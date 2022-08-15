ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

James Tavernier: Rangers captain signs contract extension

James Tavernier has signed an extension to his current long-term deal at Rangers. The Rangers captain, 30, joined the club in the Championship in 2015 and has made 353 appearances to date, netting 85 goals from right-back. Tavernier, who has committed to a new deal which will take him well...
SOCCER
SkySports

Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win

Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Brendan Rogers
Person
Didier Drogba
Person
Harry Maguire
SkySports

Wesley Fofana: No new bids says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who insists defender is not for sale

Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Foxes#The Champions League#Sky Sports News#Midlands
SkySports

Women's Champions League qualification: Lauren Hemp on target as Man City put six past Tomiris-Turan to set up meeting with Real Madrid

Manchester City got their Women's Champions League qualifying campaign off to an impressive start with a 6-0 win over Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan in Madrid. England Euro 2022 winners Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in the final at Wembley, goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and City captain Alex Greenwood were all in the starting line-up.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Preston 0-0 Rotherham: North End play out another goalless draw

Preston and Rotherham both maintained their unbeaten Championship records as they drew 0-0 in a hard-fought Roses battle. North End enjoyed by far the better of the match and defensively looked solid again, having not conceded now in their first four league matches. Rotherham, meanwhile, in somehow repelling all that...
SOCCER
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Millwall's own goals late show; Norwich win

Millwall benefitted from two remarkable own goals in stoppage time as they snatched a 2-2 draw at Swansea to go fourth in the Sky Bet Championship. The hosts looked to be heading for a routine victory following Ryan Manning's first goal for the club and a strike from Michael Obafemi inside the opening 12 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy