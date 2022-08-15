Read full article on original website
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
Middletown Grange Fair Is Back For 2022
The Middletown Grange Fair is back and it’s open for business. It’s the first one since 2019. It seems smaller than before. Some exhibits show for a year and are gone the next. There were no antique machines in operation and no live blacksmithing going on. However, there was still plenty to do and see.
The City of York announces stormwater ordinance changes, making some home car washes illegal
YORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, Aug. 16, York City Council voted to adopt the changes to York's Stormwater Ordinance. The new ordinance makes washing a parked car on a city street, alley, driveway, or in a garage without floor drains while using any type of soap illegal. Those who...
Former Pike building to transform into food hall
One of the most frequent questions in any relationship is “where do you want to eat tonight?”. Husband and wife business owners Judy Morley and Steve Burton aim to cut the tension by transforming the former Pike building on Baltimore Pike, Cumberland Township, into a food hall. The couple...
abc27.com
City of York bans driveway car washing
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
abc27.com
Downtown York announces grant recipients
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also […]
WGAL
Little Chiques Bridge to reopen in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Little Chiques Bridge on Cloverfield Road in Lancaster County will reopen on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting will be held for the recently remodeled bridge, which crosses over the Little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy townships. The bridge was originally slated for demolition...
Sunflower festivals and fields in Central Pennsylvania, 2022
Whether you're looking for photo ops or flowers to welcome fall, here are some sunflower festivals and fields to check out around the Midstate.
bctv.org
Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
Rubber Duck Derby returns with more ducks to Lebanon County
ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Rubber Duck Derby is returning to Lebanon in September. The event, hosted by Domestic Violence Intervention (DVI), will be held at noon on Saturday, Sep. 17. A rain date has been scheduled for Sep. 24. The derby will be held along Quittie Creek between 7th...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]
Hudson Botanical in Lancaster, PA, has only been around for about a year and has become a wildly popular food spot in the area. After my first introduction to this restaurant on an August weekend, I ended up going back the next day - the food was beyond anything I've had in the county. Both days there were lines to get in, and every table was taken. The wait was well worth it, though.
abc27.com
Multiple vehicle thefts reported in Spring Garden Township
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating multiple reports of cars being broken into, as well as vehicles being stolen that occurred during the overnight hours of Aug 18. According to a release, the thefts occurred in the Regents’ Glen and...
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
WFMZ-TV Online
West Reading serves up another Restaurant Week
WEST READING, Pa. — Everybody has a favorite restaurant. "My favorite place is probably Say Cheese!" said Sue Johnston of West Reading. Now, a number of restaurants in West Reading are teaming up for Restaurant Week. "We're standing outside Say Cheese! and Adam at Say Cheese! helped coordinate Restaurant...
susquehannastyle.com
8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy
This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
Beloved Petting Zoo, Dairy Farm in PA Closing After 52 Years
A beloved dairy farm and petting zoo in eastern Pennsylvania is closing after over half of a century in business. The reason: the owners are getting ready to retire. And don't worry, their animals will be well taken care of. Our travels take us to the far western suburbs of...
Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
theburgnews.com
Broad Street Market featured in new PA-focused TV series, hosted by HGTV personality Steve Ford
Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market soon will be ready for its close-up. On Friday, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office will host a showing of its new Apple TV series “Stuffed with Steve Ford,” which features the market and its vendors. The free event will take place in the market courtyard at 8 p.m., during 3rd in the Burg.
