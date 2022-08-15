Read full article on original website
247Sports
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
247Sports
College basketball recruiting rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023
Twenty-eight of the top-50 prospects in the Class of 2023 are off the board. We are definitely starting to get a glimpse of the types of classes certain teams want to build. There are plenty of different approaches to recruiting in the transfer portal era. Each plan is a little different for each team just depending on the current roster construction and their feel of who could be in the mix for the years to come.
247Sports
Five-star Edge Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been committed to Notre Dame since June 28, 2021. However, the 6-6, 242-pounder from the class of 2023 has had a change of heart. Wednesday night, Keeley decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen his recruiting process. Keeley, the No....
NFL・
247Sports
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
247Sports
In-state Vols DL commit feels ‘more at home’ during latest visit
Class of 2024 defensive lineman Carson Gentle recently returned to Tennessee for his first visit with the Vols since he announced his commitment to them last month.
247Sports
Top 20 shooting guard Jamari Phillips talks top six schools
One of the top shooting guards in the class of 2024, Jamari Phillips released a list of his top six schools last week. The 6-2 four-star from Modesto (Calif.) Modesto Christian named Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Oregon, Texas Tech, and UCLA, but is still open in his recruitment. “My recruitment is...
247Sports
Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners
When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
247Sports
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
247Sports
USC football: Lincoln Riley evaluates first scrimmage, Caleb Williams, Trojans' expectations
USC football coach Lincoln Riley is pleased with his team's play in fall camp and coming out of the first camp scrimmage, says both sides of the football are working in unison toward one common goal — giving championship effort. USC is ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 and while flattered, Riley says the Trojans are trying to stay focused.
247Sports
PHOTOS: USC defense holding its own against Lincoln Riley's vaunted offense
Last season’s defense was atrocious by the USC football standards established over decades of program history. The Trojans ranked No. 103 out of 130 teams in the nation, giving up 31.8 points per game. It was the first season ever USC allowed more than 30 points per game and...
247Sports
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
247Sports
Texas football QB competition: Steve Sarkisian has 'an idea' of whom Longhorns' starter will be
One of college football's most intriguing quarterback battles will soon be decided, and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian "has an idea" on who that will be for the Longhorns. The ongoing competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers has stretched deep into fall camp, ahead of Saturday's scrimmage, and Sarkisian explained that his plan is to soon inform the team of his decision.
247Sports
Georgia football: Betting line widens for Oregon season opener
Entering Georgia's season opener against Oregon in Atlanta, the line continues to swell in favor of college football's defending national champions. Ranked No. 3 in this week's preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Bulldogs have moved to a 17.5-point favorite over the Ducks, according to Caesar's Sportsbook, via SportsLine.
247Sports
Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
247Sports
Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
247Sports
Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant
When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
247Sports
Iowa Football: Pair of Hawkeyes named top-100 players by ESPN
Football season is quickly approaching and anticipation for the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes is building. Kirk Ferentz's squad is fresh off a solid 10-win season and fans are excited to see the product on the field. Iowa has sold out all of its home games for the first time since 2011.
247Sports
Top 150 senior Mouhamed Dioubate is down to five
After a strong summer with the PSA Cardinals, senior Mouhamed Dioubate has decided to cut his list. The 6-foot-7 forward at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy tells 247Sports that he's down to a final five of Alabama, Kansas State, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. According to Dioubate, all of those schools see him in him the same things that 247Sports has, that he's productive, versatile and will do anything a coach wants him to do on the floor.
247Sports
Four-star edge lands Gamecocks Crystal Ball
The decision date is less than two weeks away and there’s still work to do, before South Carolina crosses the finish line in the race for Desmond Umeozulu.
247Sports
USC DC Alex Grinch breaks down scrimmage and evaluates Eric Gentry's training camp
USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch met with the media following USC’s twelfth training camp practice and broke down what he’d seen from the USC defense. Grinch wasted no time in breaking down what he saw from the film of USC’s Sunday scrimmage in the Coliseum. “Number one. It felt like a first scrimmage in terms of the tackling standpoint. And what you can’t do as a coach is you can’t get surprised the first time you go live and all of a sudden you have some misses that way. So it's good, correctable stuff and then the stuff we’ll look at on film. But obviously those moments become gross if you picture a game day and some of those missed opportunities. So anyway, that's why you scrimmage. That's one. I think that we’ve had a lot guys out over the course of camp and the biggest frustration was guys get opportunities because of that and they don't take advantage of the opportunities. And that is as you go back and watch the scrimmage but we look at it as we scrimmage a lot every day. I mean, we do a lot of game-like deals, we do move the ball, so you’ve got to respond to the offense getting a first down. So for our scrimmages other than the live piece, it's kind of our norm. So we put it in the bank with the other, I think eight practices maybe leading up to that. So it's good to evaluate, we'll teach, evaluating the kids and then obviously teaching off of it. I thank God it wasn't a game, long story short.”
