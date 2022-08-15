IL American Water taking applications for firefighter grants

Illinois American Water is currently accepting applications for its 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. Through this program, the company provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations within its service areas. Eligible fire departments can apply online by clicking here .

Justin Ladner, president of Illinois American Water, says the Firefighter Grant Program offers another opportunity to support public safety. “Our team of professionals treat the water and test every fire hydrant annually to support local fire protection. The Firefighter Grant program is one more way we can strengthen our partnerships with local heroes and support the communities we serve.”

Illinois American Water has awarded over $760,000 for over 770 grants to Illinois fire departments since 2010. Fire departments/districts are eligible for one grant per year. Uniformed professional and volunteer fire departments serving Illinois American Water’s service territory are eligible for a grant of up to $1,000 to cover costs including:

Personal protective gear

Communications equipment

Firefighting tools

Water handling equipment

Training and related activities/materials used to support community fire protection

Reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including training manuals and workbooks

Fire departments within Illinois American Water’s service area should submit an online application no later than September 12, 2022 with the following information:

Description of the organization(s) seeking support

Overview of specific project to be funded and grant amount requested

Community problem/challenges that the project will address

Timeframe for implementation of the project

Summary of other sources being approached for support of the project

Project budget

Email Katie Fidler, external affairs specialist, with questions regarding applications at katie.fidler@amwater.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.