Square Roots opens largest facility with Gordon Food Service
Square Roots opens largest facility with Gordon Food Service. Square Roots and Gordon Food Service recently celebrated their largest indoor farm to date, taking another step in their journey to build indoor farms together across North America. The Kenosha, Wis., facility has the capacity to produce more than 2.4 million...
The Rodeo Returns to the Kenosha County Fair
WILMOT, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Fair continues through Sunday on Highway W just north of Highway C in Wilmot. Making a return to the fair this year for the first time in a while is the T & C Rodeo Friday evening. Fair Manager Denise Zirbel told WLIP’s Wake...
Kenosha County Fair Opens Today!
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Fair opens today (Wednesday 8/17/22) on Highway W just off of Highway C in Wilmot. We’ll be broadcasting live from the fair beginning this afternoon at 3. And while we focus on the music, food, rides, and games there is also the foundation...
Gordon Food Service, Square Roots Officially Open New Indoor Farm
Food distributor Gordon Food Service and indoor-farming company Square Roots held an Aug. 16 ribbon-cutting ceremony in Kenosha, Wis., to mark the official opening of their largest indoor farm built to date. The strategic partners have embarked on a plan to construct indoor farms across North America, ultimately enabling locally grown food at a global scale.
Proposed Ordinance Seeks to Crack Down on Panhandling
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha might try again to crack down on people loitering in medians and approaching vehicles. An earlier ordinance banning panhandling was struck down by the State Supreme Court on 1st Amendment grounds along with similar measures in other Wisconsin cities. This new proposal by...
Kenosha Calendar: The County Fair is fun for all ages!
After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. Top 5 things to do...
Kenosha County government to offer services, executive hours at the County Fair
WILMOT — Kenosha County government is going on the road to the County Fair, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced Monday. Kerkman, along with representatives of various county divisions, will be available to meet with the public during office hours throughout the fair’s five-day run — Wednesday through Sunday (Aug. 17-21).
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
Owner of Racine County dilapidated barn sues village officials to block demolition order | Local News
YORKVILLE — A fight over a rickety barn on Spring Street is entering its second year, as property owner Steven Jenkins challenges the village’s authority to force him to demolish the barn. Jenkins said the village is exaggerating the repair costs while also violating his constitutional rights by...
Racine buys four more electric buses thanks to $3.8M federal award
Racine will be getting several new electric buses thanks to a $3.8 million award from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration Low or No Emission Vehicle Program.
Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus taking place Saturday at Kenosha Creative Space
Kenosha Creative Space is a nonprofit organization committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and local partner organizations. The partner organizations and individual supporters share the goal of using their collective resources for the mutual benefit of the Kenosha Creative Space, the creative community and the community at large.
Brookfield theft: Women left Kohl's without paying for athletic clothing
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Police are asking for the public's help to identify two women who they say shoplifted from the Brookfield Kohl's department store on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials say the two women left the Kohl's on N. 124th Street around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday with a cart full of junior's athletic clothing – and the women failed to pay for the clothing.
Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close permanently Sept. 9
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County officials say the county's mental health complex in Wauwatosa will close permanently in less than a month. But a new, state-of-the-art Mental Health Emergency Center will open around the same time, just west of downtown Milwaukee. Officials say this marks an important milestone for...
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
I-TEAM: Health coverage for Racine Police & Firefighters in legal limbo
A new ruling by the state opens the door for cities and municipalities to stop providing health care coverage for public safety employees.
Kenosha Eats: Watermelon Boba Tea
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Smarty’s Sweets and Treats, 5821 6th Ave. A, is a brand new location filled with baked sweets...
Racine police warn public of Bitcoin scammer posing as leasing agent
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Police Department issued a warning Tuesday about a Bitcoin scammer. The scammer is going by the name Jordan Scott and he's posing as an agent for Renew Property Management Company. Police say Scott is asking customers to convert their cash to Bitcoin for...
Narcan vending machine in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Addiction Resource Council installed a Narcan vending machine. It works just like a regular vending machine but instead of distributing candy or chips, you get Narcan. The group restocks the vending machine about every three weeks and, so far, they say about 100 Narcan kits have been given out.
Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Pewter
Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes.
