ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

IL American Water taking applications for firefighter grants

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fx1Vi_0hI1vqTP00

Illinois American Water is currently accepting applications for its 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. Through this program, the company provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations within its service areas. Eligible fire departments can apply online by clicking here .

Justin Ladner, president of Illinois American Water, says the Firefighter Grant Program offers another opportunity to support public safety. “Our team of professionals treat the water and test every fire hydrant annually to support local fire protection. The Firefighter Grant program is one more way we can strengthen our partnerships with local heroes and support the communities we serve.”

Illinois American Water has awarded over $760,000 for over 770 grants to Illinois fire departments since 2010. Fire departments/districts are eligible for one grant per year. Uniformed professional and volunteer fire departments serving Illinois American Water’s service territory are eligible for a grant of up to $1,000 to cover costs including:

  • Personal protective gear
  • Communications equipment
  • Firefighting tools
  • Water handling equipment
  • Training and related activities/materials used to support community fire protection
  • Reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including training manuals and workbooks

Fire departments within Illinois American Water’s service area should submit an online application no later than September 12, 2022 with the following information:

  • Description of the organization(s) seeking support
  • Overview of specific project to be funded and grant amount requested
  • Community problem/challenges that the project will address
  • Timeframe for implementation of the project
  • Summary of other sources being approached for support of the project
  • Project budget

Email Katie Fidler, external affairs specialist, with questions regarding applications at katie.fidler@amwater.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

East Moline receives federal infrastructure grant

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $83.5 million to support four projects in Illinois from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to advance projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and intermodal transportation and make transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable and […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Little league families call foul over racist photos

Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Man sentenced to prison for possession

Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf announced that on August 9, James S. Jameson pled guilty as part of a plea agreement to Possession of a Controlled Substance under 15 grams (Cocaine), which is a Class 4 Felony. Jameson was sentenced by Judge John Hay to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections, […]
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Hummingbird Festival flies in Aug. 13-14

Over the past few years, the residents of Bishop Hill have worked to make the entire town a bird friendly town. Their annual Hummingbird Festival on August 13th and 14th is a celebration of birds, butterflies and pollinator gardening. They have several new programs, including a bluebird trail building workshop, a prairie walk and a […]
BISHOP HILL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in Muscatine homicide

UPDATE, August 16, 2:53 p.m. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has been identified as Christine A. Briegel, age 74. An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted at the University of Iowa on August 16. The suspect has been identified as Donald R. Briegel, age 79. Donald and […]
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer

A Sterling man is in jail today after a domestic disturbance call to police resulted in several charges, including battery to a peace officer. Sterling Police were called to a residence on West Ninth and Avenue E on August 6th at about 12:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call. Moses D. Spears, age 37 of […]
STERLING, IL
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead in Lee County accident

One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Area#Online Application#Il American Water#Illinois American Water#Communications#Reimbursement
Local 4 WHBF

TaxSlayer Center to announce new name

UPDATE: The new name is Vibrant Arena at The Mark. Click here for details from the unveiling. EARLIER UPDATE The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority will be announcing a name change for the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The new name will be announced on Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. on the […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Niabi receives grant for new exhibit

Niabi Zoo is one step closer to completing an important part of their master plan. The Coal Valley zoo was recently awarded the prestigious Illinois State Tourism grant in the amount of $233,000, which will cover almost half the cost of their new Painted Dog exhibit. “So many wonderful and exciting additions have been made, […]
COAL VALLEY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Teen faces charges after crash in Bettendorf

A local teenager faces charges in connection with a stolen van that crashed in Bettendorf over the weekend. On Friday, August 5 at 9:20 p.m., a Bettendorf police officer attempted to stop a white Dodge Caravan for traffic charges. The vehicle failed to stop for officers and a short pursuit was initiated. The van began […]
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport Southeast advances to Little League World Series

Iowa Little League State Champion Davenport Southeast is headed to the Little League World Series after defeating Missouri to win the Midwest Regional on Friday. Davenport Southeast advanced to Williamsport with a 4-3 victory over Webb City in 7 innings. The Little League World Series will take place from August 17-28. Here’s the final out:
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg receives grant for downtown improvements

The City of Galesburg has been awarded a $2,082,500 grant to improve Parking Lot H downtown as well as the adjoining Simmons Street as part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $106 million in capital grants […]
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Eldridge man pled guilty to 2nd degree murder

An Eldridge man pled guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in 2021. Shane R. Bostrom, 35, pled guilty on August 11 to Murder Second Degree after shooting and killing his wife, Jessica Bostrom, at their family home in Eldridge on June 10, 2021. He faced charges of Murder First […]
ELDRIDGE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Grants aid local community health centers

During this National Health Center Week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded nearly $90 million in American Rescue Plan funding to community health centers nationwide to improve health equity through better data collection and reporting. The funding also builds on the $7.6 billion […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local business receives Illinois FOP Award

Springfield Armory, Inc. in Geneseo received the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) Blue Gold Award during the Illinois FOP’s annual conference July 27 – 28 in O’Fallon. The Blue and Gold Award recognizes a non-member organization that has shown great generosity and support to the organization. “Springfield Armory has been a long-time […]
GENESEO, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Parking restrictions start August 15 at Riverside Park

The City of Muscatine has announced parking restrictions for Riverside Park, starting Monday. Up to 15 parking spots along the north side of the parking strip east of the Papoose Creek Lift Station will be unavailable for public parking from August 15 through at least September 4. The parking spots will be used as a […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local police chief designated Certified Police Chief by ILACP

The City of Morrison and its Police Department have announced that Chief Brian Melton has been honored by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) by being designated as a Certified Police Chief through the Association’s Police Chief Certification Program.  This designation signifies that Chief Melton has met the highest standards of competency and […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

IL issues 5 conditional adult use dispensary licenses

Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) recently issued five additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in lotteries held in the summer of 2021. These awardees join the 177 conditional licenses issued by the Administration in July, bringing the total number of issued licenses to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Stars come out at Field of Dreams

Baseball fans enjoyed another nostalgic game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville and Local 4 News Sports Director Jay Kidwell was there, speaking with a number of baseball celebrities before the Chicago Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. Watch Jay talk with Fox Sports and The Athletic reporter Ken Rosenthal, Cincinnati Reds Director of […]
DYERSVILLE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy