LSU quarterback Myles Brennan to retire from college football

By Alex Butler
UPI News
 4 days ago
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- LSU quarterback Myles Brennan decided to retire from college football, the school announced Monday.

Brennan completed 60.3% of his throws for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in three games in 2020. He sat out last season due to a broken left arm.

"We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football," LSU coach Brian Kelly said in a news release. "Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.

"Myles has always embodied the traits required to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we have full confidence those traits will help him succeed at every step in his journey as he moves forward."

Brennan was a backup to former Tigers star Joe Burrow in 2018 and 2019.

Brennan was not present Monday at Tigers practice. He was competing with senior Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier for the Tigers' starting job this season.

The Tigers will host Florida State in their first regular-season game Sept. 4 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

