WLBT
City of Jackson has no backup plan if Richard’s Disposal stops hauling waste without payment
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson still doesn’t have a backup plan as it relates to residential trash pickup. It’s current provider has collected garbage for about five months without getting paid and could walk away at any time. Richards Disposal sued the city for not...
WAPT
Stokes concerned Richard's Disposal will halt trash pickup
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Jackson needs to prepare for Richard's Disposal to stop piking up trash in the Capital City. The company continues to pick up Jackson residents' garbage, even though Richard's doesn't have an approved contract and hasn't been paid. Stokes is concerned the New Orleans-based company will eventually stop picking up trash if something is not settled.
Jackson Free Press
Many in Mississippi's Capital Left With Little or No Water
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of Mississippi’s capital city are being warned to boil water before using it because of low pressure in the aging water system. The citywide alert was issued after a problem occurred during the weekend at one of Jackson's water treatment plants, WAPT-TV reported. Charles Williams, the city’s chief engineer, said the issue was resolved but it had drained the storage tanks.
Jackson dentist makes changes due to water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For weeks, Jackson’s water crisis has been an inconvenience for neighbors and businesses. The crisis has changed the way some owners do business. Dr. April Watson Stringfellow, who is a dentist in the capital city, has made modifications at her practice due to the citywide boil water notice. “One of my […]
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 17
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 17. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WLBT
City of Ridgeland withholds funds from the Ridgeland Public Library once again
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Ridgeland is once again withholding funds from its public library. ”I just think it’s ridiculous that politics gets involved in the books that people read. They need to stay out of our libraries,” Ridgeland resident Janet Grillis said. Many residents in...
Jackson VA to host drive-thru food pantry
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will host a food distribution event on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the main facility. The Drive-Thru Food Pantry is designed to provide perishable and non-perishable goods to veterans and their families during the ongoing health crisis. More than 250 boxes […]
Jackson mayor insists there’s a plan for water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) laid out recommendations for the City of Jackson amidst the ongoing water crisis. Thompson said the city needs to be transparent about what is wrong with the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. In a one-on-one interview with WJTV 12 News, Thompson suggested that Jackson develop an actual […]
WJTV.com
Jackson leaders concerned about future of garbage collection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What would happen in Jackson if Richard’s Disposal stops collecting trash? It’s a question that members of the Jackson City Council want answered. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, questioned other councilmembers on their contingency plan during a meeting on Tuesday. Stokes said he...
State Route 43 bridge to close in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the agency would close a bridge on State Route 43 in Madison County starting in September. The shutdown would begin at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6 and last for two weeks. According to MDOT, the closure would affect both directions […]
‘HUD on the Road Tour’ makes stop in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia Fudge chose Jackson as the first stop on her ‘HUD on the Road Tour.’ Accompanied by Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Fudge toured a recently built Habitat for Humanity home in the Broadmoor neighborhood. According to Fudge, there were plenty of reasons to start this […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg resident saves unresponsive driver in diabetic coma
A Vicksburg couple is hailing their “guardian angel” following a dire situation that could’ve been far worse. Vicksburg resident James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Sunday, Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield.
WLBT
Suspect displays weapon during robbery near Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was robbed Monday near an elementary school in Jackson. According to Sherwin Johnson, the Executive Director of Public Engagement for the Jackson Public School District, the robbery happened on the sidewalk near Pecan Park Elementary School at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 15. Jackson police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating.
WJTV.com
What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
Grammy Museum Mississippi becomes sensory inclusive
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Grammy Museum Mississippi, located in Cleveland, has partnered with KultureCity to make all of its exhibits and programs sensory inclusive. The Yazoo Herald reported KultureCity is a nonprofit on sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with invisible disabilities. Staff at the museum were trained by medical professionals on how to recognize […]
19thnews.org
Magnolia Mother’s Trust marks a history-making three cycles of paying Black mothers $1,000 a month
The Magnolia Mother’s Trust is now the longest-running guaranteed income program in the United States. But the program, which gives Black mothers in Jackson, Mississippi, $1,000 a month for one year, no strings attached, was never meant to last forever. “I don’t think that’s the systems change we need,”...
PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Multiple vehicles burglarized from Monday to Wednesday
The Vicksburg Police department received several reports of vehicle-related thefts between Monday and Wednesday. Catalytic converter stolen from Jeep on Mattingly Street. Officers responded to an address on Mattingly Street in reference to a theft of vehicle parts on Monday at 7:45 a.m. The victim stated that someone cut the...
WAPT
Standoff in Ridgeland neighborhood ends in arrest
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after a standoff with police officers, including SWAT, at home in Ridgeland. Police Chief Brian Myers said the man, later identified as Martin Andrew Allen, barricaded himself inside a home on Nolan Circle. Myers said there was an assault reported at the same location.
WLBT
Graham says county likely to lose White Oak Creek funding following board vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor is worried that funding awarded to the county to stop erosion along a Northeast Jackson creek is in jeopardy of being revoked, following a recent decision by his colleagues. On Monday, the board voted 3-2 to transfer $2 million in state funding...
