Read full article on original website
Related
jocoreport.com
Benson Man Killed In Crash Between Car And Train
BENSON – A 27 year old man died Friday afternoon when his Honda Accord was struck by a northbound CSX freight train at the Raleigh Road rail crossing, just off US Highway 301. Christopher Ray Valdez of Benson was killed instantly in accident just before 5:00pm. According to authorities,...
jocoreport.com
Hiding Behind The Veil
DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
jocoreport.com
Downtown Smithfield Speed Reduction And Parking Enforcement Campaign Announced
SMITHFIELD – The Downtown Smithfield Development Corporation (DSDC) and the Town of Smithfield are working to make Downtown Smithfield safer and more pedestrian friendly through a campaign set to begin in August. With a thriving and growing business community, the DSDC recognizes the need to make some improvements that will benefit downtown visitors and business owners. DSDC believes that incremental changes along with more long-term strategies to make our downtown more pedestrian friendly and support additional private investment are needed.
jocoreport.com
Franklin Delmar McMillen
Franklin Delmar McMillen, 88, died August 17, 2022 at the SECU Hospice House of Johnston County in Smithfield, NC. Frank was born on August 11, 1934 to William Frederick and Ina Elizabeth Osborne McMillen in Two Buttes, Colorado. Upon high school graduation in Prosser, Washington, he enlisted in the military and was accepted into Air Cadet School where he was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jocoreport.com
Benson Officers To Help Welcome Back Local Students
BENSON – When the students at Benson Elementary and Benson Middle return to class from this year’s summer break, they will be greeted not only by teachers and school staff, but by Benson Police officers as well. On August 29, BPD will be on hand at both schools...
jocoreport.com
Land At Busy Cleveland Intersection Rezoned
Three tracts of land at a busy Cleveland area intersection has been rezoned. Johnston County Commissioners rezoned the three parcels totaling 35.2 acres on Highway 50 at Highway 42 in the Cleveland Township from Agricultural Residential (AR) to General Business (GB). The property is on the southeast corner of the intersection.
jocoreport.com
Going, Going, Almost Gone
STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
jocoreport.com
Trust Fund Awards Johnston County Conservation Projects
RALEIGH – The N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund recently awarded more than $10 million to help communities across the state protect farmland and promote agricultural enterprises. More than $9.5 million went towards obtaining conservation easements on 4,377 acres of land across the state. This includes over $600,000 in funding for 316 acres of easements in priority areas in the Upper Cape Fear River Basin for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jocoreport.com
Michael Edward Byrd
Benson, NC: Mr. Michael Edward Byrd, age 58, of Massengill Farm Road passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at UNC Johnston Health Hospital in Smithfield surrounded by his loving family. Graveside Services will be held 3:00PM Monday, August 22, 2022 at Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery in Benson. Officiating will be Revs. Glenn McCullen and Greg Tart.
jocoreport.com
Harnett County Commissioners Recognize Local High School Student
Tucker Coombs appointed to U.S. Senate Page Program. At the August 15 regular meeting, Harnett County Board of Commissioners presented Tucker Coombs a proclamation honoring his recent appointment to the United States Senate Page Program. North Carolina Senator Richard Burr formally appointed Coombs, a local student at Harnett Central High...
jocoreport.com
Betty Sue Parrish
Princeton – Betty Sue Braswell Parrish, age 78, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, in UNC Johnston Health Hospital in Smithfield. Born, June 10, 1944, in Johnston County, she was a daughter of the late Herman and Closie “Bell” Braswell. Betty enjoyed attending church at Tee’s...
jocoreport.com
Harnett County Commissioners Announce Appointments To Mid-Carolina Workforce Development Board
Inaugural Summit slated for August 23 in Lillington. Harnett County Board of Commissioners announced a partnership with Mid-Carolina Regional Council to establish the 2022 Mid-Carolina Workforce Development Board. The Mid-Carolina Workforce Development Board will be a collaborative effort between Harnett, Sampson, and Cumberland counties to enhance partnerships that will address...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jocoreport.com
Lyvonne Sullivan Canady
Lyvonne Sullivan Canady, age 74, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro. Born in Johnston county on April 25, 1948, she was the daughter of the late William Jasper Sullivan and Virginia Dare Gurley. Lyvonne was an active cosmetologist for 42 years. She was...
jocoreport.com
Johnston Co. Students Complete NC Farm Bureau’s IFAL Program
Johnston County rising high school seniors Jackson Durham, Elena Gorena and Carson Williams were recognized for completing NC Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program. The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant...
jocoreport.com
Jesse Ray Johnson, Jr.
Benson- Jesse R. Johnson, Jr., passed away at home suddenly August 16, 2022. A native of Wilson Mills, N.C., he was the son of Marie Hermstedt Johnson and the late Jesse R. Johnson, Sr. Jesse worked in service industry for over 25 years. He also proudly served his country in the U. S. Army.
Comments / 0