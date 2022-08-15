Read full article on original website
Best pasta; Civil War flags; pumpkin spice overload: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 19, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 89; Low: 68. Sunny today, cloudy over the weekend. Abortion rights: Central Pa. nurses and doctors stood near the Hershey Medical Center to urge Pennsylvanians to think about the repercussions that restricting or banning access to abortion care in this state would have.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Pennsylvania man finds rare pearl in clam he was about to eat
It was a gem of a discovery. A Pennsylvania man found a rare purple pearl in a clam he was served while dining out. SIMILAR STORIES: A Red Lobster in Meridian, Miss. Saves a second rare orange lobster found at the chain in the last month. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports...
Bloodied and bullet-torn, Pa.’s collection of Civil War battle flags featured in new exhibit
Battle-stained flags that survived ferocious fighting fill drawers in cabinets inside the Pennsylvania Civil War Battle Flag Education Center in Harrisburg. Each one serves as a memento of a fight to preserve the Union and a connection to the Pennsylvanians who participated in that war. Some are in tatters; others riddled with bullet holes.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday
What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
Father and son catch a rare blue lobster in Maine
A Father and son went fishing in Maine when they caught a rare bright blue lobster, which has been called a “1-in-2-million sea discovery.”. The 36-year-old son Luke Rand caught the lobster now named Lucky Blue. His mother Becky Rand told USA Today that her son fishes on his father’s boat, the Audrey B. Rand, and that he has caught a colorful lobster before too.
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
WPRI
Local ice cream shops push for votes as ‘Top Scoops’ contest nears close
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After hundreds of nominations were cast by ice cream lovers across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts in early June, the inaugural ‘Top Scoops‘ competition hosted by The Rhode Show is nearing its end. Thousands of votes have been cast so far, and...
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
Harrisburg native wins gold at ACT-SO Nationals competition
Harrisburg native Madison Stokes is on top of the world and ready to make a difference after winning gold recently at the NAACP ACT-SO National competition in Atlantic City, N.J. The 2022 PA Cyber Charter School graduate competed against students from across the country and took home a gold medal...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
What is the most searched Steven Spielberg movie in Pa.? It isn’t what you might think
It is a daunting task to list every movie and TV show produced, directed or written by Steven Spielberg. But, we can tell you which of his movies are the favorite in each state because GetCenturyLink.com, an authorized sales agent of CenturyLink products, did a study. The company said, “First,...
These are the 35 stores you’d most like to see open in central Pa.
Trader Joe’s and REI Co-op have recently made their debuts in the Harrisburg area. And WaWa is about to open a number of new stores here as well.
Pa. launches unit to investigate financial exploitation schemes targeting seniors | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Man charged with election interference in Philly tied to Capitol riot
A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Antonio LaMotta was arrested...
Royersford Bakery Proves to Be Really Thumbthing for Fans of Hand Pies
Hand pies may be somewhat foreign to Montgomery County palates more used to dessert-style pies mass manufactured by the likes of TastyKake or Hostess. Instead, these versions are savory, meat-based, cute and fluffy entrée-style creations. And True Blue Bakery in Royersford excels at them, as reported by Timothy Walton at 6abc.
Northern lights forecast: Aurora borealis could be visible in Pennsylvania and New Jersey next two nights
The northern lights could appear in the skies of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday and Thursday nights. A series of plasma bursts from the sun, known as coronal mass ejections, will cause the aurora borealis to be seen farther south than usual, at least down through New England and the Great Lakes — and, if the events are strong enough, as far as the Lehigh Valley.
