Douglas County, NE

Douglas County Health Department reports slight dip in COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38h7Lp_0hI1zdog00

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 467 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday’s report when the county reported 331 new cases. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 165,556.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

No new COVID-19-related death certificates were received by DCHD since Thursday’s report. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,149.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

  • There were 149 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including five pediatric cases. (On Thursday there were 152 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.)
    • Fourteen adults with COVID-19 were receiving ICU-level care.
    • There was one additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest, waiting for test results.
    • Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 83% occupancy rate with 235 staffed beds available for all patients.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 82% rate with 52 staffed beds available for all patients.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 89% of capacity with 15 beds available.

The next DCHD COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned for Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave. The clinic is for ages 5 and older with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

