,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
Click10.com
Suspect arrested 8 months after elderly man found dead in burning Fort Lauderdale condo
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge, eight months after a 93-year-old man was found dead inside of his Fort Lauderdale condominium after a fire erupted inside. Police confirmed that Keith Rush, 56, was taken into custody on Thursday. The fire was...
Click10.com
Hialeah man arrested in Miami Springs over Miami Beach attempted murder
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Police officers arrested a man on Thursday who is accused of shooting a 25-year-old aspiring architect from Argentina during an armed robbery in Miami Beach. Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, identified the man arrested in Miami Springs as Ranier...
Parkland Resident Pleads Guilty In $21 Million Stock Scheme
A Parkland man who acted as the ringleader of a $21 million investment scam—and was recorded by the FBI paying kickbacks at a Boca Raton Starbucks—pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to mail fraud and wire fraud. Paul Geraci, 45, who previously lived in Parkland Golf and Country...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Girlfriend of alleged accomplice of gunman who shot MDPD officer says he was a kind man
MIAMI SPRINGS – A woman identifying herself as the girlfriend of a Dania Beach armed robbery suspect killed by police Tuesday tells us about her boyfriend."He was great person. He was kind. He would help anyone. That's what we did with Horton, we were helping him," said the woman, who did not want to give her name.Investigators tell us the woman's boyfriend was armed with an AK-47-style weapon when there was a confrontation as police served a search warrant at his room at a Miami Springs Hotel. Investigators said he was linked to Jeremy Horton, the man suspected of also...
cw34.com
Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
WSVN-TV
Miami firefighter relieved of duty after incendiary text surfaces after death of MDPD officer
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A City of Miami firefighter has been relieved of duty after he was accused of making controversial remarks about police officers in a text commenting on the passing of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry. The unidentified Miami Fire Rescue firefighter made the following comment...
WINKNEWS.com
Miami-Dade officer shot identified as 5-year-veteran Cesar Echaverry
MIAMI (CBS Miami) On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade officials held a press conference where they identified the officer shot on Monday evening as a five-year veteran of the department, Cesar Echaverry, 29. Echaverry is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is a member of the Robbery Intervention Detail. Echaverry...
Prosecutor’s errant text message triggers mistrial in South Florida murder case
A Broward prosecutor’s texted complaint about a judge’s ruling in a murder case prompted a mistrial this week because one of the recipients of the text was the judge. Broward Circuit Judge Peter Holden had just ruled against the state by deciding to keep a piece of evidence from the jury in the case against Corey Gordon, 45, who is accused of killing his girlfriend’s toddler son in North ...
Click10.com
911 caller mistakes umbrella in man’s backpack for rifle near Miami Dade College
KENDALL, Fla. – The Kendall campus of Miami Dade College was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after someone called 911 to report that there was an armed person on campus riding a bicycle. But authorities say the 911 caller mistook an umbrella in the man’s backpack for a...
Click10.com
Police: Student arrested in SoBe after fingerprints turn up in car involved in crimes
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 19-year-old student on Tuesday in South Beach after his fingerprints turned up in a car that was involved in crimes in Miami-Dade County. Crime scene investigators found Dominic Snell’s fingerprints inside the silver Chevrolet Malibu with a Georgia tag that was...
Click10.com
Man accused of setting Hialeah home on fire after being evicted
HIALEAH, Fla. – On Wednesday morning, Bret Berlant was arrested after setting a home on fire after being evicted, authorities said. On June 15, a fire was reported at 6045 W. 10th Ave., in Hialeah. After paramedics arrived at the scene, officers conducted a search of the area through video surveillance.
Comments / 10