Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Boost Student Interest in PA’s Manufacturing Industry, Develop Talent Pipeline for Manufacturers in Clinton, Lycoming and Union Counties

Read full article on original website
Related
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
Pennsylvania Dept. of Aging launches new investigative unit to address financial exploitation targeting seniors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the launch of a new investigative unit to help address financial exploitation cases that victimize older residents. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST) is a four-person unit consisting of an analyst/supervisor, two analysts, and an attorney to assist...
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania Transportation Commission Adopts 12-Year Program
HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania's State Transportation Commission updated the 12-Year Program. The new plan anticipates $84 billion dollars will be available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads. The 12-Year Program is a tool used to identify Pennsylvania's transportation projects and...
PennDot now hiring for positions in multiple Pennsylvania counties
PennDot is accepting job applications for winter maintenance positions in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. Summer is winding down, and PennDot is starting to look ahead and assess its needs for the winter months. This includes hiring new employees for various positions in multiple counties throughout Pennsylvania.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Memorial company accused of cheating customers barred from doing business in Pennsylvania
A memorial company that is the focus of an 8 On Your Side investigation is barred from doing business in Pennsylvania for now. The Stefan family's business is accused of cheating families out of thousands of dollars. The attorney general's office filed a lawsuit last year asking the court to...
Pennsylvania is one of the least affordable states for college students: study
As college starts up again, many a student is undoubtedly looking to live off campus this year. Some states, however, are far more expensive for student renters than others, Pennsylvania being one of them.
Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County
BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Welcomes New Teachers, Celebrates Historic Investment in Education
Governor Tom Wolf today joined administrators, educators and elected officials in the Norristown Area School District to welcome the district’s new teachers and celebrate the administration’s historic $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. “I’m proud of the steps we’ve taken to bring new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania non-profit announces mini-grant program winners
(WTAJ) — The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) announced its recipients for its 2022-23 Mini-Grant Program on Monday, Aug. 15. The non-profit, focused on the importance of the lumber industry across 15 Pennsylvania counties, is funding more than $66,000 to the following groups and organizations throughout the Commonwealth: Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group — Multiple Counties — […]
Gov. Wolf signs executive order discouraging conversion therapy in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an Executive Order his office says will “protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy.” The Human Rights Campaign calls conversion therapy “a dangerous practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities.” Governor Wolf’s office says the executive order takes several steps to […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania launches investigative unit to combat financial exploitation of older adults
HARRISBURG, Pa. — ThePennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the launch of an investigative unit that will combat the financial exploitation of older adults. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team includes three analysts and an attorney who will help Area Agencies on Aging investigate complex cases and obtain justice for the victims.
pa.gov
PROPOSED STOCKING AUTHORIZATION AND ENHANCED PROTECTIONS AGAINST SPREAD OF AQUATIC INVASIVE SPECIES TO BE DISCUSSED AT COMMITTEE MEETING, PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD EXTENDED
HARRISBURG, Pa. (August 16) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced today that it will hold a meeting of the Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at its Harrisburg headquarters located at 1601 Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg, Pa 17110. Among the purposes of the meeting is to discuss a proposal to create a fish stocking authorization program and enhance protections against the spread of aquatic invasive species. This is an in-person meeting, and the public is invited to attend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PGCB: Two people banned from PA casinos after leaving kids alone while gambling
HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– Two adults have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos after they left their children alone while they gambled for about an hour. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) held a public meeting that was on Wednesday, and during that meeting the board took action on the parents and also implemented a fine on […]
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
Pa. nurse placed on probation, fined for trying to pass off vaccination card she made
WILLIAMSPORT – A Juniata woman has been placed on a year’s probation and fined $1,000 for making a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The integrity of hospital records and employees is very important, U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle told Army R. Leister on Tuesday. The licensed...
Shapiro stops by new offices in northeast PA
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— To commemorate the opening of the Wyoming County Democratic Committee’s new office in downtown Tunkhannock, Attorney General, and Pennsylvania Democratic Governor candidate, Josh Shapiro met with residents of Wyoming County. While at the new office, Shapiro discussed his plans if he is elected governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro said he stands with […]
Pa. drivers at risk of license suspension now have option to take driver improvement course
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania drivers who are at risk of license suspension will now have the option to take a driver improvement school course.The course is six hours long and will be presented in two separate three-hour sessions.Some of the topics covered include responsibility, risk awareness and managing driving tasks.Drivers must take a final exam and pass with a score of 80% or higher to avoid license suspension.
abc27.com
How to get a hearing aid in Pa. without a prescription
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans will soon have access to hearing aids, without the need of a prescription, starting in the fall of 2022. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a rule that will create a new class of hearing aids that do not require a medical examination, prescription, or any evaluation for that matter.
therecord-online.com
Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield as Commonwealth University signs agreement with Central Columbia School District
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in...
People with roller coaster-related names owed $43M in unclaimed property: Pa. treasurer
Roller coasters provide a fun thrill, but what about claiming your share of the almost $43 million Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity says is owed to Pennsylvanians with names related to roller coasters?
Comments / 1