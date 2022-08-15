ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Why did the Texas Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward? Here are 6 reasons

By David Ammenheuser
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axX2z_0hI21Lee00

Why did the Texas Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward on Friday ? Here are the six main reasons.

The record: It doesn’t get any simpler than that. The Rangers are 51-63 and 23 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League’s West Division. The franchise is on its way to its sixth consecutive losing season, the longest such streak in its history.

The history: It’s not just one season. Woodward has had four consecutive losing seasons. He has a 211-287 overall record (.424 winning percentage). He was 78-84 in 2019, 22-38 in the shortened 2020 season, 60-102 in 2021.

The money: The Rangers spent more than a half of a billion dollars on free agent infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Despite the big bats, the team has fell far below expectations.

The underperformers: The Rangers are ranked ninth in the American League in batting (.241) and 12th in pitching (4.09 ERA).

The future: The Rangers can get started on hiring their next manager now before other teams fire their managers in the offseason. The pool is bigger now and general manager Chris Young can survey the field and make an offer.

The attendance: The Rangers attendance has dropped dramatically this year. Ranked 17th in the majors, the Rangers are averaging 25,094 per game. It’s their lowest average since 2008.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Corey Seager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
10K+
Followers
642
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy