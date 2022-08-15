Read full article on original website
dirty Harry
3d ago
I'm voting red across the board. I hope my brothers and sisters do the same
11
Poll shows strong lead for Trump among New Hampshire Republicans
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll shows strong support among New Hampshire Republicans for former President Donald Trump to run again in 2024, but there are some other names in the mix. The latest St. Anselm College Survey Center poll puts Trump at 50% support. The only other possible...
TV ads from a PAC causes a stir in Massachusetts' lieutenant governor's race
A political action committee, or PAC, called Leadership for Mass. this week began running television ads in support of Salem mayor Kim Driscoll. The Boston Globe first reported the group is backed in part by a real estate investor who has donated to prominent national-level Republicans. State Sen. Eric Lesser,...
Tax relief in Massachusetts: Gov. Charlie Baker deflects blame on botched economic development bill, saying ‘not guilty’
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker pleaded “not guilty” to withholding financial information from Beacon Hill lawmakers in early May that ultimately scrambled their plans to deliver $1 billion in tax relief to cash-strapped Bay Staters at the end of the formal legislative session earlier this month. The Republican leader,...
Gorbea defends use of campaign tactic that watchdog group calls ‘illegal’
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate has posted a message directed at outside spending groups even though she isn't allowed to coordinate with them.
Geoff Diehl rejects invite to televised debate for GOP primary for governor
Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl has declined to participate in a televised debate presented by WCVB, WBUR and the Boston Globe ahead of next month's Republican primary for governor. So far, Diehl has refused to debate his primary opponent, Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, on any mainstream news outlet. In a...
Massachusetts immigration reform group scores legal victory against Biden administration
After the Biden administration halted construction of the U.S. southern border wall and sought to undo other immigration policies by former President Donald Trump the Massachusetts Coalition for Immigration Reform filed a lawsuit alleging that the administration violated environmental law. The coalition argues that the Biden administration failed to conduct...
Gorbea argues new poll shows 2-way race for governor; Foulkes pushes back
Both Democrats are seeking to wrest the party nomination from Dan McKee, who holds a narrow lead in the new 12 News/RWU poll.
Full Results: 12 News/Roger Williams University Poll – August 2022
With the Rhode Island primary less than a month away, 12 News and Roger Williams University are once again taking the pulse of local voters.
Election 2022: What issues should Massachusetts candidates be talking about?
Election season is upon us in Massachusetts and we know candidates for office want to reach you, but what are the issues they should be talking about?. From the economy to climate change to taxes, abortion and anything else on your mind, MassLive wants to ensure when it’s talking to candidates for public office this election season, we’re asking them about the topics you care about.
Petition opposing recent driver’s license law reaches 38K signatures
In June, the driver's license legislation for undocumented immigrants became law in Massachusetts. Shortly after the bill became law, a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to repeal the law. Their goal is to collect enough signatures to get the question on the November ballot so voters can decide if the law should stay in place or be repealed.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
A Red Wave in Massachusetts?
If a ballot initiative succeeds, Democrats are vulnerable. It may be one of the biggest political stories of the year. The predicted red wave election this November may even touch deep-blue Massachusetts. Is this a joke? No. The reason is a petition drive that is gathering steam among conservative activists...
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
Massachusetts legislature passes bill supporting veterans and military families
“The Massachusetts Legislature today passed comprehensive legislation, An Act relative to military spouse-licensure portability, education and enrollment of dependents, addressing the Commonwealth’s most immediate needs in the veteran community and making necessary updates to service member quality-of-life issues and acknowledgements of our military branches and individual service, including supporting military families who relocate to the Commonwealth with expedited licensure and school enrollment, creating education awareness programs, and establishing the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity.
Gov. Baker Explains His Orange Line ‘WTF' Moment
When it comes to the MBTA, even Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't immune to the occasional "WTF" moment. During an appearance on GBH News' "Boston Public Radio" Thursday, the governor was asked about a Tweet that GBH "Morning Edition" co-host Jeremy Siegel sent out Monday morning saying he had been on the Orange Line and hadn't seen any signs or heard any announcements on the public address system about Friday's 30-day shutdown.
Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’
In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
How to vote in the Massachusetts primary election
Residents have until August 27 to register to vote in the Sept. 6 primary.
Why is Massachusetts a commonwealth, not a state?
You’ve heard it in speeches and seen it on government documents: Massachusetts is not a state. It’s a commonwealth. Practically speaking, it’s a distinction without a difference. It makes no legal difference and changes nothing about government structures or its relationship with the federal government. Massachusetts is one of four commonwealths in the nation, the others being Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
Massachusetts sports betting launch date: Casinos are ‘set to move’ on in-person wagering
A new sports wagering industry is already being set in motion as existing casinos and simulcasting facilities in Massachusetts consider how fast they can launch in-person sports betting once state officials finalize regulations and come up with a launch date. A week after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law legalizing...
