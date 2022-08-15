Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
'We need help'; West Michigan family still searching for family member
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Erik Johnson was last seen near Ottawa and Pine Streets in Coopersville around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
Greenville family needs your help finding missing 12-year-old girl
GREENVILLE, Michigan — A family in Greenville is hoping you might have seen their 12-year-old girl who went missing Monday evening. The City of Greenville Department of Public Safety wants the community to be on the lookout for Alayna Wyma. The family told law enforcement she left her home...
WZZM 13
Toddler amongst 4 hurt in crash that killed 1
A crash that occurred in Ottawa County Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a teenager. The rest of the passengers were all under the age of 17.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arrest made in 1996 cold case out of Caledonia Twp.
CALEDONIA, Mich. — After nearly 26 years, an arrest has been made in connection to the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack in Caledonia Township. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 64-year-old Garry Dean Artman of Florida. Artman was taken into custody in Mississippi and is currently awaiting extradition back to Michigan.
Jeep vs. gravel truck crash ends in teen's death, other injuries
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Jeep full of teenagers was involved in a crash with a gravel truck Wednesday afternoon, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Around 12:30 p.m., law enforcement responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue in Georgetown Township. Investigators...
Grand Rapids Police release image of suspect accused of stealing car with 6-month-old still inside
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department are on the hunt for a person they say stole a vehicle with a six-month-old infant inside. Police say the incident happened at 3:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Flat Street NE. GRPD began a large-scale search with the help of neighboring jurisdictions.
Woman suffers injuries after her purse was stolen outside Grandville business
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville police are investigating a crime of two teenagers stealing a purse from a woman outside a business in Grandville. Police say the theft happened at 11 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on the 3400 block of Century Center Street SW. Investigation...
RELATED PEOPLE
21-year-old in custody in connection to Wyoming road rage shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — A man was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound after a road rage incident turned into a shooting in Wyoming, the Police Department confirms. The shooting happened a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Byron Center Avenue, near Lemery Park.
Grand Rapids woman, 25, severely injured in single-car crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday evening. A 23-year-old San Jose, California, woman was driving while a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was the passenger in a car around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, on North River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
State police report on fatal Allegan County police shooting now in prosecutor’s hands
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- State police say they have submitted a report to Allegan County prosecutors, detailing their findings in the police shooting death of a 22-year-old Grand Rapids area man. The report was submitted to prosecutors on Friday, Aug. 12. Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch now will review it...
'The baby is turning blue!': 911 calls reveal bystanders worked to help infant after near-drowning
HOLLAND, Mich. — The audio of two 911 calls shows how quickly bystanders worked to help a baby who nearly drowned at a women's shelter in Holland. The incident happened on August 9 at the Holland Gateway Mission Women and Children's Center when authorities say the 1-year-old baby was taking a bath.
IN THIS ARTICLE
All-female fire and rescue crew makes history in Grand Haven Township
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — History was made this summer at an Ottawa County fire department, as an all-female crew headed the station for the first time in more than 70 years. "I thought it was just a fun moment in the department's history," said Shawn Schrader, Fire Chief at Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue.
Fire that hospitalized 2 in Muskegon started on a mattress, 1 remains in hospital
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire over the weekend that hospitalized two people was determined to be started on a mattress, according to the Deputy Director for the Muskegon Fire Department. The fire began around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday in the basement of Muskegon's Open Gates of Grace Church at...
Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming. Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.
fox2detroit.com
Woman sought after looking into Van Buren Township house during suspected break-in attempt
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Van Buren Township police are looking for a woman who they believe was trying to break into a home Tuesday morning. The woman was caught on camera peering into a house in Linda Vista at 8:30 a.m. Police said the woman rides a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whtc.com
Motorcyclist Hurt in Ottawa Beach Road Crash with Transit Van
PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – A Tuesday afternoon collision between a motorcycle and a transit van on Holland’s North Side resulted in a 64-year-old Hudsonville man being hospitalized. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and first responders were dispatched to Ottawa Beach...
Police searching for driver who shot at another car in road rage incident
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who opened fire on another vehicle during an alleged road rage incident. It happened Sunday morning near 4 Mile Rd and Plainfield Ave in Plainfield Township. Kent County deputies say this latest road rage incident...
Kia Sportage vandalized after failed theft attempt at Holland dealership
HOLLAND, Mich. — Two suspects were caught in the act of stealing a Kia SUV at a dealership in Holland Thursday morning but were scared off. The incident occurred at 6:37 a.m. at Elhart Hyundai, a dealership on Chicago Drive. Officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety say...
KDPS: Suspect in custody in armed robbery case
The suspect is in custody for an armed robbery where police say he shot at officers in Kalamazoo.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0