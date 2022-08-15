ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMBF

3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue responds to cars stuck in floodwaters as rain moves through Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to several vehicles stuck in floodwaters Friday, according to HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey. Horry County Fire Rescue received multiple reports of cars stuck in floodwater in the Socastee and Forestbrook areas, Casey said. “Do not drive through bodies of water, as you don’t know […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 people bitten by sharks in Myrtle Beach on same day, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — NEW DETAILS: Woman survives Myrtle Beach shark attack, receives hundreds of stitches; Grandson sees all. Two people were bitten by sharks on Monday, according to the information given to Myrtle Beach Police Dept. The first bite happened on 75th Avenue North and the second...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police. Responding North Myrtle Beach police...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County

One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Minor injuries reported following house fire in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire Wednesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:19 a.m. to Grousewood Drive in Socastee for a reported residential structure fire. Crews said the fire is now under...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

75-year-old woman drowns in North Myrtle Beach

One person drowned in North Myrtle Beach yesterday. The person was found dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to City Spokesperson Donald Graham. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Horry County school bus rear-ended in Conway area, district says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County School bus was part of a collision Thursday along Highway 501. The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. when the bus was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to school district spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier. There were no reported injuries. The South Carolina...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

