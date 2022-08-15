Read full article on original website
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
Renee Paquette Recalls Vince McMahon Screaming At Her On WWE Headsets About Call He Didn't Like
Renee Paquette made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman to call an entire episode of "WWE Raw" as part of the commentary team. The reception was positive enough that about a month later, Paquette etched her name into the history books again by being promoted to the role of WWE's first full-time female commentator, appearing each week beside Corey Graves and Michael Cole on "WWE Raw." Unfortunately, this would only continue for about a year before Paquette shifted her focus to co-hosting "WWE Backstage" on Fox Sports alongside WWE alums like current AEW World Champion CM Punk.
The Rock Recalls Seth Rollins' Profane Reaction After The Shield Hit Him With Their Triple Powerbomb
While fans are desperate to see The Rock and Roman Reigns collide at some point in the future, the two men have physically interacted in the past during the "Tribal Chief's" days in The Shield. The Hounds Of Justice attacked the People's Champion on the January 21 episode of "Raw" back in 2013, and the three rising stars were able to make their mark in a major way.
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
Backstage News On Brandi Rhodes Working A Match At The WWE Performance Center
Brandi Rhodes hasn't wrestled since the January 31 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation," where she defeated KiLynn King. Since that day, a lot has changed. In February, Brandi and her husband Cody Rhodes left AEW. Cody walked away from his role as an Executive Vice President in the company. Brandi held the position of Chief Brand Officer.
Pete 'Butch' Dunne Reacts To Mark Andrews' WWE Release
Pete "Butch" Dunne commented on "NXT UK" star Mark Andrews' release earlier today. "Pioneer of modern British Wrestling and doesn't get the credit he deserves," Dunne wrote on his Twitter page. "Can't wait to see what's next." Andrews' was released by WWE on Thursday, along with his Subculture stablemates Flash...
Big Update On MJF's AEW Status
The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
Rey Mysterio Names WWE Raw Star He Would Like To Face At WrestleMania
Rey Mysterio has competed in 10 WWE WrestleMania matches throughout his career, but that doesn't mean he has any plans to slow down with WWE WrestleMania 39 on the horizon. As the company boasts about record ticket sales for the event next year, the former World Champion has a specific opponent he'd like to face.
CJ Perry Teases Getting Physical With Julia Hart In AEW Following Recent Miro Angle
Rusev and Lana were an absolute force to be reckoned with at the peaks of their WWE careers, but when COVID-19 struck and WWE began to make budget cuts to their roster, the real-life married couple found themselves released by WWE and free to move on to a new chapter. Since then, Rusev has gone on to have a fairly successful run in AEW under the new persona of Miro. And though Lana (CJ Perry) hasn't debuted with AEW as of this writing, there have been many occasions where Miro has hinted that his wife and former manager could appear on the show.
Becky Lynch Gives Update On How Her Recovery From Injury Is Going
During her "Raw" Women's Championship match at SummerSlam against reigning champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder, which ultimately ruled her out of action moving forward. While WWE reported that Lynch would be "out for several months," the Irish-born star has provided a positive update on how her rehabilitation is going. "I feel like I've gotten much more mobility in it [her shoulder]," Lynch said on an Instagram Live (on the Seven Bucks Productions account) involving her real-life husband and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins, former WWE head writer and Seven Bucks Productions SVP of creative development Brian Gewirtz, and Seven Bucks Productions co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "When it happened, it was so painful that I was, like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long, long time.' But now, it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So, I'm hoping it won't be much time at all."
Chris Jericho Praises Vince McMahon And Looks At How His Departure Will Affect WWE
Few stories in the world of professional wrestling parallel the magnitude of Vince McMahon resigning from all WWE duties amid sexual misconduct allegations involving non-disclosure agreements and unaccounted hush money payments to former employees. The new leadership of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, alongside new head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, have already started reshaping the company as they see fit, a situation made evident by returning stars, recently rejuvenated WWE programming, and the company's vow in its latest SEC filing to restructure how certain departments run.
Adam Page Names Recently Signed AEW Star As His Dream Opponent
"Hangman" Adam Page has wrestled a lot of top stars during his AEW tenure, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega in AEW World Championship matches. But even with all those opponents on his resume, there's still more top talent Page would like to face in the promotion before all is said and done.
WWE's Plans For Santos Escobar Possibly Revealed At NXT Heatwave
Santos Escobar will no longer be on "NXT 2.0." During the August 16 episode of WWE "NXT", Escobar was defeated by Tony D'Angelo in a Street Fight match. The stipulations were that if Escobar won, Legado del Fantasma (Cruz del Toro and Joaquin Wilde) would be free from the D'Angelo family, but if D'Angelo won, LDF would stay under his control and Escobar would be forced to leave the brand.
Jake Roberts Pitches Gimmick For MJF That Could Make Him Millions In AEW
AEW star MJF has been swimming in controversy since Double or Nothing weekend back in late May and the episode of "AEW Dynamite" that followed, in which he cut a pipebomb-like promo that ended with him begging Tony Khan to fire him. While the tone of that promo was more fiery anger than whining petulance, and MJF hasn't been seen since, his AEW co-worker, Jake Roberts, believes MJF could make some money by playing character who comes to the ring and throws a fit.
Possible Zoey Stark Injury Potentially Puts WWE SmackDown Match In Jeopardy
Although it has been announced on WWE.com – and is still currently listed on the site – that the final match in the first round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament is set to take place tonight on "SmackDown," it appears that the match may be in doubt. "I have been told that Zoey [Stark] is injured," Bryan Alvarez revealed on the "Bryan and Vinny Show." I don't know how seriously, I don't know for how long, but she got hurt in the match [with Mandy Rose in which Stark unsuccessfully challenged for the "NXT" Women's Championship on "NXT 2.0" this week]. So now, and this is not confirmed, but I'm pretty sure, I believe that they are now out of the women's tournament."
AEW Reportedly Dealing With 'A Ton Of Backstage Drama'
Following speculation that reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk is unhappy in All Elite Wrestling, further reports have emerged regarding the "drama" currently occurring in AEW behind the scenes. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the alleged drama doesn't just involve Punk, but...
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To Contracted AEW Talent About Joining The Company
WWE is vastly increasing its roster since Triple H took over as Head of Creative, with several stars returning to the company who were let go and others returning from injury. From re-signing stars like Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis to the return of Edge and an injured Kevin Owens, Triple H has pulled out all the stops to increase the WWE product since the retirement of Vince McMahon as Chairman and CEO.
CM Punk Makes Reference To Current WWE Star On AEW Dynamite
On "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW World Champion CM Punk opened the show. He cut a fiery promo on AEW Interim World Champion, Jon Moxley, even inciting a fight between himself and Mox. He wouldn't stop at Moxley though, as Punk would go after long-time rival Eddie Kingston as well.
