Clinton County, PA

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Boost Student Interest in PA’s Manufacturing Industry, Develop Talent Pipeline for Manufacturers in Clinton, Lycoming and Union Counties

pa.gov
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania

Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Pennsylvania Transportation Commission Adopts 12-Year Program

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania's State Transportation Commission updated the 12-Year Program. The new plan anticipates $84 billion dollars will be available over the next 12 years for improvements to roads, bridges, transit systems, airports and railroads. The 12-Year Program is a tool used to identify Pennsylvania's transportation projects and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
City
Clinton, PA
County
Union County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Union County, PA
Government
Lycoming County, PA
Government
Clinton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Clinton County, PA
County
Lycoming County, PA
Newswatch 16

Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County

BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Welcomes New Teachers, Celebrates Historic Investment in Education

Governor Tom Wolf today joined administrators, educators and elected officials in the Norristown Area School District to welcome the district’s new teachers and celebrate the administration’s historic $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. “I’m proud of the steps we’ve taken to bring new...
NORRISTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania non-profit announces mini-grant program winners

(WTAJ) — The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) announced its recipients for its 2022-23 Mini-Grant Program on Monday, Aug. 15. The non-profit, focused on the importance of the lumber industry across 15 Pennsylvania counties, is funding more than $66,000 to the following groups and organizations throughout the Commonwealth: Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group — Multiple Counties — […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Gov. Wolf signs executive order discouraging conversion therapy in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an Executive Order his office says will “protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy.” The Human Rights Campaign calls conversion therapy “a dangerous practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities.” Governor Wolf’s office says the executive order takes several steps to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

PROPOSED STOCKING AUTHORIZATION AND ENHANCED PROTECTIONS AGAINST SPREAD OF AQUATIC INVASIVE SPECIES TO BE DISCUSSED AT COMMITTEE MEETING, PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD EXTENDED

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (August 16) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced today that it will hold a meeting of the Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at its Harrisburg headquarters located at 1601 Elmerton Avenue, Harrisburg, Pa 17110. Among the purposes of the meeting is to discuss a proposal to create a fish stocking authorization program and enhance protections against the spread of aquatic invasive species. This is an in-person meeting, and the public is invited to attend.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Shapiro stops by new offices in northeast PA

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— To commemorate the opening of the Wyoming County Democratic Committee’s new office in downtown Tunkhannock, Attorney General, and Pennsylvania Democratic Governor candidate, Josh Shapiro met with residents of Wyoming County. While at the new office, Shapiro discussed his plans if he is elected governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro said he stands with […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. drivers at risk of license suspension now have option to take driver improvement course

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania drivers who are at risk of license suspension will now have the option to take a driver improvement school course.The course is six hours long and will be presented in two separate three-hour sessions.Some of the topics covered include responsibility, risk awareness and managing driving tasks.Drivers must take a final exam and pass with a score of 80% or higher to avoid license suspension.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

How to get a hearing aid in Pa. without a prescription

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Millions of Americans will soon have access to hearing aids, without the need of a prescription, starting in the fall of 2022. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a rule that will create a new class of hearing aids that do not require a medical examination, prescription, or any evaluation for that matter.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield as Commonwealth University signs agreement with Central Columbia School District

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in...
LOCK HAVEN, PA

