Early foldables had a dubious reputation but modern handsets are much more robust. I’m sure you’re all familiar with the horror stories from early foldable smartphones — the dirt-magnet hinges, easily damageable screens, and Samsung’s essential yet temptingly peelable screen protector. It seems like a lot can go wrong with a foldable, more so than a regular smartphone. After all, there are a lot more moving parts, and I’m sure it’s been enough to put some potential customers off a purchase. I’ve certainly been in that camp.

