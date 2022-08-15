ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo gallery: St. Mary's Dragons football practice

By Nate Latsch
 4 days ago

The St. Mary's Dragons went into the 2021 season seeking their first football state title after building momentum over the previous few seasons, including coming up short in a one-point loss in the Class 4 semifinals in 2019.

The Dragons, led by wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. and quarterback Caron Spann, dominated week after week during their playoff run last fall, which culminated in defeating St. Pius X (Kansas City) 56-0 in the Missouri Class 3 championship game.

Now, after wining the school's first football state title, the Dragons are back for more with a talented cast that includes senior running back Jamal Roberts (University of Missouri commit), senior cornerback-wide receiver Donovan McIntosh (Kansas State commit) and senior wide receiver and Division I prospect Chase Hendricks.

Those three players, who all played important roles in the championship run, are joined by several experienced players that should make St. Mary's one of the top teams in Missouri again this fall, regardless of class.

Coleman signed with Deion Sanders' Jackson State program and Spann signed with Iowa Wesleyan, but there is plenty of talent left on the Southside of St. Louis City.

We got a chance to check out the Dragons — and talk with coach Ken Turner — on Saturday as they were preparing for the upcoming season. St. Mary's will have a good test in Week 1 as they play at St. Louis University High on Friday, August 26.

St. Mary's Dragons football practice

Nate Latsch / SBLive

Nate Latsch / SBLive

