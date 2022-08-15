Wheeling: Everything from loft apartments to eateries to offices are in progress or nearing completion

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) Places to live, to work, eat and have fun are quietly taking shape in downtown Wheeling.

A walking tour with Mayor Glenn Elliott revealed the details of dozens of projects that are underway, unknown to most people driving through town.

The former Posins Jewelers building at 1306 Market Street is being restored to create first-floor event space and apartments on the upper floors.

The Victoria Theatre is getting a new roof and front façade, thanks to a City of Wheeling façade improvement program.

At 1207 Market Street, in the former Security Travel building, the Shea Rose Soapery has already opened, featuring soaps, body butters and candles.

The Wheeling Pitt Lofts will feature 110 loft apartments created in the former Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel office building on Market Street, which is a $30 million project.

Construction of the Market Street parking structure continues, and it will open next year offering 230 parking spaces on six levels, plus retail spaces on the first floor.

On the Market Plaza corner, four adjacent buildings are renewed and refreshed, where you can stop in for popcorn, candies, a martial arts lesson or a consultation with an attorney.

At 10 th and Main, restoration continues on the historic Bridge Tavern building, where the restaurant continues to undergo improvements, the former vacant hotel rooms are being turned into apartments and event space is also being created.

The Doris, a 46-unit apartment building, is being built on a former surface parking lot north of the Bridge Tavern.

On Water Street, the former Berry Supply building is undergoing extensive exterior renovations with plans to create a first-floor restaurant and bar.

And the former Fort Henry Club, owned by McKinley & Associates, represents a multimillion-dollar investment for their office plus an incoming commercial tenant.

Many other projects are moving along as well.

