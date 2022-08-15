Read full article on original website
UNC basketball scrimmage a chance for fans to see team, players to make money
Fans can get their first glimpse of North Carolina's men's basketball team, which reached the NCAA tournament title game in April, on Aug. 27 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. But the players won't be wearing UNC jerseys or logos for the Blue-White Scrimmage. And they'll be paid for...
packinsider.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Coach Banghart Calls NC State Fans “Classless”, Then Takes it Back
Yesterday UNC Women’s Basketball Coach Courtney Banghart was asked on a podcast, who she liked beating the most, Duke or NC State. Her response: “That’s like asking me who I hate less.”. I love it. We don’t like you either. She then followed that up by...
North Carolina aims to contend in ACC despite QB uncertainty
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Mack Brown’s rebuild at North Carolina appeared ahead of schedule with a top-10 national ranking to open last season, only to see the first true setback since his return for his second stint with the program. That led to changes for the Tar Heels — namely with the defensive coaching staff — along with self-reflection for the College Football Hall of Fame member. “A really good, well-coached football team plays hard every week,” Brown said. “That’s what I pride myself on. We didn’t. We played up and down. ... And that’s my responsibility. “I’ve been more open with the coaches about that than you all. I’ve told them: ‘This was unacceptable, and we’re not going to do it anymore.’ That’s why I’m out here every minute pressing everybody to wake up and get back to where we were the second year.”
NC A&T's men's basketball coach, Will Jones, leaves program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T is in need of a new men's basketball coach. The university announced Thursday head coach, Will Jones, is leaving the program. He took over the team on an interim basis in December 2019. Less than three years later, he's out. The Aggies had...
247Sports
Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
One 'Juke' move worth considering on recruiting trail
Salisbury High School (N.C.) standout Jayden Harris earned his "Juke" nickname at birth. After interviewing the admitted Duke basketball enthusiast this week, Jason Jordan of SI.com noted that "his mother, Ebony Harris, gave him the name because of the ease of his birthing process." "She ...
NC A&T parts ways with men’s basketball coach Will Jones
North Carolina A&T has abruptly parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Jones after two-and-a-half seasons. The post NC A&T parts ways with men’s basketball coach Will Jones appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC Central, a contender in the MEAC, is prepping for a matchup with rival NC A&T in the Duke's Mayo Classic on Labor Day Weekend. The post NC Central tightening up ahead of Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Athletics: Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself
My name is Aaron Conrad and though I never played for a UNC Athletics team and live in Ohio, I like to consider myself a Tar Heel. Let me begin by saying what an honor it is to contribute to Keeping It Heel. As other Tar Heel fans outside of...
packinsider.com
NC State Men’s Basketball Will Face Difficult Odds in Battle 4 Atlantis
NC State’s Men’s Basketball will be playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament on November 23-35, and the odds aren’t in their favor. Here’s a rundown of the teams in the tournament:. Kansas. Wisconsin. NC State. Dayton. Southern California. BYU. Butler. According to Caesars Sports, NC...
chapelboro.com
New UNC Police Chief Aims to ‘Make Campus Proud’ of Department
With students coming back to campus and the first week of classes commencing, newly hired UNC chief of police Brian James says he is excited to build community trust and keep the school safe this semester. James began his role as UNC chief of police on July 1. He held...
Raleigh News & Observer
Another No. 1 recruit for Duke, per coaches
If Roselle Catholic (N.J.) five-star small forward Mackenzie Mgbako ends up atop the 247Sports 2023 Composite, he would be the Duke basketball program's fifth top-ranked prize since 2014. The Blue Devil pledge would join Jahlil Okafor, Marvin Bagley III, RJ Barrett, and Dereck Lively II in this regard. As things...
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
Award-winning, acclaimed Garland restaurant to close in Raleigh. Here’s what we know.
Cheetie Kumar, the restaurant’s chef, has been a finalist for a James Beard Award several years.
What are North Carolina’s best community colleges and how do they fair nationally?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Technical and community colleges in North Carolina, deemed incredibly important to meeting the evolving needs of the future workforce, don’t fare very well in a new national ranking of those schools. WalletHub, the financial advice company that crunches numbers and churns out a variety of evaluations, took on this task with […]
Meet the Durham woman who’s a breakout star on Netflix ‘Matchmaking’ show
Viral Joshi is a confident, accomplished professional who knows what she wants in a mate. Did she find love on “Indian Matchmaking”?
WRAL
Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Garner Road to be closed between MLK and Peterson Road in Raleigh. Multiple intersections near the South Park neighborhood south of downtown Raleigh will see...
Report: Before jumping from plane, co-pilot was 'visibly upset' and 'may have gotten sick'
A newly-released report from the National Transportation Safety Board is providing more details about events leading up to a 23-year-old co-pilot jumping from a plane before an emergency landing at RDU on July 29. Charles Hew Crooks was reportedly 'visibly upset' as they planned their approach to RDU with air...
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
Acclaimed Durham restaurant St. James Seafood to close, saying its lease was terminated
Though the seafood eatery has been one of Durham’s most popular restaurants, the seas have been rough, including the pandemic and a nearby explosion.
