ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

Google Pixel 7 protoypes get surprisingly extensive hands-on video

These are prototypes, but they are likely pretty close to the retail versions. Unbox Therapy has posted a Google Pixel 7 hands-on video. The video shows prototypes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. These will differ slightly from the retail models, but they still are worth a look.
RETAIL
Android Authority

Snap gave up on its selfie drone so fast it'll make your head spin

It's probably safe to say there won't be a Pixy 2. Snap released its easy-to-use selfie drone on April 28, 2022. Four months later, Snap has decided to discontinue the device. Snap attributes the cancellation to reprioritizing the company’s resources. Cancellations happen all the time in the tech world,...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

The Pixel Tablet might run a 64-bit-only version of Android

A more streamlined version of Android could come to the Pixel Tablet, but what does this mean for users?. The upcoming Pixel Tablet might run a 64-bit-only flavor of Android 13. The news was spotted in Google’s own code review resources. Google revealed the existence of the Pixel Tablet...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Google Pixel#Psa#Pixels#Smart Phone#Pixel 6#Nexus#Lrb H T Droid Life
Android Authority

Motorola quietly confirms which phones will get Android 13

Looks like 10 of Motorola's phones are expected to get the update. Android 13 launched earlier this week. It will eventually be coming to Android devices — other than Pixel and Oppo devices — soon. Motorola has confirmed which of its phones will be getting the Android 13...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The Pixel Watch could be Google Fi's first supported smartwatch

An app teardown suggests that Google Fi will gain its first supported watch soon. An app teardown has revealed that the Pixel Watch could be supported on Google Fi. This would make it the first smartwatch to be supported by the carrier. Google announced the Pixel Watch earlier this year,...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

The OnePlus 10T fares little better than OnePlus 10 Pro in bend test

The OnePlus 10T managed to bend and snap without much effort. The OnePlus 10T has been subjected to a durability test by YouTuber JerryRigEverything. It turns out that the phone easily bent in the YouTuber’s bend test. However, it looks like the OnePlus 10T fared a little better than...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Android Authority

Don't fret foldable fragility, everything will be fine... probably

Early foldables had a dubious reputation but modern handsets are much more robust. I’m sure you’re all familiar with the horror stories from early foldable smartphones — the dirt-magnet hinges, easily damageable screens, and Samsung’s essential yet temptingly peelable screen protector. It seems like a lot can go wrong with a foldable, more so than a regular smartphone. After all, there are a lot more moving parts, and I’m sure it’s been enough to put some potential customers off a purchase. I’ve certainly been in that camp.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates

The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to recover your iPhone's data with or without a backup

You should always have a recovery option for the data on your iPhone — you never know if or when something bad is going to happen to it. Here’s how to recover iPhone data using iCloud or, in some cases, third-party alternatives. QUICK ANSWER. As a rule, the...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Oppo launches Color OS 13, hitting Oppo Find X5 series today

Oppo's latest Android skin shares plenty in common with OnePlus's Oxygen OS 13. Oppo has launched the Color OS 13 update. The Find X5 and X5 Pro are getting the update today. Oppo previously confirmed last week that Color OS 13 was on the way, and the company has now fully revealed the Android 13-based update. And if it all seems a little familiar, it’s because the recently revealed Oxygen OS 13 shares plenty in common with Oppo’s new Android skin.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

We asked, you told us: You keep at least some of your tech product boxes

It turns out that very polled readers actually threw all their boxes away. One issue tech enthusiasts might have is what to do with all the product boxes accrued over the years. Fellow writer C Scott Brown decided that it was time to dump all of these boxes when he recently made a cross-country move.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 📱 Moto's cutting Edge midranger

The new and improved Motorola Edge, space solar, Janet Jackson's hard-drive-breaking vibes, and more tech news today. 🐕 Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday my dog pulled a muscle while we were out on a walk, which I didn’t even know was a thing. Apparently we’re both getting old…
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Apple iPhone 14 series launch date tipped: Under a month to go

The iPhone 14 series launch event could reportedly take place on September 7. Retail employees were apparently told to prepare for a major product release on September 16. Apple’s iPhone 14 series is expected to launch later this year, and we already have a good idea of what to expect thanks to rumors and leaks. Now, a respected source has dished out a launch date for the new Apple handsets.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Nothing clarifies why it reduced the Phone 1’s brightness and future steps

Despite its original advertising of 1,200 nits, tests revealed the Phone 1 could only achieve 700 nits. Nothing then discreetly changed its advertising to reflect the new number. The company has now issued a statement to explain its reasoning behind the decision. Recently, Nothing found itself in a bit of...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Market concerns have Samsung worried it won’t sell as many phones as in 2021

Market complications have Samsung readjusting its smartphone shipment goal for 2022. Samsung’s original plan for this year was to ship 300 million smartphone units. Due to a variety of market concerns, Samsung decided to change that strategy. The company’s new plan to ship 260 million units suggests it could...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy