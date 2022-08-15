One of the most straightforward ways to separate data from your HTML documents is to store it in JSON. JSON is popular and easy to work with, especially in JavaScript. In React, it makes sense to serve JSON data via tables using a component. That component will be able to generate a table that scales with the JSON data. The resulting table can have as many rows as it needs since the data is not hard-coded.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 1 DAY AGO