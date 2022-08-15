ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

Severe storms possible in North Carolina Monday

A storm system will slide through the state today, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. We have a marginal to slight severe risk (level 1-2 of 5 threat) in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

The cost of cool weather: Peach harvest suffers

LUMBERTON, N.C. — North Carolina may not be known for its peaches, but Robeson County is home to a century farm that's been growing peaches for 25 years. Geraldine's Peaches and Produce is known for tree-ripened peaches. It has more than 3,000 peach trees on the farm, covering around...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville Sgt. talks efforts to improve an accident-prone road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are enforcing a new speed limit on Stoney Point Road. Earlier this month, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit from 55 to 45 miles per hour, after multiple accidents on the single-lane road. The latest accident happened Tuesday night....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake hit...
TROUTMAN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

DMV to change office hours, end waivers for road tests

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is making changes to road tests for young drivers and office hours at several driver’s license offices across the state. The changes also affect how long drivers must have a learner permit. The state of emergency for COVID-19...
TRAFFIC
natureworldnews.com

5th Set of Human Remains Found as Water Levels in Lake Mead Continues to Drop

The fifth set of human remains was discovered in Lake Mead due to historically low water levels. The reservoir's beach region has located yet another set of skeleton remains, adding to the growing list of ghastly finds made due to the Colorado River and lake's deteriorating drought. Grim Finding. Officials...
SCIENCE
WRAL News

Tractor trailer crashes into pole in Sanford, clean up takes hours

Sanford, N.C. — Cleanup efforts stretched into Thursday morning more than eight hours after a tractor trailer crashed into a pole, leaving debris all over the road. Officials said the crash occurred before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on South Horner Boulevard near U.S. Highway 421. The truck was coming too fast off U.S. 421 and the driver lost control, investigators said.
SANFORD, NC
wcti12.com

Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified

WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

How to go ziplining in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — Did you know that North Carolina is the state with the most ziplines? That's right, there are more opportunities to glide through the treetops in North Carolina than anywhere else in the country!. While these ziplines are spread out all over the state, you can go...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

