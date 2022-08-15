ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Waldorf Man Gets Prison Time For Sexually Abusing Teen, State's Attorney Announces

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBgrb_0hI20cQg00
Waldorf resident Clarence Henry Henderson, 30, pleaded guilty in Charles County to sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Photo Credit: Pixabay/ErikaWittlieb

A Maryland man will spend a decade in prison and must register as a sex offender after admitting to sexually abusing a minor, the state's attorney announced.

Waldorf resident Clarence Henry Henderson, 30, pleaded guilty in Charles County to sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Upon his release from prison, Henderson will be on supervised probation for five years and must register on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life, according to Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington.

Henderson pleaded guilty in June.

On Nov. 22, 2019, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of statements made by a 15-year-old victim to a school counselor regarding the sexual abuse.

The subsequent investigation determined that over a two-year span, the teen was sexually assaulted by Henderson numerous times in various locations, including at least one incident at a relative’s house in the 12000 block of Holm Oak in Waldorf.

In total, Covington said that Henderson was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but 10 suspended.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd, Second Suspect Arrested For Murdering 20-Year-Old Man In Maryland: State Police

Investigators in Maryland have charged a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Dorchester County earlier this year, state police officials announced. Frederick resident Raykquon Dijon Molock, 25, was arrested on Brighton Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16 by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) Western Maryland agency following a lengthy investigation into the murder of Cambridge resident A’Corie Young in April.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waldorf, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Waldorf, MD
County
Charles County, MD
State
Maryland State
Charles County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Baltimore Officer-Involved Shooting Being Investigated With FBI

Police have identified the Germantown man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Montgomery County last month, authorities say. Hamed Ghorouni Delcheh, 35, was fatally shot while a US Marshal attempted to serve him an arrest warrant in the 100 block of Garth Terrace in Gaithersburg, on the morning of Wednesday, July 20, according to the office of the Attorney General.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Covington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Prison#Violent Crime#State
Daily Voice

Suspect Wanted In Connection To Fatal Baltimore Shooting

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the murder of a Baltimore man, authorities say. Marcus Roberts was fatally shot in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street around 11:15 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Baltimore police. Authorities are offering an $8,000 reward for information...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
341K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy