Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Boost Student Interest in PA’s Manufacturing Industry, Develop Talent Pipeline for Manufacturers in Clinton, Lycoming and Union Counties

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (August 16) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced today that it will hold a meeting of the Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at its Harrisburg headquarters located at 1601 Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg, Pa 17110. Among the purposes of the meeting is to discuss a proposal to create a fish stocking authorization program and enhance protections against the spread of aquatic invasive species. This is an in-person meeting, and the public is invited to attend.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO