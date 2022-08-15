Read full article on original website
Bismarck Former Bachelor Is Clobbering “The Bachelor” In Viewers
First of all, I want to take a few seconds to tell you what kind of guy Matt Wurnig is. I had a chance to meet Matt over a year ago when he stopped by our radio station here in Mandan. The moment I shook his hand you can tell what a first-class guy he is. Matt stands tall in manners and even larger in personality. He is just one of those individuals that you like right away. Back then Matt was in his first season of “50 Dates 50 States”, a brilliant idea he came up with to help combat the emptiness we all felt when COVID-19 first hit. Virtual dates in other States, what a fantastic start, and man did he take off. You can follow him through YouTube/TikTok....
Historic Bisman Wedding Venue Just Got A New Look
It looks like The Post event venue is up and running again. --They had previously closed the facility for renovations. According to the venue's Facebook page, the remodel was quite extensive. The Remodel. The Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation began the remodel all the way back in 2020. After that, Kaufman...
MacKenzie River Pizza closes due to staffing issue
The sign on the restaurant's door encourages people to watch their Facebook page for updates.
KFYR-TV
Boarding school is in session north of Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Soon, school hallways will be packed with students going to class. St. Mary’s and Shiloh start school on Thursday and Bismarck Public Schools starts next week. One school located north of Bismarck had desks filled with students Tuesday. Out on the prairie, there is a...
KFYR-TV
A-maize-ing sweet corn from the ‘Corn Lady’
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sweet corn is in season, and there are lines of people waiting to get a few ears from the “Corn Lady.” Mary Graner has been selling her secret hybrid sweet corn for over 15 years. Hundreds. That’s how many people wait in line to...
kxnet.com
Business Beat: BB’s Bath Bakery
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, a ribbon cutting was held for a downtown business and the shop is baking up all kinds of sweet-smelling goods. But you don’t eat them. Instead, you throw them in the tub. This spring, Becky Bjerklie, and her...
DL-Online
Parents of North Dakota woman gone missing in 1994 vow to never give up
CENTER, North Dakota — Wes and Linda Julson have advice for others whose family members have gone missing: Don't give up. In the latest episode of the Dakota Spotlight podcast, the Julsons describe how they still hope to find their daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Julson, who went missing in Bismarck in 1994. Their quest, now in its third decade, has meant they've gone through things no parent would hope to ever experience.
Famed Conservative Speaker Candace Owens Is Coming To NoDak
Famed conservative speaker Candace Owens is coming to North Dakota. She is a best-selling author, political and cultural commentator, businesswoman, and the co-founder and President of the charitable organization BLEXIT Foundation, which is dedicated to conservative principles in urban minority communities across the United States. Candace will be speaking right...
In BisMan – Last July Youths Set Textbook Example For Us All
The 4th of July weekend is a tradition shared by everyone across the United States. A perfect opportunity for all of us to relax and enjoy our families, fun, and fireworks. The real meaning of this holiday of course is Independence, to never forget our freedom, and with that said there are unfortunately so many people who feel even FREER to leave their trash wherever they feel fit. Here in Bismarck, Carley Ramsdell and her friends experienced that firsthand. A beautiful day out on the Missouri River was spoiled by those who displayed their stupidity and selfishness. This story took place back in July and I still think about it to this day.
KFYR-TV
$175 million awarded to Expressway crash victims’ families, survivor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury has awarded the families of two people killed in a crash on the Expressway in Bismarck and a survivor $175 million in damages. Prosecutors say in 2015, Jordan Morsette was driving on the Bismarck Expressway in Mandan at high speed and in the wrong direction when he struck another car killing Abby Renschler of Lincoln and Taylor Goven of Mandan. Shayna Monson of Dickinson was injured but survived the crash.
dakotanewsnow.com
North Dakota aims to become carbon capture leader
CENTER, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - A small town northwest of Bismarck will be at the center of attention on a global scale. If the operation checks off all the boxes, Project Tundra is set to become the world’s largest carbon capture facility. The carbon capture and sequestration would contain carbon dioxide emissions into a liquid state to be pumped 6,000 feet underground to a level known as caprock. Environmentalist Taylor Brorby says it will allow jobs in non-renewable energy to remain and limit our carbon footprint.
New Indoor Archery Business/Facility Coming To Bismarck
Apparently, there's a new business coming to Bismarck that hopes to hit the mark. According to a post on Rise Property Broker's Facebook page, Burnt Creek Archery is set to open in January of 2023. This will be an indoor archery range and will be located in Arrowhead Plaza. Makes...
Tornadoes Caught On Camera in McLean County North Dakota
According to several news outlets, there was a minor tornado outbreak on Monday, August 15th in northern McLean county. Two sets of tornados were confirmed touchdowns near Ruso, North Dakota, and Strawberry Lake which are both north of Turtle Lake, North Dakota about 20 miles. Ruso, North Dakota has the...
Cruise North Dakota’s Capital with BPRD’s BCycle Program
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Have you taken a liking to cycling? If you want to quickly traverse Bismarck’s trails, help reduce the traffic on the roads, and do both while having a mix of exercise and fun, then the new BCycle program from the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District– a system of public rental bikes […]
Mandan Native "Nobody Takes The Time To Look" (GALLERY)
An Amazing Photographer Let's Us SEE What He Sees!
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
So if you and your crew are heading to the desert for the weekend, you best keep your head low as the North Dakota National Guard is performing military exercises that could knock your head right off!. So the public is not invited. To prevent the knock your head off...
KFYR-TV
St. Mary’s Academy principal welcomes students back on horseback
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We all have our first day of school traditions. For many, it means a back-to-school photo. This year’s photos look a little different for students at St. Mary’s Academy. The smiles in those pictures, are a little bigger this year. There’s a good reason...
Minnesota's Lee & Bismarck's Andi Ahne - Bringing It In Style
Two Celebrities Making "The First Pitch" Their Own
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping minor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to raping a minor in Bismarck parks. Thirty-three-year-old Aaron Brewer was charged with five counts of gross sexual imposition for raping a minor under the age of 15 in April and May of 2020. Prosecutors say Brewer created a fake Facebook account to meet children.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
