M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
Electric cooperative warning customers of increased fuel rates
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Blanchard Springs Caverns to reopen after two years
FIFTY-SIX, Ark. (KAIT) – For those who loved to visit the Blanchard Springs Caverns, you’ll get your opportunity to do so once again!. Officials announced the popular destination will be opening Thursday, Aug. 18 after being closed for two years. They said multiple factors, most notably ongoing facility...
Washington fugitive shot by US Marshals, taken into custody in Arizona
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. Arizona’s Family reports, the man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had...
Child dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba infection, health officials say
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – Health officials in Nebraska said a child died after what they suspect was a brain-eating amoeba infection. Dr. Lindsay Huse said the CDC is working to confirm that the death was caused by primary amebic meningoencephalitis – the disease caused by infection with the amoeba called Naegleria fowleri – after the child went swimming in the Elkhorn River on Aug. 8.
Community seeing slight rise in RSV cases
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - Some children in Southern Missouri and Northeast Arkansas have seen contracted RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, earlier than usual. RSV mainly affects young children and babies, making it hard for them to breathe. Back in 2021, a significant rise in RSV cases came in the...
Restaurant owner wrangles alligator in Texas
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) - A Texas man is a restaurant owner, a Jiu-Jitsu champion and now, he can add alligator wrangler to his resume. Mike Trinh says he was getting the kids ready for their first day of school when a 5- to 6-foot alligator showed up on his driveway.
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with three shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital in critical condition. A motive remains unclear, WSFA reported. According to the Troup County, Georgia,...
Social media sensation reflects on dating show success
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Matthew Wurnig, also known as the “TikTok Bachelor”, hosts 50 Dates in 50 States. His YouTube channel has over 10,000 subscribers, while his TikTok has over 450,000 followers, with some of his videos having over 10 million views. Wurnig’s views have even surpassed those...
Settlement requires Arkansas senator to unblock critics
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas state senator must unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement with a national atheists group that had sued him. American Atheists on Wednesday announced the settlement in its federal lawsuit against Arkansas over Republican Sen. Jason Rapert’s social media.
Speech pathologist retention growing concern for Arkansas Schools
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Public school districts in the state of Arkansas have observed a growing issue in the retention of speech-language pathologists year-to-year. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, Arkansas has the second highest number of speech pathologists per capita. Yet, most schools are contracting positions without companies outside of the district.
