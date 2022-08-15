Read full article on original website
SkySports
Man Utd transfer news: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer among targets
Manchester United are exploring the possibility of taking Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic on loan. United are looking at a number of attacking options with two weeks of the transfer window to go, and Pulisic has emerged as a player of interest. The USA captain, who was signed for £57.6m from...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward cautioned by police for allegedly slapping boy's phone from his hand
Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand following a match at Goodison Park. Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
SkySports
James Tavernier: Rangers captain signs contract extension
James Tavernier has signed an extension to his current long-term deal at Rangers. The Rangers captain, 30, joined the club in the Championship in 2015 and has made 353 appearances to date, netting 85 goals from right-back. Tavernier, who has committed to a new deal which will take him well...
SkySports
Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win
Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
SkySports
Wesley Fofana: No new bids says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who insists defender is not for sale
Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.
SkySports
Max Verstappen welcomes Mercedes threat in Formula 1 2022: 'They can steal points off Ferrari!'
Max Verstappen has welcomed Mercedes' re-emergence at the front so they can "steal more points off Ferrari" - and insists that the championship is not over despite his mammoth lead. Verstappen holds an 80-point advantage over Charles Leclerc after back-to-back victories before the summer break, and it would represent the...
SkySports
Dele Alli: Everton midfielder in talks with Besiktas after just seven months at Goodison Park
Everton midfielder Dele Alli is in talks with Besiktas with a view to moving to the Turkish club. The deal could be a loan or a permanent move depending on how talks progress. Meanwhile, Everton are close to completing the protracted transfer of Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain. The Merseyside...
SkySports
Marc Cucurella: Chelsea defender says Cristian Romero's hair pull on him was a referee and VAR error
Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella says Cristian Romero's hair pull on him was "clear" as day - and branded the decision not to punish the Tottenham defender as a "referee and VAR error". Last weekend's Super Sunday clash between Chelsea and Tottenham descended into drama as Romero was not penalised for...
SkySports
Women's Champions League qualification: Lauren Hemp on target as Man City put six past Tomiris-Turan to set up meeting with Real Madrid
Manchester City got their Women's Champions League qualifying campaign off to an impressive start with a 6-0 win over Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan in Madrid. England Euro 2022 winners Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in the final at Wembley, goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and City captain Alex Greenwood were all in the starting line-up.
SkySports
West Ham sign defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain for £10.1m plus add-ons
West Ham have signed Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer for £10.1m plus add-ons. The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract with a two-year option at the London Stadium. Sevilla were also interested in signing the 20-cap Germany international, who had entered the final year of his PSG contract, but...
SkySports
Casemiro: Real Madrid open to selling midfielder to Man Utd in transfer deal worth over £60m
Real Madrid are open to the sale of Casemiro to Manchester United in a potential deal worth in excess of £60m. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs with United receiving enough encouragement to give them belief that a deal is possible. The 30-year-old is greatly appreciated by Real...
SkySports
Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven: Champions League progress in the balance after Armando Obispo's late intervention
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is "confident" his side can progress to the Champions League group stage after a 2-2 home draw against PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their play-off qualifier. Van Bronckhorst was in the opposition dugout to former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy and it was...
SkySports
Sheffield United 2-1 Sunderland: Anel Ahmedhodzic scores one, makes another as Blades go fourth
Sheffield United continued their strong start to the Championship season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland. Goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe, either side of the break, put the Blades in command. After being forced to play with only 10 men for around an hour after Dan Neil was...
SkySports
Stoke 2-2 Middlesbrough: D'Margio Wright-Phillips earns point for Potters
D'Margio Wright-Phillips struck an added-time equaliser for Stoke as they snatched a 2-2 draw at home to Middlesbrough. Former England centre-half Phil Jagielka's own goal - on his 40th birthday - looked set to hand Boro all three points. But with Chris Wilder's side ready to celebrate their first victory...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager calls out Gabby Agbonlahor for his criticism of Manchester United last week
Jurgen Klopp has called out former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor for his criticism of Manchester United during their 4-0 defeat to Brentford - and says he was close to phoning in to complain about Agbonlahor. United - who play Klopp's Liverpool on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports...
SkySports
Manchester United interested in signing Moises Caicdeo from Brighton but Adrien Rabiot deal increasingly unlikely
Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo - but a deal for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot is now increasingly unlikely. Real Madrid's Casemiro is another name that has been discussed. The club have not been able to meet Rabiot's wage demands after a broad agreement had been...
SkySports
Preston 0-0 Rotherham: North End play out another goalless draw
Preston and Rotherham both maintained their unbeaten Championship records as they drew 0-0 in a hard-fought Roses battle. North End enjoyed by far the better of the match and defensively looked solid again, having not conceded now in their first four league matches. Rotherham, meanwhile, in somehow repelling all that...
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez at Manchester United: Is 5'9" height a problem for Argentina defender in the Premier League?
Darwin Nunez’s suspension following his red card for Liverpool against Crystal Palace may have spared Lisandro Martinez another examination of his aerial ability on Monday Night Football but the two Premier League newcomers share something if not a pitch. The struggles of both have been held up as proof...
SkySports
Destiny Udogie: Tottenham complete deal to sign Udinese left-back but loan him back to Serie A club this season
Tottenham have completed a deal with Udinese to sign their promising young left wing-back Destiny Udogie. Spurs will pay an initial £15m and there are also some performance-related bonuses on top. Udogie will stay on loan at Udinese for the season, with Spurs having Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic...
SkySports
EFL goals and round-up: Millwall's own goals late show; Norwich win
Millwall benefitted from two remarkable own goals in stoppage time as they snatched a 2-2 draw at Swansea to go fourth in the Sky Bet Championship. The hosts looked to be heading for a routine victory following Ryan Manning's first goal for the club and a strike from Michael Obafemi inside the opening 12 minutes.
