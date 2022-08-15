Read full article on original website
Related
What’s at stake as new election laws go to trial
Seated in his wheelchair next to the witness stand in a Billings courtroom Monday, 26-year-old Mitch Bohn calmly responded to a series of rapid-fire questions about his voting habits over the past eight years. How does he typically cast his vote? By absentee ballot, Bohn said, filling it out as...
Montana Supreme Court blocks ballot referral changing how justices are elected
The Montana Supreme Court last week ruled that a ballot initiative seeking to change how its justices are elected will not go before voters this November, upholding a previous ruling by a state district court. The decision will keep House Bill 325, a legislative referendum that would ask voters whether...
Montana child care providers to receive $18 million in federal grants
The state of Montana has approved $18 million in grants from federal funds for 31 child care providers, health care organizations, community groups and local governments in an effort to expand child care services, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced Wednesday. The “innovation” grants range between $142,000 and $1 million....
Few eastern Montana projects in $258 million broadband proposal
A committee advising Gov. Greg Gianforte on a massive state grant program billed as a historic effort to enhance broadband connectivity across rural Montana has plowed into rocky ground as it considers a list of recommended projects this month. An initial ranking of proposed grants to private telecom companies, produced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana coronavirus report
The trend: Montana’s weekly average of reported COVID-19 cases appears to be leveling out. The state, which is now posting weekly case data on Fridays, said on August 12 that Montana tallied 1,824 reported cases in the preceding week. The New York Times, which compiles daily averages of reported cases, said that Montana’s average reported cases had increased by 1% over the last two weeks.
Montana SOS joins pushback against presidential voter access order
Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and 14 other secretaries of state banded together last week to demand that President Joe Biden immediately rescind a March 2021 executive order aimed at expanding voting access in America. In their letter, the secretaries argued that Biden’s order was issued “without Constitutional authority” and “ignores codified procedures and programs in our state constitutions and laws.”
Tranel, Zinke, and Lamb spar over abortion, climate and energy
The three candidates for Montana’s newly created western congressional district squared off in person for the first time at a candidate forum in Missoula Monday, landing glancing blows and setting the stage for a race that will elevate Montana issues to the national stage and localize national political dynamics as the major parties vie for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The story of fire retardant
A thick stream of red mist falling from an airplane is one of the most common and dramatic images of Montana’s wildfire season. But while the photos may seem self-explanatory, that red mist — also called long-term fire retardant — has its own complicated story and history.
RELATED PEOPLE
After a slow start, fire season in Montana is underway
After a slow start, fire season in Montana is underway, kind of. Compared to last summer, when extensive drought conditions fueled an early start and late end to a season in which about 940,000 acres burned, 55,616 acres have burned this season as of Aug. 9, according to Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters
ROSEBUD COUNTY — Last summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke, Bailey had to purchase hay to help feed his cattle. He says he spent about $90,000 on hay this past winter as a result of drought and fires in 2021. He also had to replace fencing and change his herds’ grazing patterns to accommodate the burns, an expense of time and money.
Four proposals for new Montana legislative districts ignite debates over fairness and minority representation
The four partisan members of the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission introduced initial legislative district map proposals on Tuesday, commencing debates about competitiveness and minority representation that will in part determine the complexion of the Legislature for the next 10 years. The maps, one each presented by the commission’s two...
Montana Democratic platform reaffirms support for abortion access, state Constitution and public lands
Montana Democrats met in their historical stronghold of Butte this weekend for the party’s 2022 platform convention, reaffirming support for positions core to the party’s identity following a year of Republican control of the state that’s seen a rapid advancement of conservative policies emerging from Helena. Amendments...
IN THIS ARTICLE
When mental illness leads to dropped charges, patients often go without stabilizing care
For seven years, Timothy Jay Fowler rotated between jail, forced psychiatric hospitalization, and freedom. In 2014, the Great Falls man was charged with assaulting two detention officers while he was in jail, accused of theft. A mental health evaluation concluded that Fowler, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was unfit to stand trial, according to court documents. After Fowler received psychiatric treatment for several months, a judge ruled that he was unlikely to become competent anytime soon. His case was dismissed, and after a stay in the state-run psychiatric hospital, he was released.
Where wildfire meets population growth
DAYTON — For nearly a week, a thick wall of smoke to the south of the Flathead Valley has provided an ominous backdrop to an otherwise beautiful stretch of weather in one of the most beautiful parts of the state. The Elmo Fire, which started not far from Flathead Lake on July 29, has burned more than 20,000 acres, but thus far hasn’t choked the nearby valleys with smoke as in past summers.
Interstates, then US-2 and US-93, prioritized for electric vehicle charging station funding
Communities along Montana’s interstate highways and U.S. highways 2 and 93 are slated to receive an injection of federal electric vehicle charging station cash pending the Federal Highway Administration’s approval of a plan submitted by the state late last week. The funding is part of the $1.2 trillion...
For Whom The Mental Health Bell Tolls
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week we published...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Contested race in SD 39 puts state hospital, Republican supermajority in focus
The unexpected death in May of state Sen. Mark Sweeney, D-Philipsburg, has created an open seat and contested race to fill out the two-year remainder of the late lawmaker’s term in a historically Democratic district that presents an appealing target for state Republicans this cycle. The contest between Democrat...
Behind the scents at the 2022 GOP Platform Convention
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. The first thing I...
Altacare no longer offering CSCT services in Montana
A longtime provider of comprehensive in-school mental health services for hundreds of Montana students closed its operations last month, a development that other providers and professionals attribute to broader forces placing stress on the state’s already fragile mental health infrastructure. Altacare of Montana, a for-profit provider of Comprehensive School...
Environmental groups sue DEQ over coal mine expansion
Two environmental groups challenged the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s approval of a proposed coal mine expansion in a Rosebud County District Court this week, citing the expansion’s potential to worsen the effects of climate change in Montana. In their July 26 filing, the Montana Environmental Information Center...
Montana Free Press
Helena, MT
813
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.https://montanafreepress.org/
Comments / 0