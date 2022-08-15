ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Firefighter injured after Fort Lauderdale house catches fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter was injured as they battled flames in Fort Lauderdale. Crews responded to a fire along East Dayton Circle and Georgia Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Wednesday. The flames came from the attic. One firefighter was taken to the hospital after they suffered minor...
WSVN-TV

Sewer main breaks in Aventura, causes street closures

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A sewer main break in Aventura has caused part of a street to be shut down. The westbound lanes between 30th and 34th avenues are closed as crews work on repairs, Friday. A contractor struck a sewer line on Northeast 207th Street and 30th Avenue,...
WSVN-TV

Driver hits wall of Dollar Tree in SW Miami-Dade, flees; no injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a Dollar Tree store in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a driver hit the wall of the store, located in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said the motorist...
WSVN-TV

Police cruiser crashes into Cutler Bay home

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed into a house in Cutler Bay. The incident happened just after 9 p.m., Wednesday. Viewer video showed the officer’s marked vehicle partly inside a home in the area of Cutler Ridge Drive and Marlin Road. The police officer was taken...
Click10.com

Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
WSVN-TV

Car fire on I-95 causes heavy delays

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire caused a traffic backup on Interstate 95, during the morning rush. The vehicle caught ablaze while stopped on the shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-95, near Ives Dairy Drive, around 9 a.m., Thursday. Firefighters have extinguished the flames. No lanes have...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
WSVN-TV

Semi-truck destroyed by flames in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A semi truck has been left a ruin after it caught fire. The incident happened near Northwest 36th Street and 27th Avenue, Thursday. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. The truck sustained heavy damage to the front. Firefighters spread foam around the truck to...
Click10.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Deputies temporarily blocked off a two-block stretch along U.S. 1 in Dania Beach Thursday morning after it appears a car hit a pedestrian. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright, the crash was reported around 2 a.m. in the 300 block of South Federal Highway.
NBC Miami

Woman Hospitalized After Attic Fire in Pembroke Pines

A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after a fire broke out at a home in Pembroke Pines, officials said. Pembroke Pines Fire responded to a call for a fire alarm in the area of Northwest 93rd Avenue and Northwest 15th Court, where they found the woman having a medical emergency and a fire in the attic.
WSVN-TV

Police investigating body found in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood. According to Hollywood Police, the body of an adult male was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street, around 6:30 a.m., Friday. Homicide units responded as well.
Click10.com

Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
NBC Miami

Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale

A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
WSVN-TV

Body recovered after small plane crashes into ocean off Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are investigating a small plane crash off the coast of South Florida after U.S. Coast Guard crews recovered a person’s body. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of a Cessna 172 departed from Pompano Beach Airpark at around 9:30, Thursday morning.

