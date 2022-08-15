USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch met with the media following USC’s twelfth training camp practice and broke down what he’d seen from the USC defense. Grinch wasted no time in breaking down what he saw from the film of USC’s Sunday scrimmage in the Coliseum. “Number one. It felt like a first scrimmage in terms of the tackling standpoint. And what you can’t do as a coach is you can’t get surprised the first time you go live and all of a sudden you have some misses that way. So it's good, correctable stuff and then the stuff we’ll look at on film. But obviously those moments become gross if you picture a game day and some of those missed opportunities. So anyway, that's why you scrimmage. That's one. I think that we’ve had a lot guys out over the course of camp and the biggest frustration was guys get opportunities because of that and they don't take advantage of the opportunities. And that is as you go back and watch the scrimmage but we look at it as we scrimmage a lot every day. I mean, we do a lot of game-like deals, we do move the ball, so you’ve got to respond to the offense getting a first down. So for our scrimmages other than the live piece, it's kind of our norm. So we put it in the bank with the other, I think eight practices maybe leading up to that. So it's good to evaluate, we'll teach, evaluating the kids and then obviously teaching off of it. I thank God it wasn't a game, long story short.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO