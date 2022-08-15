ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.

Well, it’s not the villain that you expect, considering how season 1 ended. It’s another bad guy, with Marvel reportedly casting a huge actor to play the character. None of this is official news, however. And before we can discuss, you should know that big spoilers might follow below.

Who is the villain in Loki season 2?

Season 1 concluded with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) outmaneuvering Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to kill the milder variant of Kang (Jonathan Majors), who maintained the Sacred Timeline. He Who Remains wasn’t necessarily the first season’s villain. Similarly, the Kang variant who leads the TVA now might not be the villain of Loki season 2.

Sylvie’s actions had immediate consequences on the timeline, unleashing the multiverse. We’ve already seen the consequences in the MCU. The spell that went wrong in No Way Home and the multiverse shenanigans in Doctor Strange 2 are the kind of events that the TVA would have kept in check while He Who Remains was in charge.

Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in Marvel Studios’ Loki . Image source: Marvel Studios

We also suspect that Steve’s marriage with Peggy might not have happened in Endgame without the Sacred Timeline being compromised in Loki season 1.

As for Loki, Sylvie’s decision to kill Kang didn’t just break his heart. It also wholly altered his TVA universe. Upon his involuntary return to the agency, he discovered that Mobius (Owen Wilson) did not recognize him. Moreover, a different Kang variant was in charge of the TVA.

That Kang might be the main villain in Loki season 2. But that’s not a guarantee.

The exciting cast member that will blow your mind

Recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania leaks told us what the film’s plot might be about. We know for certain that Majors will play a different variant of Kang in the movie. But we have no idea about the connection between the Quantumania Kang and the Kang in Loki season 2.

This brings us to the claims of an MCU leaker who goes by the name CineStealth. This person provided accurate details about Marvel shows in the past, suggesting they have some well-placed connections.

The leaker now claims Loki season 2 will be “crazy as hell.” Expanding on that statement, CineStealth said that a “super huge actor ‘might’ have been cast as a villain” to debut in Loki season 2. “If true, [it] would break the internet (for several reasons beyond just hype).”

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Loki finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

They did not reveal who this mysterious villain might be other than to say it’s not Kang.

We expect Loki season 2 to continue to explore the multiverse. And since we’re in the Multiverse Saga, anything goes. Marvel could bring in any sort of big cameo if they choose to. The villain wouldn’t even have to be from Earth-616.

That said, we’re only speculating at this time. We’re almost a year away from the Loki season 2 premiere, so there’s plenty of time to figure out who the villain is, other than Kang.

Speaking of Kangs, the following clip from New Rockstars makes us realize that Marvel might have hidden Kang Easter eggs all over the MCU in preparation for the big Loki finale reveal:

IN THIS ARTICLE
BGR.com

BGR.com

