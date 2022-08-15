ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Middletown Grange Fair Is Back For 2022

The Middletown Grange Fair is back and it’s open for business. It’s the first one since 2019. It seems smaller than before. Some exhibits show for a year and are gone the next. There were no antique machines in operation and no live blacksmithing going on. However, there was still plenty to do and see.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
City of York bans driveway car washing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
YORK, PA
Downtown York announces grant recipients

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
YORK, PA
Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also […]
HERSHEY, PA
Little Chiques Bridge to reopen in Lancaster County

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Little Chiques Bridge on Cloverfield Road in Lancaster County will reopen on Thursday. A ribbon-cutting will be held for the recently remodeled bridge, which crosses over the Little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy townships. The bridge was originally slated for demolition...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Taste of Hamburg-er Festival

10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
HAMBURG, PA
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]

Hudson Botanical in Lancaster, PA, has only been around for about a year and has become a wildly popular food spot in the area. After my first introduction to this restaurant on an August weekend, I ended up going back the next day - the food was beyond anything I've had in the county. Both days there were lines to get in, and every table was taken. The wait was well worth it, though.
LANCASTER, PA
Multiple vehicle thefts reported in Spring Garden Township

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating multiple reports of cars being broken into, as well as vehicles being stolen that occurred during the overnight hours of Aug 18. According to a release, the thefts occurred in the Regents’ Glen and...
YORK COUNTY, PA
West Reading serves up another Restaurant Week

WEST READING, Pa. — Everybody has a favorite restaurant. "My favorite place is probably Say Cheese!" said Sue Johnston of West Reading. Now, a number of restaurants in West Reading are teaming up for Restaurant Week. "We're standing outside Say Cheese! and Adam at Say Cheese! helped coordinate Restaurant...
WEST READING, PA
8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy

This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
HARRISBURG, PA
Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Cumberland, Adams and York counties

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams, York and Cumberland counties. A strong thunderstorm will impact northeastern Adams County, northwestern York County and northeastern Cumberland County including the Mechanicsburg, Hampton, Boiling Springs, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, New Kingstown, Siddonsburg, Hogestown, York Springs, Franklintown, Wellsville areas as well as Messiah College and Ski Roundtop through 4:15 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA

