The Associated Press

North Carolina aims to contend in ACC despite QB uncertainty

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mack Brown’s rebuild at North Carolina appeared ahead of schedule with a top-10 national ranking to open last season, only to see the first true setback since his return for his second stint with the program. That led to changes for the Tar Heels — namely with the defensive coaching staff — along with self-reflection for the College Football Hall of Fame member. “A really good, well-coached football team plays hard every week,” Brown said. “That’s what I pride myself on. We didn’t. We played up and down. ... And that’s my responsibility. “I’ve been more open with the coaches about that than you all. I’ve told them: ‘This was unacceptable, and we’re not going to do it anymore.’ That’s why I’m out here every minute pressing everybody to wake up and get back to where we were the second year.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Athletics: Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself

My name is Aaron Conrad and though I never played for a UNC Athletics team and live in Ohio, I like to consider myself a Tar Heel. Let me begin by saying what an honor it is to contribute to Keeping It Heel. As other Tar Heel fans outside of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Men’s Basketball Will Face Difficult Odds in Battle 4 Atlantis

NC State’s Men’s Basketball will be playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on November 23-35, and the odds aren’t in their favor. Here’s a rundown of the teams in the tournament:. Kansas. Wisconsin. NC State. Dayton. Southern California. BYU. Butler. According to Caesars Sports, NC...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Another No. 1 recruit for Duke, per coaches

If Roselle Catholic (N.J.) five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako ends up atop the 247Sports 2023 Composite, he would be the Duke basketball program's fifth top-ranked prize since 2014. The Blue Devil pledge would join Jahlil Okafor, Marvin Bagley III, RJ Barrett, and Dereck Lively II in this regard. As things...
DURHAM, NC
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh. Multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood south of downtown Raleigh will see...

