Waldorf Man Gets Prison Time For Sexually Abusing Teen, State's Attorney Announces

A Maryland man will spend a decade in prison and must register as a sex offender after admitting to sexually abusing a minor, the state's attorney announced.

Waldorf resident Clarence Henry Henderson, 30, pleaded guilty in Charles County to sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Upon his release from prison, Henderson will be on supervised probation for five years and must register on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life, according to Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington.

Henderson pleaded guilty in June.

On Nov. 22, 2019, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of statements made by a 15-year-old victim to a school counselor regarding the sexual abuse.

The subsequent investigation determined that over a two-year span, the teen was sexually assaulted by Henderson numerous times in various locations, including at least one incident at a relative’s house in the 12000 block of Holm Oak in Waldorf.

In total, Covington said that Henderson was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but 10 suspended.

