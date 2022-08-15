Read full article on original website
Former Bulldog football star commits to LSU
Former Ascension Catholic standout and current St. James senior Khai Prean officially announced his college commitment on Tuesday night. Prean decided to stay close to home with his commitment to LSU. His pledge to Brian Kelly and the Tigers continued a tremendous hot streak by the program, which has skyrocketed its class ranking inside the top 10.
