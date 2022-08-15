Although it has been announced on WWE.com – and is still currently listed on the site – that the final match in the first round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament is set to take place tonight on "SmackDown," it appears that the match may be in doubt. "I have been told that Zoey [Stark] is injured," Bryan Alvarez revealed on the "Bryan and Vinny Show." I don't know how seriously, I don't know for how long, but she got hurt in the match [with Mandy Rose in which Stark unsuccessfully challenged for the "NXT" Women's Championship on "NXT 2.0" this week]. So now, and this is not confirmed, but I'm pretty sure, I believe that they are now out of the women's tournament."

WWE ・ 2 HOURS AGO