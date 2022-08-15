ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best pasta; Civil War flags; pumpkin spice overload: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 19, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 89; Low: 68. Sunny today, cloudy over the weekend. Abortion rights: Central Pa. nurses and doctors stood near the Hershey Medical Center to urge Pennsylvanians to think about the repercussions that restricting or banning access to abortion care in this state would have.
Father and son catch a rare blue lobster in Maine

A Father and son went fishing in Maine when they caught a rare bright blue lobster, which has been called a “1-in-2-million sea discovery.”. The 36-year-old son Luke Rand caught the lobster now named Lucky Blue. His mother Becky Rand told USA Today that her son fishes on his father’s boat, the Audrey B. Rand, and that he has caught a colorful lobster before too.
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
WHYY

Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
LehighValleyLive.com

Northern lights forecast: Aurora borealis could be visible in Pennsylvania and New Jersey next two nights

The northern lights could appear in the skies of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday and Thursday nights. A series of plasma bursts from the sun, known as coronal mass ejections, will cause the aurora borealis to be seen farther south than usual, at least down through New England and the Great Lakes — and, if the events are strong enough, as far as the Lehigh Valley.
