Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 protoypes get surprisingly extensive hands-on video
These are prototypes, but they are likely pretty close to the retail versions. Unbox Therapy has posted a Google Pixel 7 hands-on video. The video shows prototypes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These will differ slightly from the retail models, but they still are worth a look.
Android Authority
Did you get Android 12 instead of Android 13? Google says it wasn't a mistake.
Google says some Pixel owners were indeed meant to get an Android 12 update instead of Android 13 this week. Google has responded after some Pixels received Android 12 instead of Android 13. The company says it didn’t make a mistake and that this update was indeed intentional. The...
Android Authority
Snap gave up on its selfie drone so fast it'll make your head spin
It's probably safe to say there won't be a Pixy 2. Snap released its easy-to-use selfie drone on April 28, 2022. Four months later, Snap has decided to discontinue the device. Snap attributes the cancellation to reprioritizing the company’s resources. Cancellations happen all the time in the tech world,...
Android Authority
The Pixel Tablet might run a 64-bit-only version of Android
A more streamlined version of Android could come to the Pixel Tablet, but what does this mean for users?. The upcoming Pixel Tablet might run a 64-bit-only flavor of Android 13. The news was spotted in Google’s own code review resources. Google revealed the existence of the Pixel Tablet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
Motorola quietly confirms which phones will get Android 13
Looks like 10 of Motorola's phones are expected to get the update. Android 13 launched earlier this week. It will eventually be coming to Android devices — other than Pixel and Oppo devices — soon. Motorola has confirmed which of its phones will be getting the Android 13...
Android Authority
The Pixel Watch could be Google Fi's first supported smartwatch
An app teardown suggests that Google Fi will gain its first supported watch soon. An app teardown has revealed that the Pixel Watch could be supported on Google Fi. This would make it the first smartwatch to be supported by the carrier. Google announced the Pixel Watch earlier this year,...
Android Authority
The OnePlus 10T fares little better than OnePlus 10 Pro in bend test
The OnePlus 10T managed to bend and snap without much effort. The OnePlus 10T has been subjected to a durability test by YouTuber JerryRigEverything. It turns out that the phone easily bent in the YouTuber’s bend test. However, it looks like the OnePlus 10T fared a little better than...
Android Authority
It sounds more likely that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will get a 200MP camera
A Korean news outlet has now claimed that the S23 Ultra will get a 200MP camera next year. A Korean news outlet has claimed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will offer a 200MP sensor. This comes after a leaker made the same claim last month. Samsung’s Ultra phones have used...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Authority
Don't fret foldable fragility, everything will be fine... probably
Early foldables had a dubious reputation but modern handsets are much more robust. I’m sure you’re all familiar with the horror stories from early foldable smartphones — the dirt-magnet hinges, easily damageable screens, and Samsung’s essential yet temptingly peelable screen protector. It seems like a lot can go wrong with a foldable, more so than a regular smartphone. After all, there are a lot more moving parts, and I’m sure it’s been enough to put some potential customers off a purchase. I’ve certainly been in that camp.
Android Authority
The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates
The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
Android Authority
How to recover your iPhone's data with or without a backup
You should always have a recovery option for the data on your iPhone — you never know if or when something bad is going to happen to it. Here’s how to recover iPhone data using iCloud or, in some cases, third-party alternatives. QUICK ANSWER. As a rule, the...
Android Authority
Oppo launches Color OS 13, hitting Oppo Find X5 series today
Oppo's latest Android skin shares plenty in common with OnePlus's Oxygen OS 13. Oppo has launched the Color OS 13 update. The Find X5 and X5 Pro are getting the update today. Oppo previously confirmed last week that Color OS 13 was on the way, and the company has now fully revealed the Android 13-based update. And if it all seems a little familiar, it’s because the recently revealed Oxygen OS 13 shares plenty in common with Oppo’s new Android skin.
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You keep at least some of your tech product boxes
It turns out that very polled readers actually threw all their boxes away. One issue tech enthusiasts might have is what to do with all the product boxes accrued over the years. Fellow writer C Scott Brown decided that it was time to dump all of these boxes when he recently made a cross-country move.
Android Authority
Motorola Edge announced: Will a nice screen and better camera be enough?
The latest Edge brings HDR10+ and a 50MP camera. Motorola has announced a new addition to its Edge line of phones. The device will have an OLED display with HDR10+ support and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Edge will feature a 50MP main sensor, 13MP ultrawide, and 32MP selfie camera.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Moto's cutting Edge midranger
The new and improved Motorola Edge, space solar, Janet Jackson's hard-drive-breaking vibes, and more tech news today. 🐕 Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday my dog pulled a muscle while we were out on a walk, which I didn’t even know was a thing. Apparently we’re both getting old…
Android Authority
Apple iPhone 14 series launch date tipped: Under a month to go
The iPhone 14 series launch event could reportedly take place on September 7. Retail employees were apparently told to prepare for a major product release on September 16. Apple’s iPhone 14 series is expected to launch later this year, and we already have a good idea of what to expect thanks to rumors and leaks. Now, a respected source has dished out a launch date for the new Apple handsets.
Android Authority
Nothing clarifies why it reduced the Phone 1’s brightness and future steps
Despite its original advertising of 1,200 nits, tests revealed the Phone 1 could only achieve 700 nits. Nothing then discreetly changed its advertising to reflect the new number. The company has now issued a statement to explain its reasoning behind the decision. Recently, Nothing found itself in a bit of...
Android Authority
Market concerns have Samsung worried it won’t sell as many phones as in 2021
Market complications have Samsung readjusting its smartphone shipment goal for 2022. Samsung’s original plan for this year was to ship 300 million smartphone units. Due to a variety of market concerns, Samsung decided to change that strategy. The company’s new plan to ship 260 million units suggests it could...
Comments / 0