Massachusetts State

dirty Harry
3d ago

I'm voting red across the board. I hope my brothers and sisters do the same

WMUR.com

Poll shows strong lead for Trump among New Hampshire Republicans

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll shows strong support among New Hampshire Republicans for former President Donald Trump to run again in 2024, but there are some other names in the mix. The latest St. Anselm College Survey Center poll puts Trump at 50% support. The only other possible...
ELECTIONS
MassLive.com

Tax relief in Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker deflects blame on botched economic development bill, saying ‘not guilty’

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pleaded “not guilty” to withholding financial information from Beacon Hill lawmakers in early May that ultimately scrambled their plans to deliver $1 billion in tax relief to cash-strapped Bay Staters at the end of the formal legislative session earlier this month. The Republican leader,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts immigration reform group scores legal victory against Biden administration

After the Biden administration halted construction of the U.S. southern border wall and sought to undo other immigration policies by former President Donald Trump the Massachusetts Coalition for Immigration Reform filed a lawsuit alleging that the administration violated environmental law. The coalition argues that the Biden administration failed to conduct...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Election 2022: What issues should Massachusetts candidates be talking about?

Election season is upon us in Massachusetts and we know candidates for office want to reach you, but what are the issues they should be talking about?. From the economy to climate change to taxes, abortion and anything else on your mind, MassLive wants to ensure when it’s talking to candidates for public office this election season, we’re asking them about the topics you care about.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Petition opposing recent driver’s license law reaches 38K signatures

In June, the driver's license legislation for undocumented immigrants became law in Massachusetts. Shortly after the bill became law, a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to repeal the law. Their goal is to collect enough signatures to get the question on the November ballot so voters can decide if the law should stay in place or be repealed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?

With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

A Red Wave in Massachusetts?

If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts legislature passes bill supporting veterans and military families

“The Massachusetts Legislature today passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs, and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment

When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’

In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
REAL ESTATE
wgbh.org

Why is Massachusetts a commonwealth, not a state?

You’ve heard it in speeches and seen it on government documents: Massachusetts is not a state. It’s a commonwealth. Practically speaking, it’s a distinction without a difference. It makes no legal difference and changes nothing about government structures or its relationship with the federal government. Massachusetts is one of four commonwealths in the nation, the others being Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
B98.5

Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
MAINE STATE
