Peggy Lou Schwenneker, 75, of Menlo
Visitation for Peggy Lou Schwenneker, 75, of Menlo, will be Monday, August 22, 2022 from 1-3 P.M. at the Twigg Funeral Home, Guthrie Center. Graveside services will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, near Exira. A luncheon will be served following the graveside services at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Guthrie Center.
Larry (Hayshaker) Snyder, 79, of Adel & Waukee
Funeral services for Larry (Hayshaker) Snyder, 79, of Adel & Waukee will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Adel First Christian Church, with burial at the Waukee Cemetery. Family will greet friends Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Adel.
Joseph Burg, 61, of Bridgewater
Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph Burg, 61, of Bridgewater, will be held on Monday, august 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Massena with burial in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Massena. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The Lamb Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of professional arrangements.
Chad Elliott Will Return To Guthrie Center For Concert
A long time resident of Guthrie Center is coming back to put on a concert for a good cause. The Guthrie County Arts Council has asked Chad Elliot who grew up and graduated high school in Guthrie Center to perform country and blues music. Elliot describes what it means to be asked to come back to his hometown to put on a concert.
Cheryl Elaine Thompson of Des Moines
Funeral services for Cheryl Elaine Thompson, will be at 1:00P.M. Friday August 19, 2022. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel in Adel with burial at North. McDonald Cemetery in rural Madison County. A visitation will take. place from Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00P.M. to 7:00P.M. at. Caldwell Parrish McCalley Chapel. Memorials...
Crossroads Church Garage Free Returns Tomorrow In Perry
An annual event is returning tomorrow with the Crossroads Church in Perry that allows people to get needed items for free. Administrative Assistant Heather Karolus says the Garage Free event hasn’t taken place throughout the past few years due to the coronavirus as well as building renovations. Karolus says this event began approximately 14 years ago as a way to help the community.
Robert Gillespie, 68, of Adel
Celebration of Life for Robert (Bob) Gillespie, 68, of Adel, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 21, 2022 with a visitation one hour prior at. the Country Lane Lodge in Adel. Following the Celebration of Life, there will be a time of refreshments. and fellowship. Online condolences may...
Guthrie County Accomplishments At State Far Thus Far
As the state fair continues throughout the week, Guthrie County had participants that have earned some awards. In the 4-H livestock and horticulture portion, there were four purple ribbons which included one first place finish from Jenna Wheatley as the Western Horsemanship and one second place also by Jenna Wheatley as the Reserve Trail Champion. There was also one blue ribbon winner and three red ribbon winners. As for static exhibits there were 20 blue ribbon winners and six red ribbons.
Rams to hold home X-C meet Sept. 10
The Iowa State at Iowa football game isn’t the only big event on Saturday, Sept. 10. Greene County holds its only home cross-country meet that morning on the Jefferson Community Golf Course. The meet is at 9 a.m. and the football game in Iowa City isn’t until 3 o’clock, so there should be few conflicts that way.
Downtown Buildings in Jefferson Receive Facelifts
Some of the downtown area buildings in Jefferson continue to get a facelift. City Administrator Mike Palmer tells Raccoon Valley Radio the exterior work on the former AirTemp building on the east side of the downtown square is completed. He says Heritage Insurance is up and running in the north bay and the south bay that was purchased by Philip and Bridgette Heisterkamp still needs the interior to be done before their healthy food and coffee business, Mustard Seed Coffee House, can open.
McDonald sisters having fun on Rodeo circuit
Sisters Briella and Jerzee McDonald of rural Scranton are having fun as rodeo barrel racers and pole racers. Briella is 12 and Jerzee is 10, and the girls are the daughters of Marty and Nina McDonald. Their times have dropped and their placings have gone up over time. Briella and...
Schroeder wants fans to cheer Rams
The Fall sports seasons start next week for the Greene County Rams although none of the teams will be at home in Jefferson until the week of Aug. 29. Greene County senior volleyball player Bella Schroeder talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about the importance of fans, especially at home at Greene County High School, being supportive of the home team. “It’s really important for people to be their in our home gym because when there’s tons of people there being loud and cheering you on and it’s almost so loud you can hardly hear anything, it’s so fun!”
Friends Of The Minburn Library Flower Bulb Sale
If you enjoy planting flowers and would like to support a good cause, the Friends of the Minburn Public Library has an ongoing fundraiser. The fall flower bulb and seed sale is currently ongoing until October 15th with items to begin shipping in mid-September. Library Director Nicole Connick says those who participate will help the library through their purchases.
ADM After Prom Fundraiser
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn junior class and parents are currently raising funds for after prom. The junior class is selling ADM Tiger Pride yard signs for $25 and painting red and black paw prints on sidewalks and driveways for $25 which consists of two paws of your choice of either both paws black or red or one red and one black. The cost is $20 for each additional set at the same address and $10 to touch up existing paw prints.
Concrete Structures Erected at Landus Site in Jefferson
More progress is being made at the Landus Cooperative site in Jefferson. Jefferson Location Lead Brian Hill told the Greene County Development Corporation Board earlier this month that the 150-foot concrete structures have been erected and there’s still a lot of electrical components that need to be installed inside. He said crews will also have the four smaller steel bins to be done. Hill talked about how diligently the contractor worked to get the larger structures done.
Walk To End Alzheimer’s In Panora Saw Great Turnout
The Alzheimer’s Association holds walks across the nation and they recently held one in Panora last Saturday. The Walk To End Alzheimers took place at Michael Mills Park in Panora on August 13th. Organizer Dave Grove says that they had a great turnout with 90 people participating in the walk. He adds their goal this year was to raise $27,000 but they came up just shy raising $23,000.
New Greene County Elementary Principal Has Homegrown Roots
When the new school year begins at Greene County Elementary on August 23rd, there will be a new lead administrator. Audrey Hinote is a 2003 Jefferson-Scranton High School graduate and earned her teaching degree in 2005 through a partnership program with Des Moines Area Community College in Carroll and the University of Northern Iowa. She spent her first year as a substitute teacher before working as a first grade teacher at Perry Elementary. Then in 2009, she was hired as an elementary teacher at then Jefferson-Scranton, now Greene County Elementary. The last three years, she served as the district math specialist and is now the new elementary principal.
Wild Rose Jefferson Donates $5,000 to Local Food Pantry
A business in Jefferson recently made a donation to have those less fortunate individuals and families. Wild Rose Casino and Resort gave $5,000 to the Greene County Action Resource Center. The local food pantry has seen a dramatic increase in those using the food pantry as Manager Shirley Haupert says there were 73 more individuals that used the food pantry in July compared to July of 2021.
Carnegie Library Museum Program Is This Weekend In Perry
Those who want to learn more about history during a specific era will have the opportunity to do so this weekend in Perry. Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will be hosting the Dining Manners and Menus in Victorian Iowa program running from 2-4 p.m. this Sunday. Those attending will learn how to set a Victorian table and eat politely based on standards from the 1870s.
First Remote Worker Grants Awarded in Jefferson
The first two recipients were recently announced for a new grant program in Jefferson. Alyssa Rhoades and Clancy Clawson will be two new Jefferson residents who are the first recipients of the remote worker grant through the Jefferson Wants You Initiative. The grant helps to offset the cost for those who choose to do their work remotely in Jefferson at Gravitate Coworking.
