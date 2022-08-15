Read full article on original website
WMBF
Judge denies bond again for man accused of setting fire to home, sparking manhunt in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting suspect accused of setting fire to a home and sparking a manhunt in the Conway area was denied bond again. Terry Brady has filed motions for a bond four times, according to the public index. A hearing was held on Thursday where...
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
WECT
One dead, one injured in Chadbourn shooting, police and SBI investigating
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -A shooting in Chadbourn that occurred around midnight August 17 has resulted in one person’s death and another injured. The other unidentified person is in stable condition at the NHRMC. According to Chadbourn police officials and the State Board of Investigation, this is still an open...
2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into Marlboro County prison
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County prison, according to an announcement Friday morning. Jammal Raheim Mclellan, 27, of Dillon, and 28-year-old Seneca Vaquint Brown, of Marion, were found hiding in an agricultural field behind the Evans Correctional Institution, according to […]
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
wpde.com
Person in custody possibly in connection to Florence County homicide, deputy says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person has been arrested Wednesday night in the area of Highway 76 at I-95 in Florence County possibly in connection with a homicide that happened near Timmonsville, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Major Mike Nunn...
wpde.com
Man pleads guilty in 2020 stabbing at Coastal Grand Mall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect in a stabbing that happened at Coastal Grand Mall in 2020 pleaded guilty in court Monday. Dionte Roddey White pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to 10 years suspended to the service of two years and four years probation following his release.
wpde.com
Police respond to series of 'malicious damage to property' incidents in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside Beach Police Department said they responded to a series of malicious damage to property incidents that took place early Wednesday morning, involving damage to mailboxes and street signs. Using network of surveillance cameras, the police department says it has identified the people...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after a witness reported observing inappropriate, sometimes violent behavior towards children. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. The report gathered by the Horry...
South Carolina family sentenced for stealing stimulus checks
Two family members in Myrtle Beach, S.C. were recently sentenced for stealing stimulus checks and robbing the government of $500,000 via failing inaccurate tax returns, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. The press release also confirmed a third family member was put on probation. Donna Karakatsani...
Wilmington man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Robeson County on Wednesday. Michael Ray Locklear, a 37-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at […]
3 arrested after 17-year-old shot in Robeson County taken into custody
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people, including a juvenile, who were wanted after a 17-year-old was shot in Robeson County last week have been taken into custody, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jacoby McGirt, 19, and Corey McNeil, 19, both of Lumberton, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
SBI investigating after suspect accidentally shot by Brunswick County SWAT team member during search
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot during a home search in Shallotte. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. team were conducting a search warrant at a home on Rebel Trail early Thursday morning. As officers were securing the area, one of the S.W.A.T. team member’s guns discharged, hitting a suspect in the leg.
wpde.com
Back-to-back murders in Florence County community not linked, sheriff confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two murders just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the greater Timmonsville area are not linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. The first incident happened Tuesday evening on Riverbend Road just outside...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating second homicide within couple of hours in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the area of Timmons Road in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office T. J. Joye. Joye said at this time they are working to gather more information to issue a news release. A...
wfxb.com
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
wfxb.com
Juvenile Killed in Conway Shooting Identified by Coroner
The Horry County Coroner has identified the juvenile that was killed in the shooting in Conway on Saturday afternoon we’ve been updating you about throughout the week. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the boy as 14 year old Christopher Garrett. Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road. According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a 13 year old boy was also shot at but was not hit or injured during the incident. The suspect was detained, had a detention hearing yesterday and will remain in custody for 10 days until the next hearing. The suspect is charged with murder in connection to the death of the 14 year old and attempted murder for allegedly shooting at the 13 year old. Horry County Police are handling the investigation.
wpde.com
Hartsville woman charged with attempted murder in Florence hotel shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 26-year-old Hartsville woman, Fantaga Tyleisa Denise Porter, has been charged with attempted murder after deputies said that she shot a person Tuesday morning. The shooting took place at 1834 West Lucas Street, which is the address of the Knight Inn hotel. The victim...
wpde.com
2 people bitten by sharks in Myrtle Beach on same day, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — NEW DETAILS: Woman survives Myrtle Beach shark attack, receives hundreds of stitches; Grandson sees all. Two people were bitten by sharks on Monday, according to the information given to Myrtle Beach Police Dept. The first bite happened on 75th Avenue North and the second...
