ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
City
Butte, MT
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
Montana Free Press

Montana coronavirus report

The trend: Montana’s weekly average of reported COVID-19 cases appears to be leveling out. The state, which is now posting weekly case data on Fridays, said on August 12 that Montana tallied 1,824 reported cases in the preceding week. The New York Times, which compiles daily averages of reported cases, said that Montana’s average reported cases had increased by 1% over the last two weeks.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana SOS joins pushback against presidential voter access order

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and 14 other secretaries of state banded together last week to demand that President Joe Biden immediately rescind a March 2021 executive order aimed at expanding voting access in America. In their letter, the secretaries argued that Biden’s order was issued “without Constitutional authority” and “ignores codified procedures and programs in our state constitutions and laws.”
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Tranel, Zinke, and Lamb spar over abortion, climate and energy

The three candidates for Montana’s newly created western congressional district squared off in person for the first time at a candidate forum in Missoula Monday, landing glancing blows and setting the stage for a race that will elevate Montana issues to the national stage and localize national political dynamics as the major parties vie for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

The story of fire retardant

A thick stream of red mist falling from an airplane is one of the most common and dramatic images of Montana’s wildfire season. But while the photos may seem self-explanatory, that red mist — also called long-term fire retardant — has its own complicated story and history.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Gary Buchanan
Person
Marc Racicot
Person
Rob Quist
Person
Amanda Curtis
Person
Greg Gianforte
Montana Free Press

After a slow start, fire season in Montana is underway

After a slow start, fire season in Montana is underway, kind of. Compared to last summer, when extensive drought conditions fueled an early start and late end to a season in which about 940,000 acres burned, 55,616 acres have burned this season as of Aug. 9, according to Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters

ROSEBUD COUNTY — Last summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke, Bailey had to purchase hay to help feed his cattle. He says he spent about $90,000 on hay this past winter as a result of drought and fires in 2021. He also had to replace fencing and change his herds’ grazing patterns to accommodate the burns, an expense of time and money.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Four proposals for new Montana legislative districts ignite debates over fairness and minority representation

The four partisan members of the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission introduced initial legislative district map proposals on Tuesday, commencing debates about competitiveness and minority representation that will in part determine the complexion of the Legislature for the next 10 years. The maps, one each presented by the commission’s two...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montana Legislature#Dems#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Legislative#European#Democratic#Gop#Republicans#Democrats
Montana Free Press

When mental illness leads to dropped charges, patients often go without stabilizing care

For seven years, Timothy Jay Fowler rotated between jail, forced psychiatric hospitalization, and freedom. In 2014, the Great Falls man was charged with assaulting two detention officers while he was in jail, accused of theft. A mental health evaluation concluded that Fowler, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, was unfit to stand trial, according to court documents. After Fowler received psychiatric treatment for several months, a judge ruled that he was unlikely to become competent anytime soon. His case was dismissed, and after a stay in the state-run psychiatric hospital, he was released.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Montana Free Press

Where wildfire meets population growth

DAYTON — For nearly a week, a thick wall of smoke to the south of the Flathead Valley has provided an ominous backdrop to an otherwise beautiful stretch of weather in one of the most beautiful parts of the state. The Elmo Fire, which started not far from Flathead Lake on July 29, has burned more than 20,000 acres, but thus far hasn’t choked the nearby valleys with smoke as in past summers.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

For Whom The Mental Health Bell Tolls

The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week we published...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Montana Free Press

Altacare no longer offering CSCT services in Montana

A longtime provider of comprehensive in-school mental health services for hundreds of Montana students closed its operations last month, a development that other providers and professionals attribute to broader forces placing stress on the state’s already fragile mental health infrastructure. Altacare of Montana, a for-profit provider of Comprehensive School...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Environmental groups sue DEQ over coal mine expansion

Two environmental groups challenged the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s approval of a proposed coal mine expansion in a Rosebud County District Court this week, citing the expansion’s potential to worsen the effects of climate change in Montana. In their July 26 filing, the Montana Environmental Information Center...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
813
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy