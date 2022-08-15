Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
8 Reasons Why Manjaro Is the Best Arch-Based Distro
There are a bunch of new Arch-based distributions emerging lately. All feature graphical installers—something that Arch Linux does not—and each has its own custom desktop modifications. But that's about it. In fact, the landscape is starting to look a lot like the Ubuntu-derivative scene, with different wallpapers, icons, and default apps.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable and Disable the Hibernate Option in Windows 11
Microsoft launched a fully-functional hibernate feature with Windows 2000. But many users complain about not having the feature on their Windows-powered system. Some are even confused about the use case of the hibernate feature. If you are curious about what exactly hibernate is and how it works, your search ends...
makeuseof.com
11 Well-Hidden Features in Windows 11
Windows 11 is packed with features many users may not even know exist. Whilst Windows 11’s more prominent features are its most-used such as the desktop, taskbar, or Start menu, others are hidden away within that platform. Only through exploring Windows 11 more thoroughly can you discover its hidden...
makeuseof.com
How to Host a Static Website in the Cloud With AWS S3
The public cloud is a common choice for modern websites and apps ahead of private hosting. This is due to factors like cost-effectiveness and scalability. A static website displays pre-built HTML, CSS, and JavaScript files on a server. It differs from a dynamic website that generates content based on user actions or preferences.
RELATED PEOPLE
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Functional Project Management Board in Google Sheets
Selecting the right project management tool for you and your team can be a hassle, especially when you need multiple seats, but don’t have the budget. If you’re not ready to invest yet, or you’re still on the hunt, you can build a functional project management board in Google Sheets in the meantime. Keep reading to learn how.
makeuseof.com
4 Free Windows Tools That Will Boost Your Security and Privacy
Microsoft Windows is by far the most widely-used operating system for desktop and laptop computers, which makes it a prime target of cybercriminals. Over the years, Microsoft has gotten better at securing its software, and Windows 10 and Windows 11 are much safer than their predecessors. But there are ways...
makeuseof.com
How the Top Gaming Storefronts and Launchers Might Be Slowing Your System Down
Generally, having more programs open at once should impact system performance, however negligible. So, with more and more game launchers and storefronts cropping up, it's worth asking: are these programs slowing my system down?. Do Storefronts and Game Launchers Really Affect System Performance?. Generally, the answer should be no. These...
makeuseof.com
How to Close Tabs by Double-Clicking Them in Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi
You can close open page tabs in most browsers by single-clicking their X buttons, using hotkeys, or selecting a context menu option. However, a new way for closing tabs has now crept into a few web browsers. Some browsers incorporate a feature that enables users to close pages by double-clicking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
8 Portable Windows Apps for Your System Administration Toolkit
Any decent system administrator is going to have a robust set of tools, most likely stored away on a remote server somewhere. But what happens when you need some of those powerful tools outside your network?. In this case, adding some portable system admin tools to your arsenal is a...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Simple Internal Wiki Using Gitbook
GitBook is a platform that allows you to build documentation sites or company wikis. You can use it to document all kinds of things, from code to APIs and how to use a software product. GitBook uses a similar process to GitHub repositories. The main copy of the documentation acts...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Hosts File, and How Do You Edit It in Windows?
Host files are text files that are used to map domain names to IP addresses, precisely what the DNS servers do. You can use them to streamline connecting to websites, and as such, sometimes you'll need to edit one. As such, this guide will explain what host files are on...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "A Device Attached to the System Is Not Functioning" Error on Windows
It’s frustrating when Windows fails to communicate with connected devices and ends up showing the "a device attached to the system is not functioning" error. While the cause of this error could easily range from a faulty connection to malfunctioning drivers, fortunately, troubleshooting the error is not too difficult.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Generate a Table From JSON Data in React
One of the most straightforward ways to separate data from your HTML documents is to store it in JSON. JSON is popular and easy to work with, especially in JavaScript. In React, it makes sense to serve JSON data via tables using a component. That component will be able to generate a table that scales with the JSON data. The resulting table can have as many rows as it needs since the data is not hard-coded.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Shortcuts to Automatically Hide the Taskbar in Windows 11
Windows 11 includes an Automatically hide the taskbar option you can select in Settings. The option hides the taskbar from the bottom of the screen when selected. However, users can still access the taskbar by moving their cursor to the bottom of Windows 11’s desktop. That option is seemingly...
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Visual Search in Microsoft Edge
Microsoft Edge allows users to directly search for images instead of performing a text search on Bing. You can search an image to find similar images on the web either by clicking on the square icon at the top-right of images in your browser or by right-clicking on an image and selecting the visual search option.
makeuseof.com
Buy Genuine Office and Windows Licenses From $6.14 With Keysfan’s Software Sale
Building your own computer can be a great way to ensure you get the perfect PC. For many people, it's an enjoyable and fulfilling experience. That is, of course, until you need to shop around for a Windows license that you can use on your new computer. If you don't...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best VPNs With RAM-Only Servers
For most of us, a VPN's primary purpose is to protect online privacy and keep our activities away from prying eyes. But when it comes to privacy, it's important to realize that not all VPNs are created equally. While most VPN providers advertise themselves as no-logs services, there is no...
makeuseof.com
Why Should You Choose RAM-Only VPN Servers?
The traditional way of running a VPN server involves the use of hard drives that store data until it's erased or written over. In such a setup, there is always a possibility that VPN servers may retain information sensitive to the users. Theoretically, this data could be accessed if the...
makeuseof.com
1-Page vs. 2-Page Resume: The Benefits of Each (With Templates)
You're updating your resume and wondering if you should change things up. Should you do a 1-page resume or work on one that's two pages? They both have benefits, depending on your experience level and the type of job you're seeking. Whatever length you choose, whether you want to highlight...
makeuseof.com
3 Privacy Friendly Website Analytics Tools to Avoid Google Analytics
The internet economy exists in large part due to advertising. This involves tracking website visitors between sites and building detailed profiles on them - the better to sell them stuff they may not want or need. You can help to keep your users' data private with privacy-friendly Google Analytics alternative...
Comments / 0