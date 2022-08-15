SMITHFIELD – The Downtown Smithfield Development Corporation (DSDC) and the Town of Smithfield are working to make Downtown Smithfield safer and more pedestrian friendly through a campaign set to begin in August. With a thriving and growing business community, the DSDC recognizes the need to make some improvements that will benefit downtown visitors and business owners. DSDC believes that incremental changes along with more long-term strategies to make our downtown more pedestrian friendly and support additional private investment are needed.

