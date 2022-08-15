Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWire
Related
abcnews4.com
Motorcyclist, 27, from St. George dies after wreck on I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY (WCIV) — A 27-year-old man from St. George died Thursday after officials say his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on I-26. The Charleston County coroner's office says Joshua Hutto III suffered fatal blunt force injuries around 8 a.m. on August 18 in a two-vehicle collision. The wreck...
abcnews4.com
2nd teen arrested after deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made a second arrest following a fatal shooting at the Bridgeview Apartments. On Thursday, authorities said a 16-year-old from Charleston was taken into custody by officers and detectives. The teen is facing one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, one...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday morning stabbing in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody following a stabbing Tuesday morning that left a 51-year-old man injured, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. At approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to K&D Mart, located at 1639 Remount Rd., for reports of a stabbing.
abcnews4.com
Camper, mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two families are without a home following a fire involving a camper and mobile home Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 1000 block of Creekside Lane for reports of a camper on fire. Crews arrived to find...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Air conditioning units stolen from Charles Pinckney Elementary School
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police are investigating the theft of multiple air condition units from Charles Pinckney Elementary School. On Tuesday, the school's assistant principal put in a work order to report that the air conditioning wasn't working in multiple rooms, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. When service employees arrived, they found wires cut at three locations where AC units had previously been.
abcnews4.com
Colleton triple murder suspect's fate in jury's hands after emotional testimony ends
WALTERBORO (WCIV) — A Colleton County jury will decide Friday if a man is guilty or innocent of murder charges in a 2017 triple homicide case. Suspect Kenneth Mar'Keith Chisolm did not take the witness stand to testify in his own defense after testimony wrapped and the state rested its case against him Thursday.
abcnews4.com
West Ashley shooting suspect detained after shooting into Sam Rittenberg apartment: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody following a shooting in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to Charleston Police. At 7:37 p.m., a 911 caller advised that someone was shooting into an apartment on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, police say. An occupant of the apartment told officers she...
abcnews4.com
Crash closes lanes just before the Don Holt Bridge on I-526
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a collision has closed two lanes of I-526 west just before the Don Holt Bridge. The lanes were closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday. This is a developing story. Check back with ABC News 4 for more information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
CPD searching for missing 41-year-old woman last seen on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman. Megan Rich was last seen in the area of James Island on Friday, August 12, according to police. Police said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with South Carolina license plate "7714QJ."
abcnews4.com
Publix assistant manager recognized by Mount Pleasant Fire Department for saving coworker
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The assistant manager of a Publix in Mount Pleasant has received an award for life-saving actions. Mount Pleasant Fire Department Chief Mike Mixon gave Chase Murray a life safety award for using the Queensborough Shopping Center store's automated external defibrillator (AED) to save another employee's life.
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh's defense presses state to turn over evidence, says there was a leak
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's defense team has filed a motion to compel the state to turn over evidence in the double murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, who were killed at the family hunting lodge in Colleton County on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh's defense attorney,...
abcnews4.com
Foxbank Plantation residents fear for children's safety due to lack of sidewalks
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Foxbank Plantation residents say they're worried about letting their children walk to school. People who live in Foxbank Plantation say their developer is in violation of Moncks Corner regulations and its causing safety concerns, especially for children. Foxbank is typically filled with walkers enjoying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
Mayor Summey refuses to answer questions about SRO staffing shortages
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Ten years ago, North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey made a public promise to keep schools safe. “I could not live with myself if that happened in one of our elementary schools and we had not done something to try and prevent it,” he said in an interview with ABC News 4 in December 2012.
abcnews4.com
Free food distribution event taking place in North Charleston Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Those in need will be able to attend a food distribution event in North Charleston on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Redeemed Christian Church of God Victory Temple Charleston and the Southeastern Chapter of the National Action Network are hosting the drive-thru event. Attendees can...
abcnews4.com
Destiny Worship Center hosting free food distribution event Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A free food distribution event is looking to help Lowcountry residents. Those in need can head to the Destiny Worship Center in North Charleston on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event begins at 11 a.m., and attendees are being asked to remain in their vehicles...
abcnews4.com
Charleston City Council raises employee minimum wage to $15 an hour
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A $15 an hour minimum wage for all City of Charleston employees is effective immediately. Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to increase minimum pay, including for police and firefighters. But some firefighters are still calling for more, as the police and fire department struggle with vacancies.
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston considers rental registration program for property owners
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Charleston could soon be implementing a rental registration program. It will require all owners and property managers who rent their property to get a rental permit. That permit will have to be renewed yearly for $25 and will require you provide contact information to the City of Charleston.
abcnews4.com
Carolina Shark Conservancy tags three sharks off Folly Beach
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Shark Conservancy recently tagged three blacktip sharks off Folly Beach this summer. The three female sharks were named Nala, Cleopatra, and Emily. "We absolutely love blacktips. They are one of our most numerous summer residents in Charleston," the conservancy posted to Facebook Tuesday. The...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Co. breaking ground on new library; part of bigger effort to improve facilities
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, Dorchester County will break ground on a new library in Summerville!. The building will serve the Oakbrook area, and officials said it will help upgrade facilities in Dorchester County, which have been in decline. Officials added that this 20,000-square-foot building will create more...
abcnews4.com
Community health fair offering free services in Charleston Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The city of Charleston and the Shifa Clinic have partnered to provide important health services at no cost. On Friday, Aug. 19, the first community health fair is set to take place at the new Hope Center, located at 529 Meeting Street. The event, which...
Comments / 0