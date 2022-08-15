ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ottawa County, MI
City
Coopersville, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Coopersville, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Arrest made in 1996 cold case out of Caledonia Twp.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — After nearly 26 years, an arrest has been made in connection to the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack in Caledonia Township. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 64-year-old Garry Dean Artman of Florida. Artman was taken into custody in Mississippi and is currently awaiting extradition back to Michigan.
CALEDONIA, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Johnson
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids woman, 25, severely injured in single-car crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday evening. A 23-year-old San Jose, California, woman was driving while a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was the passenger in a car around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, on North River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Ottawa Ave#Silent Observer
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming. Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.
WYOMING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whtc.com

Motorcyclist Hurt in Ottawa Beach Road Crash with Transit Van

PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – A Tuesday afternoon collision between a motorcycle and a transit van on Holland’s North Side resulted in a 64-year-old Hudsonville man being hospitalized. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and first responders were dispatched to Ottawa Beach...
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy