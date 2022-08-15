Atlanta, Athens get $49.9 million in infrastructure grants

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.

This year’s total allocations nationwide include more than $2.2 billion, thanks to the president’s bipartisan infrastructure law, which provides an additional $7.5 billion over five years for the program to help meet the demand to help projects get moving across the country.