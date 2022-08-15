Read full article on original website
Jury Acquits Truck Driver in 2019 Crash That Killed 7 Motorcyclists
A jury on Tuesday found a Massachusetts truck driver not guilty of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a ghastly collision in New Hampshire three years ago. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted of seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide, and one count of reckless conduct. The 26-year-old began to cry and briefly raised a finger up to the sky as he was read the verdict, which was delivered after less than three hours of deliberation. Prosecutors argued during the two-week trial that Zhukovskyy—who had ingested heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine hours before the head-on crash—had been driving recklessly, swerving back and forth before he slammed into the Jarheads Motorcycle Club’s procession. Zhukovskyy’s team blamed the lead rider, Albert “Woody” Mazza, saying he had been drunk before he slid underneath Zhukovskyy’s truck. Relatives of the bikers left the courthouse frustrated and upset, according to NBC Boston, with one woman heard saying, “I’m so angry,” and another wondering aloud what she would tell her kids.Read it at Associated Press
Man and woman arrested after four-week-old baby dies in Somerset
A man and a woman have been arrested after a newborn baby died in Somerset.Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called an address in Chard just before 11.30pm on Saturday 16 July, after reports a baby had fallen ill. The baby, which was around one month old, was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died a week later on the evening of Saturday July 23, the force said on Tuesday.Following a medical assessment of the baby’s injuries, officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was interviewed and released on...
Charges: Man was leaving bar when he fatally crashed into woman
DULUTH, Minn. -- St. Louis County officers say a 40-year-old man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a woman, killing her, late Friday night.Michael Miller of Virginia, Minnesota was charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular homicide for the death of Joni Dahl, 39, of Eveleth. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says Miller was traveling westbound on Highway 21 when he crossed the highway's centerline and struck Dahl, who was traveling eastbound.Officers say Miller indicated he was on his way home from the Hideaway Bar where he had been drinking. Miller estimated his last drink was around 11:30 p.m. Police responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 p.m.According to the complaint, Miller's B.A.C. was .247 before going to the hospital for his injuries. The legal B.A.C. driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.
Boyfriend arrested after missing Oregon woman’s body is found in landfill
CORVALLIS, Ore. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after his missing girlfriend’s body was found in a landfill earlier this week. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell’s family reported her missing Aug. 5. Two days later, deputies reportedly received information "that Birdzell had been murdered."
Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70
One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter. It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
Father-of-two shot dead in alleged road rage incident in Oregon
A father of two in Oregon was shot and killed during a suspected road rage incident that was allegedly sparked after the 45-year-old splashed the window of the suspected killer’s BMW. On Wednesday 13 July, Dennis Anderson, 45, was driving home from the beach with his wife, Brandy Goldsbury,...
Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say
HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
Highway Patrol Reports Fatal Crash
On July 31, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 72 on US 89 south of Afton, Wyoming. Around 5:58 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motorcycle collision. A 2018 Harley Davidson was headed south on US 89 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve to...
Fatal UTV accident in western Kansas
One man is dead, two others injured after a UTV accident in western Kansas Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Bryan Kramer of Great Bend
OSP investigating fatal vehicle crash on 6th Street Saturday
On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in...
